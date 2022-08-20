Read full article on original website
3.1 Magnitude earthquake detected in Northeast Arkansas
KYTV
Earthquake strikes near Missouri-Arkansas state line on Sunday
IMBODEN, Ark. (KY3) - An earthquake shook part of northern Arkansas and southern Missouri on Sunday morning. The 3.1 magnitude quake hit around 8:15 a.m. The epicenter was three miles southwest of Imboden in Lawrence County, Ark. The earthquake had a depth of 9.2 miles. To report a correction or...
Kait 8
CONSUMER ALERT: Preparing for utility bill rate changes
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When most people hear their electric bill going up, they start watching their wallet closely, but one electric company is saying don’t fret yet. The Craighead County Electric Cooperative announced starting Oct. 1, rates will be increased by about 9.3%. Marketing Director Jon Carmack said...
Kait 8
M 2.1 earthquake recorded near state line
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The U.S. Geological Survey recorded a small earthquake early Friday morning just south of the Arkansas-Missouri border. The magnitude 2.1 quake struck at 4:26 a.m. Friday, Aug. 18. According to the USGS, it was located 18 kilometers (11.5 miles) west-northwest of Maynard in Randolph County. The...
Kait 8
Woman killed in head-on collision
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A 52-year-old Osceola woman died Sunday when her vehicle collided head-on with another. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 4:45 p.m. Aug. 21 on State Highway 140 east of State Highway 77 in rural Mississippi County. Mary Alexander was westbound when an eastbound...
Kait 8
Deadly Independence County motorcycle crash
neareport.com
Separate fatal wrecks claim lives in NEA
Tragedy struck Arkansas roadways over the past several days, claiming multiple lives in separate, unrelated crashes in NEA. Late Thursday (August 18) in Independence County, a Pocahontas man was killed in a traffic accident. At about 9:37 PM, Matthew Giles Jansen, 41, of Pocahontas, was on a 2022 Harley Davidson. While on facing south on Highway 167 at the intersection with Lawrence Street, Jansen stopped at a red light. At the same time, a 2013 Nissan Altima was traveling southbound. The light turned green, State Police reported, and the Nissan struck the Harley from behind. The driver of the Nissan, Ronette Lindsey Rush, 31, of Smithville, was injured in the accident. Conditions were clear at the time of the wreck.
Kait 8
TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closures planned on Greene County highway
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - If you’re planning to travel in Greene County soon, there’s a traffic alert you need to be aware of. According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, beginning Sunday, Aug. 28, there will be overnight lane closures along Highway 49 south from Highway 358 East to Highway 69.
Kait 8
1 killed, 3 injured in Greene County crash
GREENE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Paragould man died, and three other people suffered injuries when their pickup truck ran off the road and struck a tree. The crash happened at 3:13 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 21, on U.S. Highway 49 north of Halliday in Greene County, according to Arkansas State Police.
whiterivernow.com
KAIT: Missing boater’s body recovered in Lawrence County
KAIT Region 8 News is reporting authorities have recovered the body of a boater who has been missing in Lawrence County. Lawrence County Chief Deputy Sheriff Tony Waldrupe told the Jonesboro news outlet that search crews recovered Houston Morgan, 21, from the Rainey Brake Wildlife Management Area around 1:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Kait 8
Busy day as students move in at A-State
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It was a day mixed with nervousness and excitement, as students got their first taste of what Arkansas State and Jonesboro are all about. “Coming to Arkansas State, I was the only person in my high school to come here, so I was looking for my home away from home and Arkansas State has given me just that”, said student Madison Lamb.
Kait 8
Electric cooperative warning customers of increased fuel rates
SALEM, Ark. (KAIT) - Some Arkansas residents need to brace for higher electric bills. North Arkansas Electric Cooperative CEO Mel Coleman said Wednesday that members should expect to see an increase in their utility bills in the next few months. He said energy plants have had their fair share of...
Kait 8
Jacket returned 27 years later inspires several across the state
BAY, Ark. (KAIT) - A piece of high school memorabilia, lost to time, inspired individuals across the Natural State when it was discovered and returned nearly three decades later. Shannon Everet owns a trucking company in Benton. A lifetime ago, he was a member of the Future Farmers of America...
Kait 8
‘Strive for less than 5′ looks to combat chronic absenteeism
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A push to get your student in the classroom and keep them there. Jonesboro Public Schools has launched a campaign called “Strive for less than 5″. According to Learning Loss Coordinator, Mandy Zipfel, they want to reinforce there is power in sitting in the classroom and getting instruction from a teacher.
whiterivernow.com
Motorcyclist dies in accident at Batesville intersection
whiterivernow.com
ScotsFest to open Lyon College’s 150th anniversary celebration
The Lyon College Pipe Band (above) will perform at the 42nd Arkansas Scottish Festival Oct. 14-16 in Batesville. Pipers, drummers, dancers, athletes, Scottish clans and vendors travel from all corners of the country to attend the Arkansas Scottish Festival. The festival is free and open to the public. Image provided by Lyon College.
Kait 8
Arrest made in connection to apartment hit by car
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) – Fire and police crews are at the scene of an apartment hit by a car. The apartment complex that was hit is located along West Huntington Avenue in Jonesboro. Officials on the scene said the apartment is vacant and nobody is hurt. They added one...
Two from Arkansas in Kids Mullet Championship finals
One day left to vote in the Kids Mullet Championship!
Kait 8
Church group looking forward after historic vote
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Over 200 churchgoers packed into the Valley View school fine arts building Sunday. This comes after a historic disaffiliation vote that took place on July 31. Stay UMC has used this rough patch as a time to grow closer with one another through the gospel. “It’s...
