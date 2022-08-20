ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WGN News

3 burglars enter Park Ridge home while elderly owner was napping: police

PARK RIDGE, Ill. — An investigation is underway after a home was burglarized by three masked individuals in broad daylight in Park Ridge. Police responded to a residence in the 1300 block of South Prospect Avenue around 1:30 p.m. Saturday for reports of a burglary. Upon arrival, a neighbor told police they witnessed three offenders […]
WGN News

Police: Concealed carry holder shoots gunman on Northwest Side

CHICAGO —  A concealed carry holder critically injured a man who approached his car and fired shots at him in the North Austin neighborhood. The man, 45, was in his car in the 5500 block of West Crystal Street around 1:27 a.m. Monday, when another man attempted to carjack his vehicle and began to fire […]
93.1 WZAK

Chicago Cop Charged After Kneeling On Wrongly Accused Teens Back

An off duty Chicago police officer is facing felony charges for kneeling in a 14 year old’s back after wrongly accusing him of stealing his sons bike. Chicago police sergeant Michael Vitellaro sons bike was taken from the library when he later spotted the bike outside of a Starbucks. Allegedly Vitellato who was off duty decided to play Columbo and stake out the bike to see who would come and retrieve it when a 14 year old rides up on his own bike. Vitellaro then proceeds to accuse the teen of stealing his sons bike, puts the teens arms behind his back takes him to the ground then pins him down with his knee in his back. Vitellaro then called 911 asking for back up and stayed with his knee in the cryings teens back until back up arrived.
WGN News

Bond set at $350K for man charged in connection to woman’s fatal overdose

OAK PARK, Ill. — Bond has been set for an Oak Park man who was charged with supplying fentanyl to an acquaintance who in turn supplied it to his girlfriend resulting in her fatal overdose, police said. Bishop Moore, 62, appeared in court Saturday morning where his bond was set at $350,000. Moore is facing […]
fox32chicago.com

Chicago man shot dead during fight at Blue Island bar

BLUE ISLAND, Ill. - Two people were shot, one fatally, during a fight at a bar in south suburban Blue Island early Sunday, according to police. Officers responded to a reported shooting about 1 a.m. at The Forge Pub in the 3400 block of 127th Street, Blue Island police said.
fox32chicago.com

Man shot while walking to his car in Englewood

CHICAGO - A man was shot while walking to his car Sunday night in the Englewood neighborhood. The 43-year-old was approaching his vehicle around 8 p.m. when a gunman started shooting at him in the 6800 block of South Laflin Street, according to Chicago police. He suffered a gunshot wound...
WGN News

Man, 22, shot and killed in Gresham, 1 other wounded

CHICAGO —  Two men were in the Gresham neighborhood when they were shot Saturday night. According to police officials, a 43-year-old man and a 22 year-old-man were standing outside on the 600 block of West 89th Street when they were both shot Saturday evening around 11:44 p.m. A 22-year-old man was shot in the face, […]
CBS Chicago

Students at Lindblom Academy protest dismissal of beloved educator, 'Momma Eagle"

CHICAGO (CBS) – Students at a prestigious high school in West Englewood began their school year on Monday by walking out of school to demand the reinstatement of a popular assistant principal.Former assistant principal Karen Fitzpatrick-Carpenter, known by many students as "Momma Eagle," was let go from Lindblom Math and Science Academy after two decades. She was someone who students said stepped up and led the school when other principals abruptly left during the COVID-19 pandemic."Our junior year, Ms. Fitzpatrick-Carpenter carried the weight of our school on her back," senior and student board president Shelby Holloway told CBS 2's Steven Graves...
