Read full article on original website
Related
Kids ATVing in a Nature Preserve Found One of the Biggest Ever Gas Pipeline Leaks
Facts matter: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter. Support our nonprofit reporting. Subscribe to our print magazine. A gasoline spill from the Colonial Pipeline in North Carolina is now one the largest onshore spills from a pipeline in United States history, according to the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality who published the updated figure last week. The new findings were previously reported on by E&E News and the Verge.
Nearly every marine species will be at risk of extinction within 78 years if greenhouse gas emissions are not limited, study finds
A new study paints a shocking picture of the fate of marine life if human contributions to climate change are not curbed. If greenhouse gases continue to be emitted at high rates, by the end of the century — just 78 years away — nearly every marine species could face extinction, researchers found.
For marine life to survive, we must cut carbon emissions
Highly biodiverse ecosystems are especially at risk for climate change-related extinctions. Deposit PhotosHitting Paris Agreement goals in the crucial next decade will determine the future of our oceans.
Phys.org
Stranded assets could exact steep costs on fossil energy producers and investors
A 2021 study in the journal Nature found that in order to avert the worst impacts of climate change, most of the world's known fossil fuel reserves must remain untapped. According to the study, 90 percent of coal and nearly 60 percent of oil and natural gas must be kept in the ground in order to maintain a 50 percent chance that global warming will not exceed 1.5 degrees Celsius above preindustrial levels.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Will the EPA crack down on pollution from buildings?
The Clean Air Act gives the U.S. government broad power to protect public health by regulating major sources of pollutants. Rules developed under the law have, for example, required power plants to install filters and scrubbers to limit the release of sulfur dioxide and particulate matter. The Environmental Protection Agency, or EPA, has also used the law to phase lead out of gasoline and issue vehicle standards to reduce tailpipe emissions.
eenews.net
Climate law seen driving ‘demand destruction for fossil fuels’
The Inflation Reduction Act won’t just increase clean energy — it also will hasten the arrival of peak U.S. fossil fuel demand, experts say. And some maintain that peak could be reached as soon as 2025. The $370 billion in clean energy funding will rapidly scale up solar...
bloomberglaw.com
Climate Bill’s Subsidy Bonanza Gives New Allure to CO2 Capture
Sign up to receive the Bloomberg Green newsletter in your inbox. US companies that cut carbon emissions could qualify for subsidies on even the smallest projects under new climate legislation, unleashing a potentially unprecedented wave of investment in green technologies. The Inflation Reduction Act passed by Congress. this month. will...
$20 billion made available to farmers fighting climate change
Under Congress’s new Inflation Reduction Act, farmers can apply for grants to purchase and install equipment that will help fight pollution, with $20 billion set aside to assist those who make the jump.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Greens ask EPA to ban new natural gas heating
Environmental advocates are asking the Biden administration for a federal ban on new natural gas-powered heating appliances in homes and commercial buildings. In a petition submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) on Tuesday, 26 health, environmental and consumer protection organizations asked the agency for the ban. Environmental and health...
Most marine species will face extinction without limiting fossil fuels
A new study paints a shocking picture of the fate of marine life if human contributions to climate change are not curbed. If greenhouse gases continue to be emitted at high rates, by the end of the century — just 78 years away — nearly every marine species could face extinction, researchers found. The study, published in Nature Climate Change on Monday, analyzed how roughly 25,000 species will be able to cope under a variety of emissions scenarios that have been illustrated by the United Nations Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. In a guest post for Carbon Brief, study authors Daniel Boyce...
Biden administration needs to start acting on climate change at the local level
With the passage of the Inflation Reduction Act, the Biden administration has made a historic commitment to combating climate change. For the first time, the United States has the potential to actually meet its climate goals. But we must remember that doing so will also require effective executive action to implement and support the bill’s policies.
Comments / 0