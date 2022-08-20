Police on Cape Cod are looking for a hit-and-run suspect that seriously injured 8-year-old boy on Saturday. According to Yarmouth Police, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Higgins Crowell Road. The crash occurred north of Abells Road in the area of the Professional Building Complex. 911 callers reported that a child had been struck while riding on a scooter. Witnesses reported that the vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued Southbound on Higgins Crowell in the direction of Route 28.

YARMOUTH, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO