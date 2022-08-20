Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
Crews working on Coulter Street at State Loop 335, impacting traffic patterns
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TxDOT crews will be working on Coulter Street at State Loop 335 for two weeks starting today. TxDOT says construction will start on the new base in this intersection. North and southbound traffic on Coulter Street at State Loop 335 will be moved to the west...
KFDA
Traffic Alert: Amarillo area lane closures
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Motorists around Amarillo have some new lane closures this week. Watch for mowing and edging operations along I-27 and I-40 the Amarillo city limits throughout the week. Some ramps may be temporarily closed while edge work takes place. This will be a moving operation. On Monday,...
KFDA
WT ‘Start Strong’ program helping raise student retention rates
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - West Texas A&M University began its Start Strong program last year to help acclimate new students to campus and college life, which helps retain students. The new program replaced Welcome Week, is three weeks long, and is full of events for students to meet. Students met...
KFDA
Missing juvenile located by Potter County Deputies and returned to her home
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - UPDATE: Ksanet Ashmelasn was located by Potter County Deputies. She is safe and has been returned to her home. ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Amarillo Police officers are searching for Ksanet Ashmelasn, a 16-year-old female. She is described as being 5′4″ tall and weighing 150 pounds. Ksanet has black mid...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KFDA
Kindergartners at Heritage Hills Elementary getting in the groove for back to school
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - At Heritage Hills Elementary, kindergartners are adjusting to school life. “The first week of school was amazing,” says Tina Finkey, principal, Heritage Hills Elementary. “Our teachers were well prepared. The teachers, the kids there. Everybody did amazing that first week of school.”. Finkey says...
KFDA
Clearing Out
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The storm system that brought rain across the Panhandle over the weekend is pulling away to the east. While there is still a chance of a few lingering showers into the first part of the day Monday, most areas will clear out and dry. High temperatures will bounce back after a cool weekend in the 60s to highs near 80. The next chance for scattered showers and storms comes this weekend.
Comments / 0