ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
247Sports

Comments / 0

Related
247Sports

Touring the Heavener Football Training Center: 5 most impressive aspects

The University of Florida athletic department invited local media to tour the newly opened, $85 million James W. Heavener Football Training Center on Monday afternoon, and there was much to behold, from the Gator Head logo adorning the floor of the lobby, the video board featuring everyone from current coach Billy Napier to recently retired voice Mick Hubert, the barbershop and the resort-style pool.
GAINESVILLE, FL
247Sports

LOOK: In-depth tour of Florida brand new football facility

Florida did its part to remain competitive in the facilities arms race with its brand new James W. Heavener Football Training Center located just a short walk from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. The 140,000 square-foot, $85 million facility became operational on Sunday, Aug. 14, when Florida’s players officially move in.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gators#American Football#College Football#College Sports#All Americans#Gainesville#Uf
Villages Daily Sun

Former Gator brings speed to The Villages

For years, Chris Rainey brought his speed to the field at the University of Florida and in the NFL. This month, he brought it to The Villages — and he brought some to share. The former Gator and Pittsburgh Steeler, who now runs the Chris Rainey Speed Factory in Belleview, hosted two camps Aug. 13 and Aug. 20 at The Villages High School for youth athletes to learn how to improve their speed.
THE VILLAGES, FL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Billy Napier offers 6 takeaways from recent scrimmage

Billy Napier had a lot to say about the state of his Florida Gators 2 weeks away from opening weekend. Talking to the press after Florida’s second scrimmage, the head coach on Sunday discussed the improvement of the offense and the status of the running backs among several topics addressed on team picture day. Napier reported that the offense played well in the second scrimmage, however the defense needs to improve on its gap integrity and tackling.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Chiefland comes up short against Eastside in Kickoff Classic

CHIEFLAND — After several months, high school football made its long awaited return Friday night. And while the games didn’t necessarily count in the record book, it still made for some competitive competition. This was especially the case in Chiefland. The Indians squared off with the Eastside Rams...
CHIEFLAND, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Archer man arrested for slamming woman’s head into the ground at Wawa

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stevenson Obrien Shaw, 56, of Archer, was arrested yesterday after allegedly slamming a woman’s head into the concrete at the Wawa on NW 13th Street. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, reporting that Shaw had slammed the victim’s head on the concrete in the parking lot of the Wawa at 2305 NW 13th Street. Officers determined that Shaw had driven the victim from Trenton to Gainesville to give plasma. After the victim finished giving plasma, she began looking for Shaw’s car in the parking lot, then walked toward Wawa, where she and Shaw began to argue.
GAINESVILLE, FL
nypressnews.com

Florida deputy resigns after pulling gun on pregnant woman driving with her kids

A Florida sheriff’s deputy resigned after body camera footage caught him pulling a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop, according to reports. Mom of three Ebony Washington was driving from Gainesville to Jacksonville with her kids last week when Bradford County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jason DeSue attempted to pull her over for speeding.
WCJB

Williston flight instructor accused of molesting a student

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - A flight instructor was arrested by Williston Police Department officers for molesting a student and investigators believe there may be additional victims. Officers arrested Keith Edward Walker, 45, of Archer, on the charge of lewd and lascivious behavior against a student by an authority figure. He...
WILLISTON, FL
alachuachronicle.com

School board candidate Daniel Fisher responds to social media attacks

ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – In the run-up to tomorrow’s voting, the Alachua County Democrats posted memes attacking Daniel Fisher, candidate for Alachua County School Board, on their Facebook Page. The memes attempt to smear Daniel Fisher for his association with Tim Marden, a respected Newberry City Commissioner. Fisher...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Man arrested after allegedly using pepper spray in Walmart, then slamming victim to the ground and choking her, leaving her unconscious

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Evan Regino Rivera, 19, was arrested yesterday afternoon after allegedly spraying pepper spray at a victim in Walmart, also affecting bystanders. He then allegedly slammed the victim to the ground, punched her, and choked her until she was unconscious. Gainesville Police Department officers responded to the...
WCJB

Alachua County has an “urgent” need for elections workers

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a help wanted sign outside of precincts in Alachua County as the Supervisor of Elections Office is in need of election workers days before votes are counted. Supervisor of Elections Kim Barton released an “urgent” call for workers for the Aug. 23 primary elections....
247Sports

247Sports

46K+
Followers
363K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your team. All the time.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy