cleveland19.com
5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
5 hospitalized after Stark County chemical release
Five people were hospitalized after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant.
wksu.org
Northeast Ohio schools open with loosened COVID protocols
As schools across Northeast Ohio get back into session, many – including Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Akron Public Schools – have relaxed COVID preventative measures, meaning masks and social distancing are not required. The Ohio Department of Health sent guidance to all K-12 schools earlier this month...
WYTV.com
Logan Way closed for local event
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Logan Way will be closed Sunday morning for a few hours. It’s for the annual Jewish Community Center Dash & Splash event. Expect Logan Way to be closed between 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Plan for detours if headed that way.
2 OVI checkpoints in Boardman on Friday night
Two OVI checkpoints will be happening Friday night in Boardman.
WFMJ.com
Citing safety fears, union calls for locked doors at Trumbull commissioners' office
The union representing employees in the Trumbull County clerk of courts and treasurer's offices, as well as Trumbull County Job and Family Services, are asking that the door to the commissioners' office be locked during work hours, citing safety concerns. In a letter to commissioners from Breen McNally, staff representative...
WFMJ.com
Valley COVID-19 Update: Cases slightly decrease, but all counties still at high transmission level
COVID-19 cases in the Valley have slightly dropped this week, but all three counties are still at a high-level transmission risk. This week, Columbiana County is reporting 337 cases (330.8 per 100k), Trumbull County is reporting 710 cases (358.6 per 100k), and Mahoning County is reporting 850 cases (371.7 per 100k).
WFMJ.com
Fire department: University Courtyards fire at YSU was small, contained
The Youngstown Fire Department provided additional information about the fire at The University Courtyards at Youngstown State University on Saturday night, Aug. 20. According to Youngstown Fire Department Capt. Kurt Wright, the fire was started with trash catching fire, which burned a small section in one room. Capt. Wright told...
WFMJ.com
Brookfield Twp. man arrested after child found playing at PA wastewater plant
A Brookfield Township man was arrested after police found his young child playing at a wastewater plant across the Pennsylvania state line. On Wednesday, Brookfield police were called to meet with Sharon, PA police regarding a missing child. Sharon Police told the Brookfield officers that they found a child playing...
'TimkenSteel you FAILED to protect my nephew': Family protests in Canton after Joseph Ferrall dies weeks after July explosion at Faircrest plant
CANTON, Ohio — “TimkenSteel you FAILED to protect my nephew.”. That was the message on one sign displayed early Monday morning as family and friends stood outside TimkenSteel in Canton to protest just days after 34-year-old Joseph Ferrall died from his injuries in a July 26 explosion at the company’s Faircrest plant.
Employee dies after Ohio steel plant explosion
A TimkenSteel Faircrest Steel Plant employee has died following an explosion last month.
whbc.com
Check Here: Three New Construction Street Closures in Stark
CANTON and NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of street closings this week. Harmont Avenue NE is closed during daytime hours only for a gas line project near the Walmart building through Friday. This, while Columbus Road just east of Paris Avenue NE in Nimishillen...
beavercountyradio.com
Pa State Police Looking For Help with Two Catalytic Converter Thefts in Lawrence County
(Lawrence County, Pa.) Pa State Police in New Castle are looking for the publics help in the theft of a catalytic converter theft from two different Lawrence County businesses on the same day. Troopers said via release that someone stole the catalytic converter from a 1999 Ford F350 Truck at...
How to get your PA license plates replaced
It's from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the AAA office on East State Street.
Local food pantry hosting back-to-school giveaway
The giveaway is open to the public, and supplies will be handed out until they're gone.
WYTV.com
Century-old local restaurant expands, starts market
LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Pondi’s Restaurant & Bar announced that their 2,600-square-foot expansion is about to be revealed. Ohio Senator Mike Rulli will be on hand Monday to offer remarks, and The Lisbon Chamber of Commerce will conduct the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the back of the restaurant on State Route 45 in Lisbon.
Map: Some NE Ohio counties still have high COVID spread
Some Northeast Ohio counties continue to have a high spread of COVID-19.
DeWine, local officials speak on grant for human trafficking task force
Cortland, Boardman, Warren Police, State Representative Mike Loychik and The Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force were at the event.
3 wounded in drive-by shooting in Austintown
Austintown Police are looking for clues and suspects after a weekend drive-by shooting left three people hurt.
