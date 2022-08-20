ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
KFDA

Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Watch for mowing and edging operations along I-27 and I-40 the Amarillo city limits throughout the week. Some ramps may be temporarily closed while edge work takes place. This will be a moving operation. On Monday,...
KFDA

WT ‘Start Strong’ program helping raise student retention rates

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University began its Start Strong program last year to help acclimate new students to campus and college life, which helps retain students. The new program replaced Welcome Week, is three weeks long, and is full of events for students to meet. Students met...
KFDA

Missing juvenile located by Potter County Deputies and returned to her home

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UPDATE: Ksanet Ashmelasn was located by Potter County Deputies. She is safe and has been returned to her home. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amarillo Police officers are searching for Ksanet Ashmelasn, a 16-year-old female. She is described as being 5′4″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. Ksanet has black mid...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Amarillo#Education#Stem
KFDA

Clearing Out

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The storm system that brought rain across the Panhandle over the weekend is pulling away to the east. While there is still a chance of a few lingering showers into the first part of the day Monday, most areas will clear out and dry. High temperatures will bounce back after a cool weekend in the 60s to highs near 80. The next chance for scattered showers and storms comes this weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy