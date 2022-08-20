Read full article on original website
Hawaii couple remain jailed amid mystery about stolen IDs
HONOLULU (AP) — A U.S. judge is upholding a previous ruling to detain a Hawaii couple accused of stealing identities of dead babies. The judge says the case is unique because it’s not known why the couple allegedly lived under stolen identities for decades. Walter Glenn Primrose and Gwynn Darle Morrison have pleaded not guilty to conspiracy, false statement in a passport application and aggravated identity theft. Prosecutors have suggested the case is about more than identity theft — possibly espionage. The judge says she’s only considering the charges, and not “suspicions,” but is concerned about the couple’s lack of ties to Hawaii.
Texas man accused of threatening conservative convention
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — A Texas man remains jailed after being accused by authorities of making threats against a convention of young conservative activists held last month in Florida. Alejandro Richard Velasquez Gomez, from San Antonio, was arrested earlier this month after FBI agents alleged he posted threats on social media to carry out a mass attack on the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit convention. The event was held from July 22 through July 24 in Tampa. Turning Point is a Donald Trump-aligned group that organizes young people on college campuses into conservative activism. The 19-year-old was arrested by authorities in San Antonio and charged with making threatening interstate communications. An attorney for Velasquez didn’t immediately reply to an email seeking comment.
Lawyer: No evidence of mom’s alleged Qanon kidnapping plot
DENVER (AP) — A lawyer for a Colorado woman who lost custody of her son for allegedly lying about his health problems says there is no evidence she plotted with backers of the Qanon conspiracy theory to have him kidnapped from foster care. Cynthia Abcug is on trial on charges of conspiracy to commit second-degree kidnapping and child abuse. Her lawyer told jurors at the start of the trial Monday that the prosecution’s case about the alleged plot in 2019 is based on the account of her 16-year-old daughter. He stressed that she did not know when the raid would take place and did not think her mother knew where her son’s foster home was.
Jury gets case of 2 men charged in Gov. Whitmer plot
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Jurors have gone home after an afternoon of deliberations in the second trial of two men charged with conspiring to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Prosecutors say Adam Fox and Barry Croft Jr. were united in an agreement to get Whitmer at her vacation home in 2020 and trigger a civil war just before the presidential election. Whitmer wasn’t harmed. Fox, Croft and four other men were arrested hours away. Fox and Croft are on trial for a second time in Grand Rapids, Michigan, after a jury in April couldn’t reach a verdict but acquitted two other men. Defense lawyers say Fox and Croft were entrapped by FBI agents and undercover informants who got inside the group. Croft is from Bear, Delaware, while Fox lived in western Michigan. Jurors will return Tuesday.
Ford to appeal $1.7 billion verdict in Georgia truck crash
WOODSTOCK, Ga. (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to appeal a $1.7 billion verdict against the automaker after a pickup truck crash that claimed the lives of a Georgia couple, a company representative said Sunday. Jurors in Gwinnett County, just northeast of Atlanta, returned the verdict late last week...
Twin Metals sues Biden administration to regain mine leases
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The developers of a proposed copper-nickel mine upstream from the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota are suing the Biden administration. Twin Metals is seeking the reinstatement of federal mineral rights leases that are crucial to the $1.7 billion project. The proposed underground mine near Ely is struggling to survive amid shifting political winds. The lawsuit, filed in federal court in Washington on Monday, alleges the Interior Department acted illegally when it canceled the leases. The company asked the court to declare that the leases remain in force, so that it can proceed with the environmental review and permitting process.
GE workers in Alabama seek union
AUBURN, Ala. (AP) — Workers at a General Electric factory in Alabama launched an effort to form a union, joining a wave of labor organization efforts at large national companies. Employees at the GE plant in Auburn, Alabama, submitted union cards to the Birmingham office of the National Labor Relations Board in an organization effort with IUE-CWA. The 179-employee GE Aviation plant in Auburn manufactures aircraft engine parts. The IUE-CWA indicated that a majority of workers submitted union cards, but did not provide an exact number.
Little change in Kansas abortion recall; 1 county not done
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Recounts of election results in eight of nine Kansas counties appear to confirm that voters soundly rejected an amendment to remove abortion rights from the state’s constitution. The counties faced a deadline of 5 p.m. Saturday to report the results of the hand recounts, which came at the request of anti-abortion activists. Sedgwick County officials said Saturday they would not meet the deadline but did not explain why. Results for the other eight counties found a total of 13 fewer votes for the amendment and 19 fewer votes opposing the amendment. Election officials attributed the changes mostly to human error, such as voters making unclear marks on ballots.
