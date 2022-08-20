Read full article on original website
Twins' Gio Urshela batting seventh on Sunday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh on Sunday versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. Byron Buxton returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Urshela for 10.7 FanDuel...
Gio Urshela sent to Minnesota's bench on Saturday
Minnesota Twins infielder Gio Urshela is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Texas Rangers. Urshela will take a seat after Jose Miranda was moved to third base, Byron Buxton was named Saturday's designated hitter, and Nick Gordon was positioned in center field. Per Baseball Savant on 286 batted balls...
James McCann not in Mets' lineup on Sunday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. McCann is being replaced behind the plate by Michael Perez versus Phillies starter Kyle Gibson. In 125 plate appearances this season, McCann has a .175 batting average with a .495 OPS, 2 home...
Twins' Byron Buxton sitting on Sunday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Byron Buxton is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Texas Rangers. Buxton will move to the bench on Sunday with Gio Urshela starting at third base. Urshela will bat seventh versus right-hander Kohei Arihara and the Rangers. numberFire's models project Urshela for 10.7...
Jackie Bradley Jr. not in lineup for Blue Jays Saturday afternoon
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Yankees. Bradley is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Yankees starter Gerrit Cole. Our models project Bradley for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.3 RBI and 6.3...
Yadier Molina placed on Cardinals' restricted list
St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina has been placed on the restricted list. Molina is headed back to Puerto Rico for what he told the team are "business reasons." As a result, he will not play Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks. He is being replaced behind the plate by Andrew Knizner versus Diamondbacks starter Madison Bumgarner.
Cal Raleigh sitting for Mariners on Sunday
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Raleigh will move to the bench on Sunday with Curt Casali catching for right-hander Luis Castillo. Casali will bat eighth versus left-hander JP Sears and Oakland. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.6...
Darin Ruf hitting fifth in New York's Saturday Game 2 matchup
New York Mets utility-man Darin Ruf is starting in Saturday's Game 2 contest against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ruf will take over designated hitting duties after Dan Vogelbach was given a breather on the road. In a matchup against left-hander Bailey Falter, Ruf's FanDuel salary stands at $2,400.
Tim Beckham at DH Monday for Twins
Minnesota Twins infielder Tim Beckham is in the starting lineup for Monday's series finale against left-hander Cole Ragans and the Texas Rangers. Beckham will start at designated hitter and bat eighth. Luis Arraez will move to second base in place of an idle Jorge Polanco. Beckham is numberFire's lowest-projected batter...
Ryan McKenna starting for Baltimore Saturday afternoon
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. McKenna is getting the nod in center field, batting seventh in the order versus Red Sox starter Michael Wacha. Our models project McKenna for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
Tyler Heineman in Pirates' Saturday lineup
Pittsburgh Pirates catcher Tyler Heineman is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Heineman is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Reds starter Justin Dunn. Our models project Heineman for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 7.0...
J.D. Martinez in Boston's lineup on Saturday
Boston Red Sox outfielder J.D. Martinez is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Martinez is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting fifth in the order versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Martinez for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.7 RBI and...
Cody Bellinger in center field for Los Angeles on Saturday night
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Cody Bellinger is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Miami Marlins. Bellinger will take over in center field after Trayce Thompson was moved to left and Chris Taylor was given the night off. In a matchup versus Miami's left-hander Braxton Garrett, our models project Bellinger...
Luke Maile catching for Guardians on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is batting eighth in Saturday's lineup against the Chicago White Sox. Maile will start behind the plate after Austin Hedges was rested at home versus Chicago's right-hander Johnny Cueto. numberFire's models project Maile to score 7.1 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,000.
Yu Chang in Rays' lineup on Saturday
Tampa Bay Rays infielder Yu Chang is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Chang is getting the nod at second base, batting seventh in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. Our models project Chang for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
Nick Pratto in Royals' Saturday lineup
Kansas City Royals infielder Nick Pratto is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Tampa Bay Rays. Pratto is getting the nod in left field, batting seventh in the order versus Rays starter Drew Rasmussen. Our models project Pratto for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI...
Austin Nola in Padres' lineup on Saturday
San Diego Padres catcher Austin Nola is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Washington Nationals. Nola is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Nationals starter Josiah Gray. Our models project Nola for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and...
Jarren Duran in lineup for Red Sox Saturday afternoon
Boston Red Sox outfielder Jarren Duran is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Duran is getting the nod in right field, batting eighth in the order versus Orioles starter Kyle Bradish. Our models project Duran for 0.9 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
Edmundo Sosa in Game 2 lineup Saturday for Cardinals
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Edmundo Sosa is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Sosa is getting the nod at shortstop, batting eighth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project Sosa for 0.8 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1...
Jonathan Davis in Brewers' Saturday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Jonathan Davis is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Davis is getting the nod in center field, batting ninth in the order versus Cubs starter Marcus Stroman. Our models project Davis for 0.8 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and 8.6...
