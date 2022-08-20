Read full article on original website
Related
Why Was Someone Dressed Head to Toe as a Knight in Detroit?
This is bordering on an Ohio/Florida level of nonsense. Just five days ago, on 8/17/22, an interesting picture was posted on Reddit that is leaving anyone who sees it with a few questions. The picture, posted by u/Wise-Manufacturer324, shows someone dressed as a knight apparently just...standing on a sidewalk in Detroit:
Detroit News
Detroit's shadiest neighborhoods, tree inequity and its effects
Precious Johnson-Arabitg lives in Pilgrim Village in Detroit, and temperatures in her neighborhood often reach 90 on a summer's day, according to American Forests, a nonprofit dedicated to restoring and protecting forests. Just 26% of the land area in the blocks surrounding Johnson-Arabitg's home is shaded by tree cover. This...
Detroit Artist Gmac Cash Already Has a Song About the Belle Isle Giant Slide
Just days after the giant slide at Belle Isle was shut down, Detroit rapper Gmac Cash has created a rap song commemorating the whole debacle. That sure as hell didn't take long, did it? And if you take issue with the use of a mild swear word in that last sentence, wait 'til you hear the song.
The Oakland Press
Column: Temptations’ Williams, playwright Morrisseau speak after ‘Ain’t Too Proud’ performance
Otis Williams, the sole surviving original Temptations member, “Ain’t Too Proud” playwright Dominque Morrisseau and longtime Temptations manager Shelly Berger came onstage and spoke to the audience July 10 following the curtain call. The show, which runs through Aug. 28, tells the story of The Temptations singing...
IN THIS ARTICLE
With love and service, Jeff Collins 'celebrates' his wife while teaching tennis in Detroit
The year was 1977. The location was Northwestern University in Evanston, Illinois. And an incoming freshman from Detroit named Jeff Collins immediately served notice that he was not afraid to listen to his heart, which pointed him to tennis courts located about a mile away from his dorm. “I was...
MetroTimes
Detroit’s PizzaPlex now serves Filipino BBQ
Southwest Detroit’s PizzaPlex has a new BBQ menu offering. The Filipino-style BBQ dish, "Inay’s inasal” ("mom’s barbecue" in Tagalog), is marinated overnight in a blend of sweet, tangy species and chargrilled in a wood-fired oven. Each plate comes with two skewers of either chicken, pork, or...
MetroTimes
You’ve been riding Detroit’s giant slide wrong all this time, Michigan DNR says
By now, you’ve probably seen the hilarious and concerning video of kids speeding down Belle Isle’s giant slide as its humps send them flying. We’re sorry if anyone was harmed, but the viral Facebook video leaves us laughing to the point of tears every time we see it.
Did You Know That The Giant Uniroyal Tire in Detroit Used To Be A Ferris Wheel?
Have you ever found yourself driving down I-94 in Detroit between Southfield Freeway and Outer Drive, only to spot a giant tire on the side of the road?. Okay, no, it's not the missing extra wheel of a semi-truck that has already passed... it's the Uniroyal Giant Tire, and it's got a pretty unique and fun history.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit gym raising money for backpacks, supplies for a neighborhood school
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A Detroit-based gym is continuing its mission of bringing the community together and transforming lives. The youth of today are Detroit’s future. And, that’s why helping them get in shape is one of Helen Taylor’s missions in life. "Fitness is so important, it...
Detroit News
Some Michigan school districts have figured out how to fill staff vacancies
Late August marks the return of school for many of Michigan's 1.4 million K-12 students, and many superintendents say this year they are ready and have fuller staffs. Some districts like Detroit Public Schools Community District and Rockford Public Schools are fully staffed. Increasing salaries appeared to be a key ingredient in their success.
Opinion: I'm a teenager in Detroit. My street needs more lights.
Editor's Note: In the last decade, the City of Detroit replaced its antiquated, broken streetlight system with new LED lights. The project reduced the number of streetlights from around 88,000, many of which were nonfunctional, to roughly 65,000. The city acknowledged that the reduced number of lights meant some streets would be darker.
Longtime Detroit-area radio host out; 'My heart was broken'
Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said she lost her job at WWJ-AM, a day before her husband was diagnosed with cancer.
Detroit News
Woodward Dream Cruise finished its 27th year this weekend: Catch all the highlights here
In its 27th year, the 2022 Woodward Dream Cruise attracted thousands of car enthusiasts from around the world to see the Motor City hold up its reputation. Some 40,000 cars from yesteryear meandered along Woodward from Ferndale to Pontiac on Saturday and the excitement could be felt all last week.
Ouch! Multiple Kids Hurt After Giant Slide Launches Them Into The Air
One of the best things about being a kid is having someone take you to the park and getting to climb up and then ride down the slide. That is unless it's a metal slide on a hot day, then it feels like a torture device. The giant slide at...
Detroit News
2022 Metro Detroit high school football: Your guide to season preview coverage
Get ready for the season with a look at your favorite teams, as well as the top programs and players in the state, with previews coming this week in The Detroit News and at detroitnews.com. Here is a look at what we have so far:. * Also, coaches, please be...
Detroit News
Detroit home involved in legal battle against discriminatory housing practices named national historical site
A Detroit home involved in a landmark civil rights case nearly a century ago has been added to the National Register of Historic Places. The National Parks Service program recently announced the new designation for the Orsel and Minnie McGhee house, citing its connection to the civil rights movement and African American life in Detroit.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years -- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Longtime Detroit-area radio host let go after 34 years; ‘My heart was broken’. Roberta Jasina, the voice of morning news in southeastern Michigan, said...
MetroTimes
The bumps and burns return to Belle Isle: The top 10 Metro Times headlines
This week, our readers shared our excitement about the reopening of the giant slide on Belle Isle, while some others felt the bumps on the slide's opening day. Our readers were most interested in the Michigan man who wanted a race war and ended up sentenced to 20 years in prison. Readers were also interested in the ongoing fight within MIchigan's GOP, where one Republican is suing another.
Local hospital wait times increase amid staffing shortages
This month, a viewer contacted 7 Action News saying she had to wait 12 hours to be admitted to a local hospital. Unfortunately, she’s not the only person experiencing this.
nowdecatur.com
Kenny Chesney Taps Uncle Kracker For Detroit Show
Kenny Chesney performed for just under two hours when he took the stage at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday (August 20th) for nearly 50,000 fans. He also surprised the crowd with an appearance by Uncle Kracker. Fans went crazy as Kracker took the second verse of their six-week Number One hit, “When The Sun Goes Down,” followed up by Uncle Kracker's hits “Follow Me” and “Drift Away.”
Comments / 0