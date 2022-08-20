Police identify suspect in deadly shooting at Prince George's County mall

Police have identified the man believed to have been responsible in the deadly shooting inside the Mall at Prince George's in Hyattsville.

Now, officers are asking the public if they know where he may be located.

PREVIOUS: Man killed in shooting in food court of Mall at Prince George's

Police released surveillance photos of the suspect accused in the shooting death of 20-year-old Darrion Herring at the mall's food court on August 18.

A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest and indictment.

The shooting happened around 4 p.m. Herring was shot at the food court and died at the scene.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts and the identity of this individual is urged to call the Prince George’s County Police detectives at 301-516-2512. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477).

