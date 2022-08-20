Read full article on original website
Related
mynewsla.com
Five Arrested For Allegedly Targeting People With `Splatter’ Pistols
Felony and misdemeanor charges may be filed Tuesday against an 18-year-old man suspected of joining four others in a series of drive-by assaults throughout Banning and Beaumont using a pistol firing “splatter balls.”. Joseph Marc Anthony Gastelum of Banning was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility Thursday...
mynewsla.com
Arraignment Delayed for Suspect in Daytime Robbery at Beverly Grove Home
Arraignment was delayed Monday for a man accused of breaking into a Beverly Grove home, pistol-whipping a 71-year-old woman inside and making off with a cache of high-end jewelry. Dillon Klincke, 31, was charged Friday with felony counts of residential robbery and residential burglary with a person present. The charges...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in String of Thefts at Cabazon Business
A man arrested in a string of thefts at a Cabazon business remained jailed Sunday in lieu of $60,000 bail. Demon Dennis, 49, of Hemet was arrested Friday and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on suspicion of two counts of grand theft and an outstanding felony robbery warrant.
Man arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from a Cabazon business
A man has been arrested following a theft of a Cabazon business. Riverside County Sheriff's investigators say they received a call around 3:20 p.m. on Friday. They were told that the suspect had taken several pairs of designer sunglasses from the business located off Seminole Drive. Investigators believe the man is linked to other thefts The post Man arrested, accused of stealing $10,000 worth of merchandise from a Cabazon business appeared first on KESQ.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mynewsla.com
Hemet Man Arrested for Stealing $10K Worth of Sunglasses
A Hemet man was arrested on suspicion of stealing merchandise from a Cabazon store, authorities said Saturday. Demon Dennis, 49, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Beaumont Avenue and First Street in Beaumont, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He was being held on $60,000 bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.
mynewsla.com
Charges Likely Against Man Suspected Of Trying To Burn MoVal Store Clerk
Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a transient suspected of trying to set a Moreno Valley store clerk on fire. Raul Genaro Bautista, 31, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, possession of an arson device and robbery. Bautista is being held on $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.
Five arrested after series of drive-by splatter ball gun shootings, possibly related to recent TikTok trend
Two young adults and three teens were arrested following a series of drive-by shootings with water gel guns in Banning, Beaumont, and Cabazon. The Banning Police Department, Beaumont Police Department, and Riverside County Sheriff’s Department all recently received reports of several subjects shooting from a vehicle. Several victims reported being shot at with possible BB The post Five arrested after series of drive-by splatter ball gun shootings, possibly related to recent TikTok trend appeared first on KESQ.
Man on the run following an armed robbery in Coachella
Riverside County Sheriff's investigators tell News Channel 3 they are searching for an armed suspect who took cash from O'Reilly Auto Parts in Coachella. The store is located off Cesar Chavez Street. Investigators report the man entered the store just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday. He had a handgun and demanded cash. Once he got the The post Man on the run following an armed robbery in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
Riverside County deputies arrest man who tried to set grocery store employee on fire
Deputies learned the suspect was trying to leave the store with a shopping cart full of groceries without paying and “doused the employee with lighter fluid, retrieved a lighter, and attempted to set the victim on fire.”
Man, woman arrested after attempting to kidnap baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, police say
A man and a woman are facing kidnapping charges after attempting to abduct a baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Investigation Underway
Authorities Monday identified a man who was shot to death in Long Beach, and detectives sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers were sent the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Kacy Lloyd, 48, of Los Angeles, died...
WDW News Today
Anaheim Police Department Reports Over 40 Assaults, Arson, Guests Brandishing Firearms, and More Incidents at Disneyland Resort This Summer
Despite the general safety of the Disneyland Resort, some criminal incidents have occurred, according to The Orange County Register‘s Brady MacDonald. MacDonald reports that the Anaheim Police Department responded to 21 calls at the resort in June and 26 in July. Below, you can find the logs for the...
mynewsla.com
Palm Springs Man Charged For Alleged Residential Burglary
A felony charge was filed Friday against 41-year-old man suspected in a July residential burglary in Palm Springs. Nicholas Cristian Carrera of Palm Springs was charged with burglary, according to court records. He was scheduled to be arraigned at the Larson Justice Center in Indio Friday afternoon. Officers responded to...
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Police: Armed Woman Tries To Snatch Baby in Stroller
Two people are in custody Sunday for allegedly attempting to snatch a baby at gunpoint from two women in Long Beach, authorities said. The women were walking the baby in a stroller in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street around noon Saturday when they were approached by an unknown, armed female suspect, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
foxla.com
'Armed and dangerous': Gang member accused of shooting innocent bystander outside Fontana sports bar
FONTANA, Calif. - Investigators with the Fontana Police Department are looking for a 22-year-old known gang member who is accused of shooting an innocent bystander outside a sports bar earlier this month. Fontana PD officials said the victim was struck by gunfire during a shooting that occurred on Aug. 3...
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles Near Large South LA Party ID’d
The coroner’s office Monday confirmed the identity of a 17-year-old boy struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people. Matthew Lobos was a Los Angeles resident. The death occurred shortly before...
mynewsla.com
Mistrial Declared in Case of LB Man Accused of Fatal Spa Bombing
With jurors unable to reach a verdict, a federal judge in downtown Los Angeles declared a mistrial Monday in the case against a Long Beach man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and injuring two other people by bombing an Aliso Viejo day spa in 2018. Federal prosecutors said they plan...
thesfnews.com
Catalytic Converter Theft Suspect Goes Free
SAN FRANCISCO—On August 16, at around 3:00 a.m. a person tried stealing a catalytic converter from a stolen vehicle. A resident by the name Morgan Heller of who lives near 24th and Anza, where the incident took place, awoke to loud sounds of drilling on that Tuesday morning. She called the police and reported what she believed to be a catalytic converter theft transpiring.
nbcpalmsprings.com
Three Coachella Residents Jailed on Meth Charges, One for Attempted Murder
(CNS) – Three Coachella residents were behind bars Friday — one for allegedly shooting a man — all of them for possessing what was believed to be a pound of methamphetamine. Arturo Espinoza Jr., 19, Pablo Lopez Vargas, 26, and Desiree Kapri Rodriguez, 27, were arrested Thursday...
Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley
San Bernardino County Sheriff's investigators say they have arrested a man following a deadly shooting in Yucca Valley. It was reported Friday around 4:30 p.m. near the 55400 block of Twentynine Palms Highway. Deputies who first got on scene say they found the victim lying in the parking lot with multiple gunshot wounds. He has The post Man arrested following deadly shooting in Yucca Valley appeared first on KESQ.
Comments / 1