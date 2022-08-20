Read full article on original website
kmvt
Family sets up GoFundMe account for injured rider at Cassia County Rodeo
BURLEY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Magic Valley community is coming together to support the family of a rider who was injured the Cassia County Fair this past weekend. The GoFundMe has been setup for Jockey, Dallas Erickson, who was in a bad accident while riding at the Cassia County Fair this past Saturday.
kmvt
Montgomery spa bus pampers young girls, brings the party to you
Optimism growing for a future additional Snake River crossing. Twin Falls man takes the ultimate “leap of faith’ to celebrate his 40th birthday. A Twin Falls man celebrated his birthday on Friday, by doing something many of us are afraid to do. But that ‘something’ is something many do every day in Twin Falls, taking a leap of faith of the Perrine Bridge.
kmvt
Mental health activist Kevin Hines to share his story in Twin Falls
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — September is National Suicide Awareness Month, and one nationally recognized activist is coming to Twin Falls to share his story with the community. Kevin Hines is one of only 36 people to survive after attempting to kill themselves by jumping off the Golden Gate...
This Twin Falls ID Red Flag Likely Means Your Home Is Being Cased
With roughly one month of summer left in the year, many Idahoans still have vacations or weekend getaways planned. A new survey pinpoints the number one thing to watch for in your Twin Falls neighborhood that could mean your home is being cased by criminals. Having just returned from a...
kmvt
Minico Booster Box prepared to debut in 2022
RUPERT, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Throughout the past few seasons, boosters at Minico High School have sold team gear on fold-out tables. Over the summer they partnered with the school’s Builder’s Academy to build the new shop just inside the gate at Bill Matthews Field. Miranda Gibson helps...
A Top State Gold Panning Site Is Just 30 Min From Twin Falls ID
There aren't too many more exciting outdoor hobbies than panning for gold. Idaho has numerous sites throughout the state where an abundance of gold is expected to lie, and one of those locations is along the river banks near a dam just 28 miles east of Twin Falls. The Snake...
kmvt
Joe Mama’s Car show putting Jerome on the map for car enthusiasts
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It was a car lover’s paradise yesterday and today in Jerome for the 24th annual Joe Mama’s Car Show. The event is one of the largest gatherings of the year in Jerome, featuring cars from anywhere bwtween the Magic Valley and California.
kmvt
Officials warning of fake Twin Falls County Fair tickets
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — It’s fair season, which means it’s time to buy your tickets to the Twin Falls County Fair. However, officials say people are using this opportunity to potentially scam you. They say the only places to buy authentic tickets are at TFCFair.com, the...
kmvt
CSI students get ‘unpacked’ for Fall semester
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Twin Falls College students are preparing to get into the swing of things, as the Fall Semester at the College of Southern Idaho starts Monday. Saturday morning was Move-in and Orientation Day for students. On this day some students got a tour of the campus,...
kmvt
Optimism growing for a future additional Snake River crossing
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —The Idaho Transportation Department is conducting a study to evaluate potential transportation improvements to address congestion and safety concerns at existing Snake River Crossings that connect Twin Falls and Jerome Counties. The issue has been discussed many times in the past, but this time residents feel optimistic something will finally be done.
kmvt
Morrison, William “Bill” LaMar
TWIN FALLS—William “Bill” LaMar Morrison, an 87-year-old resident of Twin Falls formerly of Heyburn, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022, at St. Luke’s Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls, after a sudden illness surrounded by his family. Bill was born on October 7, 1934 to...
kmvt
Southern Idaho Women’s Rights organizes small protest against anti-abortion rules
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Magic Valley residents are speaking out about the state’s strict abortions bans, that many feel are cruel and are turning women into second class citizens. They took to the streets Saturday night in a peaceful protest on the Perrine Bridge in Twin Falls.
kmvt
Wendell shows promise but falls to Cole Valley Christian
After petitioning down to 3A, the Wood River Wolverines fall in their 3A opener to South Fremont. Minico starts off season with big win over 5A Thunder Ridge. The Minico Spartans started off their 2022 campaign on the right foot Friday night. Gridiron Grind: After last year’s tough finish, Kimberly...
kmvt
Weigle, Weldon Kalland
JEROME—Weldon Kalland Weigle, 87, of Jerome, Idaho passed away on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Harmony Place Assisted Living in Twin Falls. Weldon was born September 10, 1935, in Wendell, Idaho, the only child of William “Bill” Weigle and Loys (Kalland) Weigle of Jerome, Idaho. He grew up in Jerome where he graduated from high school in 1953.
kmvt
Mosquito carrying West Nile Virus found in Twin Falls County
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Several mosquitoes tested positive for West Nile Virus in Twin Falls County this weekend. Twin Falls County Pest Abatement District (TFCPAD) discovered these mosquitoes just north of Filer, along the Snake River. South Central Public Health District (SCPHD) joins TFCPAD in warning residents to...
Elko Daily Free Press
76-year-old man found after being locked in Idaho park restroom for 36 hours
DECLO, Idaho — A missing Burley man was found Monday after he spent 36 hours locked in a park bathroom. Graydon Jensen, 76, of Burley disappeared after attending a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints singles function at the Declo church, Cassia County Sheriff George Warrell said. Apparently...
KIVI-TV
Ketchum company looks to create housing material out of newly legalized crop
JEROME, Idaho — An Idaho company is changing the way that houses are insulated by using plant fibers to create hempinsulation. Hempinsulation, or inulation made from hemp product, is a product that is moisture resistant, sound resistant and lasts longer than other insulation on the market. Hempitecture makes its...
kmvt
Gridiron Grind: Gooding has big shoes to fill
GOODING, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The Gooding Senators are losing a lot from last year’s state semifinal team, but they are ready to compete again this season. Tanner Baumann takes over for Cameron Andersen, who left for Burley after more than a decade with the program.
kmvt
Gridiron Grind: Murtaugh Red Devils bring deep roster into 2022
MURTAUGH, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a 5-3 regular season and a first-round exit from the 2021 playoffs... the Murtaugh Red Devils are chomping at the bit to get back in action. “It’s about getting to that next round,” said Head Coach Todd Jensen. “We did it a couple of...
Southern Idaho man Sent to Prison for Chasing boy on Bicycle With Pickup
BURLEY — A Cassia County judge sent a local man to prison for chasing children riding bicycles at the skate park in his pickup and nearly hitting one of them. After the July 2021 incident, video surveillance was given to police and posted on social media showing Guizar driving on the grass through the city park, hitting a tree and following the child on a bicycle across the street and onto the grass where the child jumped off the bike and ran. Guizar then hit the child’s bicycle with his pickup.
