94.9 WMMQ

Why Was Someone Dressed Head to Toe as a Knight in Detroit?

This is bordering on an Ohio/Florida level of nonsense. Just five days ago, on 8/17/22, an interesting picture was posted on Reddit that is leaving anyone who sees it with a few questions. The picture, posted by u/Wise-Manufacturer324, shows someone dressed as a knight apparently just...standing on a sidewalk in Detroit:
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects

Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
DETROIT, MI
MetroTimes

Detroit’s PizzaPlex now serves Filipino BBQ

Southwest Detroit’s PizzaPlex has a new BBQ menu offering. The Filipino-style BBQ dish, "Inay’s inasal” ("mom’s barbecue" in Tagalog), is marinated overnight in a blend of sweet, tangy species and chargrilled in a wood-fired oven. Each plate comes with two skewers of either chicken, pork, or...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies

Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
MICHIGAN STATE
MetroTimes

The bumps and burns return to Belle Isle: The top 10 Metro Times headlines

This week, our readers shared our excitement about the reopening of the giant slide on Belle Isle, while some others felt the bumps on the slide's opening day. Our readers were most interested in the Michigan man who wanted a race war and ended up sentenced to 20 years in prison. Readers were also interested in the ongoing fight within MIchigan's GOP, where one Republican is suing another.
DETROIT, MI
nowdecatur.com

Kenny Chesney Taps Uncle Kracker For Detroit Show

Kenny Chesney performed for just under two hours when he took the stage at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday (August 20th) for nearly 50,000 fans. He also surprised the crowd with an appearance by Uncle Kracker. Fans went crazy as Kracker took the second verse of their six-week Number One hit, “When The Sun Goes Down,” followed up by Uncle Kracker's hits “Follow Me” and “Drift Away.”
DETROIT, MI

