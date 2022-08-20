Read full article on original website
mynewsla.com
Five Arrested For Allegedly Targeting People With `Splatter’ Pistols
Felony and misdemeanor charges may be filed Tuesday against an 18-year-old man suspected of joining four others in a series of drive-by assaults throughout Banning and Beaumont using a pistol firing “splatter balls.”. Joseph Marc Anthony Gastelum of Banning was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility Thursday...
mynewsla.com
Arraignment Delayed for Suspect in Daytime Robbery at Beverly Grove Home
Arraignment was delayed Monday for a man accused of breaking into a Beverly Grove home, pistol-whipping a 71-year-old woman inside and making off with a cache of high-end jewelry. Dillon Klincke, 31, was charged Friday with felony counts of residential robbery and residential burglary with a person present. The charges...
thedowneypatriot.com
Innocent woman killed in police pursuit ID'd as Downey woman
DOWNEY — The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner's office said....
Fontana Herald News
Felon who was released on bail is arrested after allegedly being found with weapons and drugs
A felon who was recently released on bail was arrested for a new felony offense after being found allegedly possessing weapons and drugs, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department. On Aug. 15 at about 6:23 a.m., deputies from the Highland Police Station responded to the 27000 block of...
Man, woman arrested after attempting to kidnap baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, police say
A man and a woman are facing kidnapping charges after attempting to abduct a baby at gunpoint in Long Beach, authorities said.
mynewsla.com
Charges Likely Against Man Suspected Of Trying To Burn MoVal Store Clerk
Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a transient suspected of trying to set a Moreno Valley store clerk on fire. Raul Genaro Bautista, 31, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, possession of an arson device and robbery. Bautista is being held on $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Investigation Underway
Authorities Monday identified a man who was shot to death in Long Beach, and detectives sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers were sent the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Kacy Lloyd, 48, of Los Angeles, died...
mynewsla.com
Two Taken Into Custody in Bellflower Following Pursuit
Two robbery suspects were taken into custody in Bellflower after leading authorities on a pursuit Monday. The suspects allegedly robbed a sunglasses store in Lakewood, and authorities began pursing the two in a gray sedan about 4:50 p.m. on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The sedan...
mynewsla.com
Mistrial Declared in Case of LB Man Accused of Fatal Spa Bombing
With jurors unable to reach a verdict, a federal judge in downtown Los Angeles declared a mistrial Monday in the case against a Long Beach man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and injuring two other people by bombing an Aliso Viejo day spa in 2018. Federal prosecutors said they plan...
orangecountytribune.com
Suspect sought in murder try
A 28-year-old Victorville man is in stable condition at a local hospital after being shot after a family party early Sunday morning in Garden Grove. According to Sgt. Nick Jensen of the GGPD, the incident took place in the 10000 block of Crosby Avenue. At 12:42 a.m., officers were sent to that location in response to a report of a family fight.
One Male Dead, One Wounded in Hollywood Shooting, Two Suspects Arrested
One person was shot to death and another was wounded during an argument in Hollywood today.
mynewsla.com
Suspected Drug House, Chop Shop Targeted in Sheriff’s Operation
A 71-year-old man suspected of dealing illegal drugs out of his Wildomar home, where a vehicle chop shop was also in operation, was out of custody Monday on a $25,000 bond. Steven Peter Fritz was arrested Friday and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of maintaining a place for distribution of controlled substances, possession of narcotics for sale and being armed while engaged in illicit drug activity.
Riverside County deputies arrest man who tried to set grocery store employee on fire
Deputies learned the suspect was trying to leave the store with a shopping cart full of groceries without paying and “doused the employee with lighter fluid, retrieved a lighter, and attempted to set the victim on fire.”
Man Shoots Woman to Death During Argument Downtown
A man shot a woman to death during an argument in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday.
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles Near Large South LA Party ID’d
The coroner’s office Monday confirmed the identity of a 17-year-old boy struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people. Matthew Lobos was a Los Angeles resident. The death occurred shortly before...
mynewsla.com
Assault Suspect Surrenders After 7-Hour Standoff at Carson Residence
A man suspected of committing an assault with a deadly weapon — who barricaded himself inside a Carson residence for more than seven hours — has surrendered to a sheriff’s SWAT team, authorities said. “After several hours and many verbal attempts by Carson Station deputies, [a Special...
Man on the run following an armed robbery in Coachella
Riverside County Sheriff's investigators tell News Channel 3 they are searching for an armed suspect who took cash from O'Reilly Auto Parts in Coachella. The store is located off Cesar Chavez Street. Investigators report the man entered the store just after 8:00 p.m. Sunday. He had a handgun and demanded cash. Once he got the The post Man on the run following an armed robbery in Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Man Killed on Hemet Street, Police Search for Suspects
An investigation was underway Monday into the street slaying of a Hemet man. The victim, whose name was being withheld by detectives, was located about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North San Jacinto Street, near Latham Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Mouat of the Hemet Police Department.
