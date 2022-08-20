ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheektowaga man arrested for attempted sex with 13-year-old

By Aidan Joly
 3 days ago

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WIVB) — The U.S Attorney announced Friday that a Cheektowaga man was arrested for attempted production of child pornography and attempted online enticement of a child.

Authorities say that 35-year-old Mohammed Uddin of Cheektowaga engaged in sexually explicit online and text communications with who he believed to be a 13-year-old girl, who was actually an undercover FBI Child Exploitation Task Force Officer.

It is alleged that over a period of three weeks, Uddin discussed sexual activity with who he thought was the child and sent pornography. He allegedly attempted to induce the child to send him sexually explicit photos and videos.

He formed a plan to meet the child at her Rochester home and traveled there on Thursday, where he was met by authorities and taken into custody.

If convicted, he faces a minimum of 15 years in prison and a maximum of life, a lifetime of supervised release and a $250,000 fine.

News 4 Buffalo

News 4 Buffalo

