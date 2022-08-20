Read full article on original website
Related
406mtsports.com
Butte's Purple-and-White games showcase Bulldogs athletics
BUTTE – Butte High School athletics held their annual Purple-and-White scrimmage on campus Friday afternoon. Cross Country, volleyball, boys’ soccer, girls’ soccer, and football took their respective sports fields, streets, and courts to show the community their growth over the first week of practice. Guy Wadas’ boys’...
406mtsports.com
'It was the culture': Helena Capital's Hayden Opitz talks commitment to Griz
Hayden Opitz has achieved a lot during his high school athletics career and technically, his senior year hasn't even started. Not only has Opitz, a Helena Capital senior, earned Second-Team All-State honors on the gridiron as a tight end, he was also a First-Team All-State performer on the Bruins' Class AA state championship team in boys basketball.
montanarightnow.com
Three & Out: Small Butte Central prepares for new season against big Class A
BUTTE, Mont. - Bob Green Field in Butte is starting to look a little more maroon, which means the Butte Central Maroons are just days away from the start of their fall season. After eight months of long offseason, the Maroons take to the turf in 2022 with high hopes. A disappointing 2021 campaign saw the Maroons finish 3-5. They're eager for a bounce-back season in line with their winning tradition.
406mtsports.com
Sidelines with Synness: August Trail Race, Senators awards in Helena
This week's Sidelines reports on the long-running August Trail Race results, and the latest Helena Legion Senators baseball award recipients. At the 55th running of the August Trail Race recently, the state's second-oldest footrace, several new records were established, including number of entrants, crowd size, funds raised and the men's winning time.
IN THIS ARTICLE
406mtsports.com
Riding high: Youth riders have a blast at the Copper Kings Clash
BUTTE – Saturday’s 2022 Copper Kings Clash at the Big Butte Open Space trail head featured plenty of challenges for bike riders from sixth grade through to the varsity level. The Division 2 high school championship was won by the Hellgate Mammoths, who racked up 2,235 points. The...
406mtsports.com
Copper Game tickets on sale Monday, August 29
BUTTE – Individual game tickets for the 2022 Copper Game presented by Rocky Mountain Credit Union go on sale on Monday, August 29 at 10 a.m. MST. The Montana Tech Orediggers host Carroll College in the home opener at 1 p.m. on Saturday, September 3rd. Additionally, the limited-edition Copper...
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Helena For Couples
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Helena for couples based on major travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. If you’re looking for romantic activities, Helena has plenty to offer. The city’s top attractions and date ideas for couples are included below. These events are open to everyone, from exquisite dining to the city’s sights.
cascadenewspaper.com
Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest welcomes Molly Ryan and Helen Smith to Forest leadership
HELENA, Mont. August 19, 2022 – Molly Ryan and Helen Smith have both been selected to join the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest’s leadership team; Ryan will serve as deputy forest supervisor and Smith as the Belt Creek-White Sulphur Springs district ranger.
yourbigsky.com
Tragic drowning in Lewis and Clark County
A teen from Laurel drowned in the Canyon Ferry Reservoir after the Lewis and Clark Sheriff’s deputies tried to save him with CPR. 14-year-old Kayden Bitter was swimming with his family in Lewis and Clark County Monday when the family noticed him missing as they were getting ready to serve lunch. Sheriff Dutton tells YourBigSky.com ABC FOX, the boy was not wearing a life jacket and had existing medical conditions that could have contributed to the accident. Family members found him floating about 10 feet off the shore and pulled him from the water and medical crews were able to find a pulse initially. The boy was taken to a local hospital and then to a hospital in Missoula, where he died on Monday.
Man hit by car in Butte hospitalized
A man was hospitalized after being hit by a car Wednesday afternoon at approximately 4:30 while walking Uptown in Butte.
montanarightnow.com
Two men shot in Helena, suspect at-large
HELENA, Mont. - On 08/18/2022 at 0102 hours, Officers responded to the 800 block of Abbey for a report of an assault with a weapon. When officers arrived, they discovered two adult males who had been shot. The two individuals were transported to the hospital by ambulance. Both individuals did not sustain life threatening injuries. The person that shot at the two adult males ran from the scene just after the shooting. Police have not been able to identify the suspect at this time.
montanarightnow.com
Firefighters extinguish two 'suspicious' fires on south side of Mt. Helena
HELENA, Mont. - Firefighters put out two wildfires on the on the south side of Mount Helena in the Dump Gulch Trailhead area Sunday night. A release from the Helena Fire Department (HFD) said when firefighters arrived, they found the two fires and extinguished them. A crew from the Department...
I-90 crash snarls traffic on Homestake Pass
A crash was reported on Friday, August, 19 on Interstate 90 Eastbound on Homestake pass near the Homestake exit.
Comments / 0