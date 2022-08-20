Read full article on original website
fallriverreporter.com
Officials investigating after Fall River man killed after being stabbed multiple times outside of bar
Police are investigating after a Fall River man was killed Sunday. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, a fatal stabbing, which took place in front of the Latino’s Cafe on County Street in Fall River, is currently under active investigation by Homicide Unit prosecutors, Massachusetts State Police detectives assigned to the district attorney’s office and Fall River Police.
nbcboston.com
Man Stabbed to Death Outside Cafe in Fall River
A man was stabbed to death outside a cafe in Fall River, Massachusetts, on Sunday night, authorities said. Antonio Santos, 58, of Fall River, died after being stabbed in front of Latino's Cafe on County Street, the Bristol District Attorney's Office said. Fall River police were called to the area...
Fatal double shooting in Wareham appears to be murder-suicide, DA says
Police in Wareham are investigating a fatal double shooting reported Friday evening that appears to be a murder-suicide, according to authorities. Members of the Wareham Police Department contacted its Massachusetts State Police unit around 5 p.m. Friday about the fatal double shooting in the town, the Plymouth District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
Police searching for suspect after man stabbed to death outside Fall River restaurant
FALL RIVER, Mass. — Police are searching for a suspect after a man was stabbed to death outside of a restaurant in Fall River over the weekend. Officers responding to a report of a stabbing outside Latino’s Cafe on County Street on Sunday around 9:15 p.m. found a man suffering from apparent stab wounds, according to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.
fallriverreporter.com
A Massachusetts man has died after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash
A Massachusetts man is dead after injuries sustained in a weekend pedestrian crash. According to the Halifax Police Department, a 62-year-old male pedestrian struck by a motor vehicle in the 200 block of Plymouth Street (Route 106) on Saturday at approximately 3:00 p.m. has succumbed to his injuries. Preliminary investigation...
State Police officer Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., who died due to illness at 53 years old, remembered as ‘devoted father’
Kenneth J. Carroll, Jr., an active Massachusetts State Police officer who died due to an illness, was remembered as a “devoted father” in his obituary. The Massachusetts State Police sergeant died Saturday at the age of 53. He was a life-long resident of Wilmington, Massachusetts, and died “peacefully surrounded by his loving family,” the obituary stated.
fallriverreporter.com
Police arrest homeless man on warrants, other charges, after attempted car break-ins
DARTMOUTH, MA – On Sunday, at approximately 12:00 a.m., Dartmouth Police responded to the area of Country Club Blvd., after receiving a call regarding a man in the area attempting to gain entry into vehicles. While checking the area, Officer Richard Pacheco located a man riding a bicycle. The...
fallriverreporter.com
Police on Cape Cod are looking for a hit-and-run suspect after 8-year-old boy transported by MedFlight with serious injuries
Police on Cape Cod are looking for a hit-and-run suspect that seriously injured 8-year-old boy on Saturday. According to Yarmouth Police, at approximately 9:45 a.m., Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Higgins Crowell Road. The crash occurred north of Abells Road in the area of the Professional Building Complex. 911 callers reported that a child had been struck while riding on a scooter. Witnesses reported that the vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued Southbound on Higgins Crowell in the direction of Route 28.
ABC6.com
Son seriously injures mother after assaulting her, police say
MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WLNE) — A man accused of assaulting his mother during a dispute was arrested Saturday afternoon. Middletown police responded just after 6 p.m. to Green End and Honeyman avenues. A 61-year-old woman was driving in a car with her son, 25-year-old Houshang Azimi — who are both...
fallriverreporter.com
Now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper indicted in crash that killed 51-year-old Christopher Zike
BOSTON — A now former Massachusetts State Police Trooper has been indicted for motor vehicle homicide in the 2021 crash that claimed the life of 51-year-old Christopher Zike, District Attorney Kevin Hayden said. A Suffolk County grand jury late last week returned an indictment charging Kristopher Carr, 26, of...
whdh.com
One victim transported to hospital after shooting in Dorchester
BOSTON (WHDH) - One victim has been transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds after a shooting in Dorchester early Monday morning. Officers responded at 5:54 a.m. on Monday to the area of 51 Wheatland Avenue for a report of a person shot. Officers located a victim suffering from non-life-threatening gunshot wounds upon arrival. The victim was then transported for further medical treatment.
capecod.com
New details: Yarmouth Police seek hit & run driver who struck child
YARMOUTH – On Saturday at approximately 9:44 AM, Yarmouth Police and Yarmouth Fire were dispatched to a motor vehicle crash on Higgins Crowell Road. The crash occurred north of Abells Road in the area of the Professional Building Complex. 911 callers reported that a child had been struck while riding on a scooter. Witnesses reported that the vehicle did not stop after the crash and continued Southbound on Higgins Crowell in the direction of Route 28.
Wareham Police, State Police Investigating Murder-Suicide in Onset
Authorities in Wareham are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in the Onset village of town. According to a tweet from the Plymouth County District Attorney’s Office, Wareham Police contacted the D.A.’s state police unit at about 5 p.m. today about a double fatal shooting in the town. “This is...
Police: Hammer-wielding child who broke into Boston store caught with bag of stolen vape cartridges
BOSTON — A hammer-wielding child smashed his way into a store in Boston and stole an array of vape cartridges early Monday morning, authorities said. Officers responding to a report of a breaking and entering at the 7-Eleven on West Broadway Street in South Boston just after 4 a.m. observed a shattered glass door and found an 11-year-old boy inside the store, according to the Boston Police Department.
ABC6.com
Woman killed in New Bedford highway crash now identified
NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — Bristol County District Attorney Thomas Quinn has identified the woman that was struck and killed by a pickup truck in New Bedford early Saturday morning. Quinn said 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber, from Assonet, died after a crash that happened along Route 140 North around 2:30...
WCVB
Officials reveal cause of Mattapoisett boatyard explosion that injured worker
MATTAPOISETT, Mass. — Massachusetts fire officials have revealed the cause of an explosion in Mattapoisett that injured a boatyard worker and sparked a massive blaze, which destroyed multiple buildings and dozens of boats and vehicles. Mattapoisett Fire Chief Andrew Murray and State Fire Marshal Peter Ostroskey said Friday's destructive...
1 person saved from New Bedford house fire
Firefighters had to be extra cautious when extinguishing the flames near solar panels on the roof because of the electricity flowing through them.
fallriverreporter.com
Assonet woman killed in weekend highway crash remembered as someone who had zest for life
Officials are investigating a fatal crash along Route 140 North in New Bedford, which occurred around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning. According to Gregg Miliote of the Bristol County District Attorney’s Office, 45-year-old Joy Swartzendruber of Assonet had pulled her Toyota Avalon over in the shoulder of the two-lane highway and, for reasons unknown at this time, she appeared to have been outside her vehicle along the driver’s side.
Boston man’s gunshot wound leads police to find 5 ghost guns in his home, DA says
Authorities say a Boston man was hospitalized earlier this week with a gunshot wound, leading police to discover a stockpile of illegal ghost guns in his home. The man, 29-year-old James Thelwell-Mullen of West Roxbury, was arraigned Friday on various firearms-related charged as well as a drug possession charge following his injury and the discovery of the cache of five ghost guns in his home Monday, the Suffolk District Attorney’s Office said in a statement.
capecod.com
Man critically injured in apparent diving accident in Provincetown
PROVINCETOWN – A man was critically injured in a diving incident around 1:45 AM Saturday morning. The incident happened at the Sandcastle Resort at 929 Commercial Street when according to reports, the victim attempted to jump from the 3rd floor into the pool. He reportedly did land in the water but was pulled from the pool unconscious. A MedFlight helicopter was met at the Barnstable Municipal Airport to fly the victim to an off-Cape trauma center. Further details were not immediately available.
