WCTV

FAMU students housing struggles as classes begin

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Campus is buzzing on the Highest of Seven Hills. The first day of class at Florida A&M University is wrapping up, after a turbulent few weeks thanks to an on-campus housing shortage. A university spokesperson confirmed with WCTV that 290 students remained on a waitlist as...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Matlow, Bellamy gear up for City Commission seat election

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Incumbent City Commissioner Jeremy Matlow faces off against challenger David Bellamy as voters head to the polls Tuesday. Matlow said his objective is to reject the status quo in City Hall and wants to continue tackling the issues of poverty, crime, protecting the environment and sound economic investments.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

ROOP 20220821 WGMS TECH SEGMENT

Rain chances will be higher as the new work week begins. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details and forecast. Scattered showers and storms will remain in the forecast for the weekend. Meteorologist Charles Roop has the details. Free feminine hygiene products for those facing 'period poverty'. Updated: Aug. 19, 2022...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Ashley Douglas Noon Cooking Segment: Anytime protein bowl

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Chef Ashley Douglas joined the WCTV cooking segment at noon to show her “Anytime Protein Bowl” recipe, inspired by Cooking Healthy With Ashley and Herschel Holloway’s fitness program, owner of Anytime Fitness. 6615 Mahan Dr, Tallahassee, FL 32308. Ingredients. 4 boneless skinless chicken...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WKRG News 5

Body of missing swimmer found in Florida

MARIANNA, Fla. (WMBB) — The body of a missing swimmer was found by divers Sunday night, according to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were searching for the swimmer who went missing in Spring Creek. The incident began at around 1:00 Saturday afternoon when JCSO got a call about someone in distress on Spring Creek, […]
fsunews.com

Community calls for termination of Police Chief following training with accused war criminal Eddie Gallagher

The Tallahassee Police Department (TPD) has recently come under fire over militarization concerns following a training with ex-Navy SEAL Eddie Gallagher in its latest recruitment video. Earlier this month, Instagram posts from Stronghold SOF Solutions and Eddie Gallagher revealed that he participated in a training with TPD officers. Gallagher, an...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
11Alive

Toddler found safe after Levi's Call in Thomasville, authorities say

THOMASVILLE, Ga. — Update: The GBI said the child has been found safe and a 50-year-old woman is in custody in connection to her disappearance. Authorities issued a Levi's Call for a missing toddler from Thomasville, Georgia, Sunday night. The Thomas County Sheriff's Office activated the alert when Aurora...
WCTV

Tallahassee man commits suicide in a rest area on I-10

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Fla. (WCTV) - A 55-year-old Tallahassee man was found dead in his vehicle Friday evening in a rest area near mile maker 234 on I-10. A BOLO had been made after the Florida Highway Patrol responded to a call just before 7:40 p.m. about a possible armed and suicidal man at an unknown rest area.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

UPDATE: Amber Alert canceled, child found safe

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - The Thomas County Sheriff’s Office issued an Amber Alert late Sunday night after a 1-year-old was abducted earlier in the day. Aurora Mobley-Miller was abducted by 50-year-old Felecia Elaine Horne in Thomasville, according to a bulletin. They are believed to be traveling in a 2004 Gray Toyota Camry with Florida Tag DFF2048.
THOMASVILLE, GA
WCTV

Bainbridge high schooler hit by car while crossing street

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - A Bainbridge high schooler was struck by a car while walking across a street, according to Bainbridge Public Safety. It happened on a road beside Bainbridge Middle School around 3:30 p.m. on Monday. The student was taken to Bainbridge Memorial Hospital for treatment. This is a...
BAINBRIDGE, GA
WJHG-TV

Update: body found of missing swimmer in Jackson County

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - UPDATE: According to the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office, the body of a swimmer in Spring Creek has been found. Divers found the body at around 12:30 a.m. Monday morning. The body was turned over to the medical examiner’s office. This is all the...
JACKSON COUNTY, FL
donalsonvillenews.com

Miller County Sheriff arrested

GBI investigation results in Sexual Battery charge. Two arrest warrants were issued for Miller County Sheriff Ric Morgan for the offenses of Sexual Battery and Violation of Oath by Public Officer. The warrants were executed, and Morgan was arrested and processed on Wednesday morning, August 10 in Miller County, Georgia. Once complete, the case will be turned over to the District Attorney’s Office for review.
WCTV

Woman seriously injured in overnight shooting at Tallahassee gas station

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Tallahassee Police are investigating a shooting that happened at a Marathon Gas Station in the 2200 block of West Tennessee Street. According to a press release, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. Friday when a vehicle pulled into the parking lot and someone started shooting. A woman was hit by a bullet while inside her car. She was taken to the hospital with what are being called life-threatening injuries.

