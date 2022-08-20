Read full article on original website
KGET 17
‘I got here at 3 p.m. yesterday’: Central Bakersfield Cracker Barrel officially opens
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Cracker Barrel location opened it’s doors Monday with potential customers lining up bright and early. The doors opened at 7 a.m., but a 17 News crew reported lines forming well before then. Video shows the chain’s iconic porch rocking chairs filling up...
Bakersfield Channel
Kern Living: Cracker Barrel Opens in Bakersfield
We finally have a Cracker Barrel in Kern County! The grand opening for the location at 3310 California Ave was filled with Community leaders such as Mayor Karen Goh, Cracker Barrel corporate staff from across the country, and of course food. On this episode of Kern Living, host Ryan Nelson...
Bakersfield Californian
Cracker Barrel opens its doors to the public
Cracker Barrel Old Country Store officially opened its doors to the public Monday, officials with the Tennessee-based retailer announced. The restaurant and general store chain is now operational at 3310 California Ave. in Bakersfield from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday to Thursday, and from 7 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
southkernsol.org
Mojave Inland Port will bring thousands of jobs to Kern County
The Mojave Inland Port will create 3,000 new jobs in Kern County with almost $230 million in labor income. This will generate over $500 million in annual economic impact for California and $80 million in tax revenues. An inland port is an extension of seaports that will help speed up...
EQ 52: Just when Bakersfield thought the worst was over, the aftershocks hit
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — In 1924, a German immigrant by the name of George Haberfelde took his daughter on a tour of some of the great capitals of Europe and Asia. When he returned – inspired by the imposing dignity of German, Moorish and Roman architecture, as well as the work of French-trained American Louis Sullivan […]
Truxtun Lake shows effects of state’s damaging drought
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A local lake rendered so dry by the ongoing drought you can see dead wildlife. Concerned locals upset about the wildlife being harmed. Truxtun Lake was once a filled to its brim we last noted in 2016. But three years later, in 2019, and the lake already began drying up. Now […]
’52 earthquake did Bakersfield traffic engineers a favor, taking out obtrusive clock tower
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield City Council had a delicate problem. One of the city’s chief benefactors, a wealthy statesman by the name of Truxtun Beale, had presented the community with a beautiful and distinctive piece of architecture. The Beale Memorial Clock Tower was erected in 1904, at Beale’s expense, right in the middle […]
Bakersfield Now
Local church hosts food drive
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — The Rock Church hosted its community event in Oildale Saturday morning. The church invited the Kern County community to pick up free food, clothing, and other resources for those in need. 350 people showed up today, which is down from last month. Every third Saturday,...
Pedestrian Killed In A Hit-And-Run Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the Bakersfield Police, a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run accident on Saturday night. The crash happened on Union Avenue near East 5th Street at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Person found dead inside home on University Ave in NE Bakersfield
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Police are investigating after a person was found dead inside a home late Sunday in northeast Bakersfield. A Bakersfield police spokesperson told 17 News officers were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive for a report of a disturbance at around 11:15 p.m. Officers arrived at the home […]
Gas prices drop to $3.90 national average, remain above $5 in California
Triple-A reports the national average for a gallon of unleaded gas is now $3.90. That's a five-cent drop from last week now down from $4.44 a month ago.
Bakersfield Californian
Study: Bakersfield's downtown returns fast from pandemic
A UC Berkeley study says Bakersfield's downtown activity is among the fastest in North America to return to or exceed pre-pandemic levels, the city touted in its weekly general information memo. The study by the Institute of Governmental Studies, which used location data from more than 18 million smartphone users...
Portion of Hwy 33 closed near Taft following crash
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A portion of Highway 33 after a crash Sunday south of Taft, Caltrans said. The crash was reported just after 9:15 p.m. on Highway 33 at Petroleum Club Road involving a sedan and a semi-truck. It was not immediately clear how many people may have been injured in the crash. Highway […]
Bakersfield Now
CSUB welcomes students back for Fall semester
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Monday August 22, 2022 college students walked back on to campus at California State University, Bakersfield. More than 9,000 enrolled students will be returning to campus this week. "It's been fantastic energy, we are very optimistic about the year," said CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny. Zelezny...
Bakersfield Now
500 pounds of meth seized by CHP in Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — The California Highway Patrol has seized 500 pounds of meth in Bakersfield during the month of August. The latest drug bust, happened on August 16 during a traffic stop in Bakersfield. CHP said the officers noticed indicators of criminal activity, and they used their canine...
Bakersfield Now
One person dead following shooting in Northeast Bakersfield
Bakersfield Police were called to a home on University Avenue near Redlands Drive around 11 P.M. Sunday night. Little information has been released, but officers tell Eyewitness News at least one person was killed following a shooting. The area was blocked off as officers investigated. This is a developing story,...
Local residents without water after well ran dry
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dozens of people in Southwest Bakersfield are without water, after the well ran dry at their mobile home park. People living in the Del Rancho Mobile Home Village in Southwest Bakersfield have been living without water for days and are desperate for a bit of relief. People in the community on […]
UPDATE: Missing boy has been found
UPDATE: Police said Landon has been found and is back home. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 13-year-old boy is missing and considered at risk because he has no prior history of running away, police said. Landon Vancil is described as Hispanic, 5 feet tall, 90 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes, police said. He […]
Bakersfield Californian
BHS closes campus in unpopular decision designed to allay safety concerns
Bakersfield High School has always held a special place in the growing pantheon of high schools in Kern County. And students lucky enough to be Drillers have long enjoyed traditional benefits and privileges not necessarily available to students on other campuses. One of those privileges has been the open-campus policy...
Bakersfield Now
Bakersfield woman arrested for animal abuse
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — Ten dead dogs where found in closed kennels in an abandoned residence on August 11. Bakersfield Police Department and Bakersfield City Animal Control officers started an investigation, and on August 20, police arrested Annie Schrieber, 22, of Bakersfield. They arrested her on 11 counts of...
