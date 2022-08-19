A new study paints a shocking picture of the fate of marine life if human contributions to climate change are not curbed. If greenhouse gases continue to be emitted at high rates, by the end of the century — just 78 years away — nearly every marine species could face extinction, researchers found. The study, published in Nature Climate Change on Monday, analyzed how roughly 25,000 species will be able to cope under a variety of emissions scenarios that have been illustrated by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. In a guest post for Carbon Brief, study authors Daniel Boyce...

WILDLIFE ・ 22 HOURS AGO