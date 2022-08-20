ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Craving Potato Factory is serving up tasty spuds On National Potato Day

By CBS Baltimore Staff
CBS Baltimore
CBS Baltimore
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08QXaB_0hOAhd9C00

Craving Potato Factory is celebrating National Potato Day 02:52

BALTIMORE -- Today is National Potato Day.

That means it's time to consume the nearest starchy vegetable without an ounce of guilt.

So, this evening WJZ staff dined on stuffed potatoes PRODUCED by Craving Potato Factory.

The business was started by a husband and wife team. They started with a food truck in 2014.

The duo began serving up spuds in the heart of downtown Baltimore.

Since then, the potato business has gotten big and the owners have made sure to offer a variety of options to their customers, including a vegan option.

There are also tasty combinations like chicken bacon ranch, chicken fajita, some of the potatoes even come with crab meat and shrimp.

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Baltimore Restaurant Named Best In Nation For Sandwiches

A recent blog has named a Baltimore restaurant one of the best in the nation for sandwiches as they celebrate the lunchtime favorite. Ekiben was Yelp's choice for the best sandwich in Maryland, and deservedly so with it's unique array of sandwiches served on a beautiful steamed bun, according to the Yelp list.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Soul Food Celebration: Two festivals combine to support Black-owned businesses in Maryland

BALTIMORE -- The Vegan SoulFest x We Give Black Fest concluded Sunday.The two festivals combined to produce one jam-packed event at West Covington Park in South Baltimore."(It is) a great partnership in bringing two worlds together," Vegan Soul Fest Co-Founder Naijha Wright-Brown said.Vegan SoulFest is a staple in Baltimore.But the festival was put on pause for two years because of the coronavirus pandemic.It returned this year for its seventh annual event with about 40 vegan food vendors.We Give Black Fest is a brand-new festival dedicated to supporting Black-owned businesses."August is Black Philanthropy Month as well as Black Business Month," We...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Where's Marty? Partying aboard the SipAhoy boat

Hi Everyone! I'm back from vacation refreshed and ready to get back to doing "WJZ at 9." And today's "Where's Marty?" was a perfect way to ease back in. It felt a bit like some relaxing vacay time when K2 and I boarded the SipAhoy party boat downtown at Harborview Marina!It is actually a "cycleboat" in concept. Fact of the matter is it is a catamaran with a nice sized outboard engine that is outfitted, as you can see, with a nicely covered Tiki area with seats on either side. The seats are bicycle seats complete with pedals you can...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
Local
Maryland Food & Drinks
Local
Maryland Restaurants
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Lifestyle
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Food & Drinks
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Restaurants
baltimorefishbowl.com

Woodberry Kitchen to become Woodberry Tavern, website says

Spike Gjerde’s Woodberry Kitchen will become Woodberry Tavern when it reopens this fall, according to postings on its website. “Woodberry Tavern is the next iteration of Woodberry Kitchen’s dining experience, set to open during the fall of 2022,” the website states. “Guests will be treated to a...
CBS Baltimore

Wicked Woodworks offers art with a helpful twist

PORT DEPOSIT, Md. (AP) — When you enter Wicked Woodworks stop and just look around and take in all Brian Zaza has to offer; from the wood and metal art to the pieces he has created to the pieces made by area artists.Wicked Woodworks is where Zaza sells his creations made from wood; items made from pure inspiration and locally sourced wood. However Zaza has recently added metal to his creativity, having built a forge behind the shop. Combining the wood and the metal, he is making axes, swords and other pieces that can be artistic but also functional. He...
PORT DEPOSIT, MD
CBS Baltimore

Vendors look forward to We Give Black Fest & Vegan SoulFest

WEST COVINGTON PARK, Md. — We Give Black Fest is partnering with Vegan SoulFest for a three-day event this weekend that celebrates Black-led organizations and businesses serving the greater Baltimore area.WJZ is a proud sponsor of the We Give Black Fest event, which kicks off on Friday, Aug. 19."This year, we're partnering with We Give Black fest for a three-day experience, where we're gonna have impact, great food, music, cooking demos, kosher and just philanthropy and giving," Vegan SoulFest co-founder Naijha Wright-Brown told WJZ.Vegan SoulFest launched in 2014, but the event will be expanded through its partnership with We Give...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Restaurant Info#Crab Meat#Vegan#Food Truck#Food Drink#Craving Potato Factory#National Potato Day#Wjz
foxbaltimore.com

Battle of the bands takes over the Inner Harbor

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — School is just right around the corner, the perfect time to party and celebrate the final few weeks of summer!. A chorus of activity at the Battle of the Bands swarmed the Inner Harbor, Saturday. Photojournalist Drew Fox stopped by to bring us the highlights from...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

White Marsh steakhouse named among best in Baltimore

WHITE MARSH, MD—One of the best steakhouses in area is located right in White Marsh, according to a new report from Stacker. Kobe Japanese Steak & Seafood House on THE AVENUE at White Marsh came in at number 11 on this list. Stacker compiled a list of the highest-rated...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

We Give Black Fest raised $233K, organizer says

BALTIMORE -- We Give Black Fest raised more than $233,000 over the weekend for local Black-led organizations.The three-day festival, held in West Covington Park, included live music, food, panel discussions and other events.Jamye Wooten, founder of the social change organization CLLCTIVLY, said he started the festival to provide more support for Black-led businesses and organizations."We know that Black-led organizations only receive about 2% of the $60 billion in foundation funding," he said. "So during Black Philanthropy Month, we thought this was a great opportunity to get out celebrate and make sure organizations that are doing the work in the community have the resources not just to survive but to thrive."WJZ was a media sponsor of the event.
Nottingham MD

First-ever Maryland Cycling Classic to roll through Baltimore County on Labor Day weekend, Ray Lewis to appear

BALTIMORE, MD—The first-ever Maryland Cycling Classic, supported by UnitedHealthcare, takes place during Labor Day weekend 2022, and fans throughout Baltimore County and the city of Baltimore can enjoy the action course-side, while fans worldwide can watch through various live broadcast and livestream options. The Maryland Cycling Classic is the...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
CBS Baltimore

'Street librarian' aims to bring Baltimore kids more books

BALTIMORE (AP) - Araba Maze noticed neighborhood kids gathering around her as she read children's books to her niece on her front stoop. As she wrapped up storytelling, one of the kids asked, "When are you gonna do this again?" She later made it an everyday occurrence to have storytime readings with the neighborhood kids, and eventually became a librarian. But she noticed that things felt different on the job: "After I was a librarian, I realized that I wasn't reaching those same kids in my neighborhood inside the library." Maze took to the streets, becoming a "Radical Street Librarian"...
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Asia Collective Night Market turns into 'nightmare' for patrons

WEST FRIENDSHIP, Md. — Many people in Howard County are angry and frustrated after what some are calling a nightmare during the Asia Collective Night Market event at the Howard County Fairgrounds on Saturday. People said they came out to support local businesses and were met with chaos. The...
fox5dc.com

17-year-old DC teen becomes one of the youngest licensed Black pilots in US

WASHINGTON - Many kids have dreams of becoming a pilot – but how about achieving your dream at age 17!. Christopher Ballinger is among the youngest Black pilots in the country thanks to an Air Force JROTC flight Academy Program. ◀︎ ▶︎. ▼. Ballinger said he’s licensed to...
weaa.org

Weekend Event: We Give Black Fest 2022

We Give Black Fest is a three-day annual festival, powered by CLLCTIVLY, dedicated to social change, fundraising, and the amplification of Black-led organizations in Baltimore. The culture-filled event takes place Friday, August 19- Sunday, August 21.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: Expect dry skies through Thursday

BALTIMORE -- Parts of Baltimore County and Harford County saw heavy rainfall Monday morning and evening. There were 24 rainfall totals exceeding six inches across portions of southwest Harford County between Kingsville and Bel Air. Storms will wind down on Monday night with mostly clear to partly cloudy skies through mid-week. Temperatures will reach the mid- to upper 80s each afternoon. It will remain dry through Thursday with rain chances returning to the forecast late this week and this weekend as another front approaches.Overall, this week's weather looks uneventful.
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Special guest stops by the Baltimore City Fire Department

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A special guest stopped by the Baltimore City Fire Department, Friday. The Baltimore Orioles Bird flew by Engine 27 for the fire department's Friday at the Firehouse youth event!. The Orioles Bird played games, enjoyed free lunch with attending kids and toured the station.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Baltimore

CBS Baltimore

Baltimore, MD
66K+
Followers
27K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Latest news and updates from CBS Baltimore.

 https://wjz.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy