Cuban Entrepreneurs Hope for Room to Grow as the Government Ponders Reform
HAVANA (Reuters) - For those seeking proof that even modest foreign investment can help propel Cuba's fledgling entrepreneurs, look no further than Oscar Fernandez's Havana-based dried fruit business. Thanks to a $40,000 loan from abroad, the family-run company, registered last year after a government rule change that authorized small businesses,...
Canada Says Lawmakers' Taiwan Trip Is No Pretext for Chinese Aggression
OTTAWA (Reuters) -China should not use a planned visit to Taiwan by Canadian lawmakers as pretext for either military or economic aggression, a spokesperson for Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said on Wednesday. China warned on Tuesday it would take "forceful measures" if Canada interfered in Taiwan, after news that a...
Russia Detains Two Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Workers for Handing Ukraine Information
(Reuters) -Two employees of Ukraine's Russian-controlled Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant have been detained for passing information to Ukrainian authorities, Russia's National Guard said on Wednesday. The National Guard said it had prevented what it called "illegal actions" that threatened the plant's security, and arrested the two staff, who it said had...
Latin American Leaders Back Argentine VP After Prosecutor's Prison Request
BUENOS AIRES (Reuters) -Latin American leaders sent their support to Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner on Wednesday, after a federal prosecutor asked for extensive prison time in her corruption proceedings. In a letter widely published on social media, the presidents of Mexico, Colombia and Bolivia said they backed...
U.S. Says Planned Trials of Ukrainian POWs Would Be 'Mockery of Justice'
(Reuters) -The U.S. State Department on Wednesday condemned plans by Russian-backed authorities to put on trial Ukrainian prisoners of war in the southern port of Mariupol, saying Russia would be trying to deflect responsibility for the invasion of its neighbor. "The planned show trials are illegitimate and a mockery of...
Colombia Will Not Extradite Criminals Who Fulfill Deals With Gov't -Petro
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombian President Gustavo Petro said on Wednesday that drug traffickers who comply with government surrender conditions and exit the trade will not be extradited to face charges abroad. Petro, who was sworn in this month on promises to bring "total peace" to Colombia, said his government is...
Russia-Ukraine war latest: what we know on day 183 of the invasion
Russia plans to disconnect Europe’s largest nuclear plant from Ukraine’s power grid, risking a catastrophic failure of its cooling systems, the Guardian has been told. Petro Kotin, the head of Ukraine’s atomic energy company, said Russian engineers had drawn up a blueprint for a switch on the grounds of emergency planning should fighting sever remaining power connections. “The precondition for this plan was heavy damage of all lines which connect Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant to the Ukrainian system,” Kotin said.
Argentina Mulls Requesting IMF Loan From Resilience Trust -Source
LONDON (Reuters) - Argentina is considering asking for an International Monetary Fund loan under its new Resilience and Sustainability Trust (RST), designed to help countries ensure sustainable growth, a source with direct knowledge told Reuters on Wednesday. The government could formally request funding from the RST as early as October,...
Tuvalu Minister Says Both China, U.S. Needed for Climate Change Action
WELLINGTON (Reuters) - Both the United States and China need to be on board to ensure peace and bring action on climate change, Tuvalu's foreign minister said on Thursday. Simon Kofe told Reuters at a virtual Newsmaker event that Tuvalu was mindful when approaching geopolitics in the Pacific that China needs to be involved to address challenges facing his country and the broader region.
Northern Part of Damaged Beirut Grain Silos Collapses - Media
BEIRUT (Reuters) - The northern section of the grain silos damaged two years ago by a blast at the Beirut port collapsed early on Tuesday after warnings the structure was leaning too far to stay up. The crash sent a cloud of brown-grey dust billowing over the waterfront, the LBCI...
Mexico President Chides Israel for 'Protecting' Ex-Official Accused in Missing Students Case
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador on Wednesday rebuked Israel's government for what he called its protection of a top former official wanted in Mexico on accusations he manipulated a probe into the 2014 disappearance of 43 students. Mexico last year urged Israel to facilitate the...
First Smartphone Made in Ivory Coast Caters to Local Users
ABIDJAN (Reuters) - An entrepreneur in Ivory Coast has created the country's first locally-made smartphone, which aims to improve accessibility with voice commands in local languages for users who can't read and write. The phone, called "Open G", went on sale last month in the West African country. It can...
Palestinian Hunger Striker Held by Israel Could Die at Any Moment, Lawyer Says
JERUSALEM (Reuters) -A Palestinian prisoner who has been on hunger strike for over 160 days in protest over his detention by Israel could die at any moment, his lawyer said on Wednesday. Israeli forces arrested Khalil Awawdeh, 40, in December 2021 and have since held him without charge or trial,...
Mexican Journalist Killed as Media Death Toll Jumps
ACAPULCO, Mexico (Reuters) - A Mexican journalist was shot to death in his car Monday in the Pacific coastal state of Guerrero, authorities said, amid the bloodiest year on record for Mexican media workers. Columnist Fredid "Fredy" Roman was ambushed Monday afternoon in the city of Chilpancingo by armed attackers...
Putin Says Forest Fires Could Worsen in European Russia, Far East
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday there was a risk that forest fires could worsen in both the European part of Russia and in its far east. Speaking during a televised meeting with officials to discuss forest fires, Putin said: "Risks of deterioration of the situation remain not only in the European part of the country, but also in certain regions of the far east, where the fire situation is traditionally difficult".
Jailed Russian Politician Navalny Says He Is Back in Punishment Cell
(Reuters) - Jailed Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny said on Wednesday that prison authorities had transferred him to a punishment cell for the second time this month at the facility where he is being held on charges he says are trumped up. Navalny, President Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic inside...
Weary but Uncowed, Ukraine to Mark Independence Day Amid New Strike Fears
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainians revelled at a surreal display of burnt-out Russian tanks and armour laid out as war trophies in central Kyiv to mark 31 years of independence this week, but fears of fresh Russian attacks lurked behind the show of defiance. The sense of an eerie calm before...
Lapid to Macron: Israel Not Bound by Iran Deal
JERUSALEM (Reuters) - Israel objects to a return to the Iran nuclear deal and if one is reached, will not be bound by it, Prime Minister Yair Lapid told French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday, according to a statement from the Israeli leader's office. "The prime minister made clear to...
U.N. Warns Over Libya Threats
TUNIS (Reuters) - The United Nations Libya mission said on Tuesday it was deeply concerned by what it called an ongoing mobilisation of forces and threats to use force to resolve the country's political crisis. Libya has been enmeshed in a stalemate for months after the eastern-based parliament swore in...
Palestinian Authority Urges Palestinians Not to Use Israeli Airport
GAZA (Reuters) - The Palestinian Authority urged Palestinians not to take advantage of concessions promised by Israel that would allow them to travel through Ramon aiport in southern Israel, saying they should have their own airport. Israel's Airports Authority this month said Palestinians from the occupied West Bank would be...
