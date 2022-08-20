Read full article on original website
Students head back to school in central Pa.: photos
Students in the Derry Township School District returned to school today. The Hershey area students were one of three Dauphin County schools to welcome students back today, joining two Cumberland County schools that opened their doors to students today.
A Journey to Serve: Church offers backpacks, supplies, fun at back-to-school celebration
Backpacks, not people, filled the chairs of The Journey Church’s worship space, ready to be distributed at Saturday’s “Back to School Block Party.”. During the pandemic, this 29th Street church held a community classroom, so parents could keep working while the schools were closed. This block party is a result of the relationships built during that time and a desire to continue to serve the community, said Pastor Kris Sledge.
Middletown Area School District releases statement regarding hazing incident
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — The Middletown Area School District released a statement Monday regarding the reported hazing incident involving the high school football team that occurred Aug. 11. Video of the alleged incident was briefly posted on social media and was reported to the school district a day later. District...
Middletown Area School District students involved hazing removed from team pending investigation
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Middletown School District has removed the students involved in the hazing incident from mid-August from the football team and considered canceling the football season entirely. Releasing new details on Monday, the school describes an incident involving Middletown football players happening during a practice. “Middletown Area School District will not tolerate hazing, […]
Middletown considered canceling football season, ‘will not tolerate hazing’: district officials
The Middletown Area School District considered canceling the football season in the wake of a hazing incident involving some members of the football team. It opted not to, however, after consideration of what effect that would have on football players who weren’t involved in the incident, as well as students in marching band and cheerleading, Superintendent Chelton Hunter said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Can township change Cumberland County resident’s address for safety reasons?
SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Jeannie Nally lives at the corner of Laurie Drive and Michael Court in the Shippensburg Village 55+ Community in South Hampton Township, Cumberland County. The house has been there since 2015. When she and her husband moved in a year ago, they noticed there was...
Middletown, August 22 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 2 high school ⚽ games in Middletown. The Lebanon High School soccer team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on August 22, 2022, 13:00:00. The Lebanon High School soccer team will have a game with Middletown Area High School on August 22, 2022, 14:30:00.
Bethesda Mission opens $4.4 million new women's shelter in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Bethesda Mission celebrated the opening of its new women’s shelter in Harrisburg on Aug. 18. The center, which serves struggling women and women with children, doubles the mission’s previous women’s shelter capacity from 25 to 50. The old space, a 100-year-old school building,...
Adults turn back the clock for 40+ Double Dutch Club event in Harrisburg
They played hopscotch, hula hooped, too, and double Dutched a scorching hot Saturday away in Harrisburg’s “East Coast 5 State Big Jump” event. It was the perfect day to be a kid. Only they were not kids at all. More than 100 members representing different 40 +...
Harrisburg's final free movie night of the summer to provide free backpacks and supplies
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg's final free movie night of the summer will provide free backpacks and supplies to some children. The first 100 children to come to Friday's event at the Reservoir Park bandshell will receive a free backpack with books and supplies. The giveaway, planned by State Representative...
Another deer-disease management expansion announced by Game Commission
A road-killed deer in Upper Mifflin Township in Cumberland County tested positive for chronic wasting disease, leading to an expansion of Disease Management Area 2 farther east to include more of Adams, Cumberland and York counties. The always-fatal CWD affects members of the deer family, including white-tailed deer and elk....
Hometown Hero: Simpson Public Library book sale
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday’s hometown heroes are helping keep their neighborhood library alive for the next generation. The Simpson Public Library in Mechanicsburg is celebrating a grand opening this weekend for its new book sale and donation center in the former Agway building on West Allen Street.
Surround Yourself in Nature at Cornwall Manor
Welcome to the new nature of senior living! If a natural, wooded setting with walking trails; maintenance-free living; excellent services and amenities; variety of residential living options; close proximity to educational and cultural opportunities and first-class medical facilities are on your “must have” list for a senior living community, you owe it to yourself to visit Cornwall Manor.
Body found in car near Scott Elementary School
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Harrisburg city officials are reporting that a dead body was discovered near Scott and Rowland Schools. Police say the body was found in a parked car located near 19th and Derry Streets. Foul play is not suspected and the incident is not being investigated as suspicious.
Family Dining at the Olive Garden in Harrisburg
The Olive Garden Italian Restaurant is a chain-style restaurant that you'll find across the United States. They're known for their casual dining, family atmosphere, and authentic Italian foods. Recently our family visited the one located at 5102 Jonestown Road in Harrisburg. If you plan on visiting...we do recommend that you...
HR director leans on military background in new role
On the morning of her third day as Schuylkill County’s human resources director, Andrea L. Whelan has her boots firmly on the ground. Whelan, of Tower City, was hired Aug. 11 at $80,000 a year, and started the job on Aug. 15. “I was active duty in the Pennsylvania...
Lykens Woman Dies Following Abortion, 1933
Two well-known Pottsville men, W. H. Mortimer, and Robert Wessinger, were arrested in 1933 and charged with performing an illegal or criminal operation (abortion) on Anna Snyder of Lykens, Dauphin County, Pennsylvania, which resulted in her death. Snyder had been employed as a domestic in the Mortimer household, and it was assumed that it was Mortimer who was responsible for her “delicate condition.” Although a coroner’s jury concluded that some kind of operation had been performed to terminate the pregnancy, and that “it cannot be proved that any crime was committed,” the men went to trial anyway, probably because Mortimer, at the time of his arrest, confessed to the abortion. After presentation of the evidence by the Commonwealth, the judge freed Wessinger on the grounds of insufficient evidence. The jury took the case on Mortimer and returned with a verdict of “not guilty.”
Pa. AED plan waiting for FDA approval
CARLISLE, Pa. — "This is singlehandedly the most important public health initiative that has come through emergency medical services that I've ever seen." Nathan Harig, assistant chief at Cumberland Goodwill EMS was talking about the 4-Minute City program, designed to strategically place 300 automatic external defibrillator units across Cumberland County to provide medical attention to sudden cardiac arrest patients within four minutes.
Harrisburg River Rescue holds Susquehanna float
People were able to bring kayaks, canoes, and tubes to float down the Susquehanna River with members of the River Rescue.
Resurfacing Project to Begin on Route 222 North in Lancaster City
LANCASTER, PA — PennDOT announced that a resurfacing project is set to begin on Route 222 North (Lime Street) in Lancaster City, Lancaster County. This project consists of milling, Superpave overlay, base replacement, ADA updates, pavement markings, signal upgrades, and other miscellaneous construction on Route 222 North from the five-point intersection at Church and Vine streets to E. Liberty Street in the city.
