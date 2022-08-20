ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Whiskey Riff

Dillon Carmichael’s Cover Of “Turn The Page” Would Make Bob Seger Himself Proud

By Lacey West
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10muvq_0hOAkoxo00

Damn near fifty years ago, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, Bob Seger, blessed us with a classic in his single, “Turn the Page.”

Released in 1973, it was included on his Back In ’72 album, and then eventually released as a single in his live album, ‘Live’ Bullet.

One of my most vivid memories of young childhood includes an image of my dad singing along to this Seger track from the speakers of his old Chevrolet pick-up truck, and I have held a love for the song ever since.

As it turns out, Dillon Carmichael holds a very similar attachment to “Turn the Page.”

Back in 2018, Dillon shared at his 98.7 THE BULL session that the song is one he performs every single time he is on stage:

“Every time I’ve stepped on a stage I’ve sang this song, and I mean every time.”

He went on to share a story of a close family friend, ‘Uncle Russ,’ and how he used to sing the Seger song all the time when Dillon was growing up:

“I wanted to be just like him, and man he could sing this song like nobody’s business.”

Years later as Dillon began to do some singing and playing himself, he would often turn to this particular song, but always dip out before the final chorus where Seger passionately screams the final words in a higher key.

“Uncle Russ used to do it so well, but I was scared to death of it.”

After many attempts at the song while continuing to leave out the “scary ending,” Dillon’s mom intervened. She told him:

“quit being a baby and sing the end of that song!”

And it appears the pep-talk worked, because Dillon Carmichael’s rendition is about as close of a tribute as you can get to the Bob Seger original, including the final high notes that you can check out here.

And the original:

Comments / 2

Related
E! News

See Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's Daughter Audrey Show Her Vocal Skills

Watch: Tim McGraw & Faith Hill's Daughter Shows Off Her Vocal Skills. Faith Hill and Tim McGraw's daughter Audrey has inherited mom and dad's love of music. Need proof? The 20-year-old shared a video of her playing the piano and singing along to Pat Benatar's hit "Fire and Ice" to Instagram Aug. 1.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Turn The Page#Music#Chevrolet#Bull#Bab
shefinds

Carrie Underwood Reportedly Has A Feud With Kelly Clarkson Following Their Recent Album Releases

Singer-songwriters and American Idol winners Carrie Underwood and Kelly Clarkson are reportedly ‘very competitive’ with each other, and possibly feuding. According to an anonymous source who recently spoke to Star Magazine, the “Before He Cheats” singer was not happy that the “Since U Been Gone” crooner dropped her cover EP, Kellyoke, the same week that her country record, Denim & Rhinestones was set to be released.
Daily Mail

Country singer Amy Grant, 61, is rushed to the hospital after falling off her bicycle and suffering cuts and abrasions but is in 'stable condition'

Country singer Amy Grant was rushed to Vanderbilt Hospital hospital in Nashville,. on Wednesday after she fell off her bicycle. The 61-year-old crooner spent the night in the hospital and is now in 'stable condition,' according to the musician's rep who spoke with People. The wife of 65-year-old singer Vince...
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

John Wayne's Granddaughter Jennifer Might Be Headed to TV

Jennifer Wayne, known for being the guitarist of country group Runaway June, and granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, teased an upcoming appearance on the small screen. On Aug. 7, Wayne announced the project via an Instagram Story in which she is seen wearing a yellow hard hat outside an unidentifiable building.
American Songwriter

6 Songs You Didn’t Know George Harrison Wrote for Other Artists

Though a majority of The Beatles’ songs were written by John Lennon and Paul McCartney, George Harrison accumulated hundreds of songs he had written for the band that never made the cut. Still, the guitarist managed to squeeze one or two songs onto Beatles albums, beginning with his first credited song with the band, “Don’t Bother Me,” off their second album, With the Beatles, and later on with Help! tracks “I Need You” and “You Like Me Too Much.”
MUSIC
Decider.com

How Many People Died at Woodstock ’99?

Netflix’s new three-part docuseries, Trainwreck: Woodstock ’99, remembers the chaos that ensued at the attempted revival of the 1969 Woodstock music festival. Instead of the festival’s original promise of peace and love, the 1999 rendition resulted in riots, arson, and death. Nearly 400,000 people attended Woodstock ’99, which was just about 100 miles from the original site, to see bands ranging from Metallica and Aerosmith to the Red Hot Chili Peppers and Limp Bizkit. HOW MANY PEOPLE DIED AT WOODSTOCK ’99? However, it didn’t take long before it all went downhill. A heat wave with little water, poor organization, sexual assault, and an...
Page Six

Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter hangs out with Janet Jackson backstage

Dannielynn Birkhead and Janet Jackson got together again. Anna Nicole Smith’s daughter spent some quality time with Jackson after attending the legendary entertainer’s concert in Cincinnati Saturday. “After hours of singing, dancing and sweating through the @cincymusicfest we got to hang with @janetjackson,” Dannielynn’s dad, Larry Birkhead, captioned...
CINCINNATI, OH
DoYouRemember?

Why Johnny Carson Didn’t Go To His Mother’s Funeral

Johnny Carson was a popular television evening show host popularly called The Tonight Show on the National Broadcasting Corporation TV network for about three decades. The comedian hosted a couple of local and global stars. He was highly respected and celebrated as a rare gem in the industry. His show was one of the most-watched television series.
DoYouRemember?

Why Grace Slick Just Can’t Watch Any Performance Of ‘Fleetwood Mac’

The rock music industry has always been riddled with drama, rivalry, and bad blood among its singers. For some of the stars, conflicts were settled amicably, while for others, feuds lasted for years leading to them not relating with one another again and sharing previously unknown things about each other with the media during interviews. However, in the case of retired singer-songwriter Grace Slick, she believes that rock stars must follow specific rules, especially when performing live or producing music.
MUSIC
Whiskey Riff

Whiskey Riff

181K+
Followers
11K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

A RIFF on what country is really about.

 https://www.whiskeyriff.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy