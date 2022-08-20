ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
cleveland19.com

5 people hurt, 1 critically, in Stark County chemical release

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were injured after being exposed to hydrogen sulfide Monday morning at a Canton Township plant. Officials said the incident happened around 7:53 a.m. at US Ecology in the 2000 block of Central Avenue. According to the company’s website, they use a delisting treatment...
wksu.org

Northeast Ohio schools open with loosened COVID protocols

As schools across Northeast Ohio get back into session, many – including Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Akron Public Schools – have relaxed COVID preventative measures, meaning masks and social distancing are not required. The Ohio Department of Health sent guidance to all K-12 schools earlier this month...
OHIO STATE
WYTV.com

Logan Way closed for local event

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Logan Way will be closed Sunday morning for a few hours. It’s for the annual Jewish Community Center Dash & Splash event. Expect Logan Way to be closed between 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Plan for detours if headed that way.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccines#Clinics#Pfizer#Public Health#Howland Scope Lrb#Tcchd#Tcap#Ohio Medicaid
WFMJ.com

Citing safety fears, union calls for locked doors at Trumbull commissioners' office

The union representing employees in the Trumbull County clerk of courts and treasurer's offices, as well as Trumbull County Job and Family Services, are asking that the door to the commissioners' office be locked during work hours, citing safety concerns. In a letter to commissioners from Breen McNally, staff representative...
WFMJ.com

Fire department: University Courtyards fire at YSU was small, contained

The Youngstown Fire Department provided additional information about the fire at The University Courtyards at Youngstown State University on Saturday night, Aug. 20. According to Youngstown Fire Department Capt. Kurt Wright, the fire was started with trash catching fire, which burned a small section in one room. Capt. Wright told...
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WFMJ.com

Brookfield Twp. man arrested after child found playing at PA wastewater plant

A Brookfield Township man was arrested after police found his young child playing at a wastewater plant across the Pennsylvania state line. On Wednesday, Brookfield police were called to meet with Sharon, PA police regarding a missing child. Sharon Police told the Brookfield officers that they found a child playing...
whbc.com

Check Here: Three New Construction Street Closures in Stark

CANTON and NIMISHILLEN TWP., Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A couple of street closings this week. Harmont Avenue NE is closed during daytime hours only for a gas line project near the Walmart building through Friday. This, while Columbus Road just east of Paris Avenue NE in Nimishillen...
WYTV.com

Century-old local restaurant expands, starts market

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN)- Pondi’s Restaurant & Bar announced that their 2,600-square-foot expansion is about to be revealed. Ohio Senator Mike Rulli will be on hand Monday to offer remarks, and The Lisbon Chamber of Commerce will conduct the ribbon-cutting ceremony at the back of the restaurant on State Route 45 in Lisbon.
LISBON, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy