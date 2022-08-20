Dillon Carmichael’s Cover Of “Turn The Page” Would Make Bob Seger Himself Proud

Damn near fifty years ago, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member, Bob Seger, blessed us with a classic in his single, “Turn the Page.”

Released in 1973, it was included on his Back In ’72 album, and then eventually released as a single in his live album, ‘Live’ Bullet.

One of my most vivid memories of young childhood includes an image of my dad singing along to this Seger track from the speakers of his old Chevrolet pick-up truck, and I have held a love for the song ever since.

As it turns out, Dillon Carmichael holds a very similar attachment to “Turn the Page.”

Back in 2018, Dillon shared at his 98.7 THE BULL session that the song is one he performs every single time he is on stage:

“Every time I’ve stepped on a stage I’ve sang this song, and I mean every time.”

He went on to share a story of a close family friend, ‘Uncle Russ,’ and how he used to sing the Seger song all the time when Dillon was growing up:

“I wanted to be just like him, and man he could sing this song like nobody’s business.”

Years later as Dillon began to do some singing and playing himself, he would often turn to this particular song, but always dip out before the final chorus where Seger passionately screams the final words in a higher key.

“Uncle Russ used to do it so well, but I was scared to death of it.”

After many attempts at the song while continuing to leave out the “scary ending,” Dillon’s mom intervened. She told him:

“quit being a baby and sing the end of that song!”

And it appears the pep-talk worked, because Dillon Carmichael’s rendition is about as close of a tribute as you can get to the Bob Seger original, including the final high notes that you can check out here.

And the original: