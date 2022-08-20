Read full article on original website
'The unwinding': Idaho Medicaid must recheck eligibility for 131K people when U.S. emergency ends
BOISE, Idaho — This story originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Since January of 2020, the nation has been under a public health emergency declaration for the coronavirus pandemic, and as a result, states have been forbidden from kicking people off of Medicaid because their income or other eligibility criteria changed.
DeSantis rival to emerge from high-stakes Florida primary
MIAMI (AP) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is poised to learn the identity of his general election opponent on Tuesday as Democrats choose between a man who spent a lifetime in politics — much of it as a Republican — and a woman casting herself as “something new” as she seeks the energy of her party’s resurgent base.
AP-NORC Poll: Most in US want stricter gun laws
Most U.S. adults think gun violence is increasing nationwide and want to see gun laws made stricter, according to a new poll that finds broad public support for a variety of gun restrictions, including many that are supported by majorities of Republicans and gun owners.The poll by the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research also shows majorities of U.S. adults view both reducing gun violence and protecting gun ownership as important issues.The poll was conducted between July 28 and Aug. 1, after a string of deadly mass shootings...
