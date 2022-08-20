Miami Marlins first baseman/designated hitter Garrett Cooper placed on concussion IL

The Miami Marlins placed first baseman/designated hitter Garrett Cooper on the seven-day concussion injured list Friday — retroactive to Wednesday — among a handful of roster moves.

Cooper has not played since Tuesday, when he was hit by a pitch on the side of his helmet during the eighth inning of a win over the San Diego Padres. He left the game and was replaced with a pinch-runner.

Cooper earned his first All-Star selection this summer and is batting .269 with seven home runs and 42 RBIs across 94 games this season. He missed a week and a half during late July and early August with a wrist contusion — also suffered when he was hit by a pitch.

The Marlins also optioned right-handed pitcher Elieser Hernandez to Triple-A Jacksonville and recalled outfielder Jerar Encarnacion and right-hander Tommy Nance from Triple-A.

Hernandez is 3-6 with a 6.33 ERA across 19 appearances (nine starts) in his fifth MLB season, all spent with Miami. Nance was 0-1 with a 5.46 ERA in 20 games (one start) for the Marlins earlier this season.

Encarnacion hit a go-ahead grand slam for the Marlins in his MLB debut on June 19. It was his only hit in two games before being sent back to Triple-A.

–Field Level Media

