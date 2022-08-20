ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manitowoc, WI

Former DOA employee sentenced 10 years for attempted child enticement

By Madison Goldbeck
NBC 26 WGBA
NBC 26 WGBA
 3 days ago
A former State of Wisconsin Department of Administration (DOA) employee was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for attempted child enticement on Friday.

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), 43-year-old Marc F. Bennett, will serve five years on supervised release following his prison sentence.

Court documents say in January of this year, Bennett began using popular online platforms to talk to a 12-year-old girl. Bennett requested graphic pictures of her and "expressed his desire to have sexual intercourse with her," according to the DOJ.

On Feb. 1, Bennett went to Manitowoc to meet the child. When he arrived, he was arrested by an undercover police officer. Court documents say Bennett immediately displayed his DOA work badge and claimed he was attempting to save a victim of human trafficking.

The case was investigated by the Manitowoc Police Department and prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorney Alexander E. Duros.

ABOUT

Read the latest Green Bay, Wisconsin news and weather from NBC 26 WGBA, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.nbc26.com/

