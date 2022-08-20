Authorities say two people have been arrested in Long Beach on charges of felony kidnapping and felony assault with a deadly weapon. The suspects were identified by police as Stacie Earnestine Wilson, 55, of Los Angeles and Walter Keshone Sullivan, 45, of Los Angeles. Bail for both were set at $100,000 each.The incident was reported just after noon on Aug. 20th, in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street. It was there authorities responded to an assault with a deadly weapon call. Upon arrival, authorities learned that the victims, identified as two women and a baby, were walking in the area...

LONG BEACH, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO