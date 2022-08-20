Read full article on original website
CU Buffs’ Chase Penry ready to build on freshman campaign
A successful high school career gave Chase Penry the confidence that he could do well in college football. Experiencing some success with the Colorado Buffaloes last year was important, however. The former Cherry Creek High School star enters his second season at CU hoping to build off what he did...
CU notes: Buffs aim to utilize depth on defensive line with rotation
During the Boulder Chamber Kickoff Luncheon on Friday, Colorado head football coach Karl Dorrell joked that the Buffaloes were planning to rotate their defensive linemen like lines in hockey. Clearly the Buffs won’t be shuffling linemen in during plays, but Dorrell is confident in their depth up front and first-year...
Penalties pile up for defense in CU Buffs scrimmage
Nine penalties and a few other mistakes drew the ire of Colorado’s defensive coaches on Saturday at Folsom Field. On the plus side for Buffaloes’ head coach Karl Dorrell, the offense looked good in the second scrimmage of preseason camp. “I felt good about one phase more than...
CU football notes: Offensive line coming together
Although the main acquisition of the offseason has yet to practice this month, the Colorado Buffaloes are starting to see their offensive line come together. On Saturday, head coach Karl Dorrell said he’s pleased with the progress of the line as the Sept. 2 opener against TCU quickly approaches – despite Alabama transfer Tommy Brown sitting out the first 16 practices of preseason camp to this point as he recovers from a knee injury.
Special teams ace Anthony Lyle awarded scholarship by CU Buffs football
If Anthony Lyle experiences a moment this season that exceeds the joy and euphoria he enjoyed earlier this week, that will be good news for Colorado football fans. It probably will require some game-changing play, or a monumental upset, for Lyle to reach that sort of personal high once again.
CU Boulder fraternity installs ramp at house to create more inclusivity, accessibility for members
As the new school year begins for University of Colorado Boulder students, so do the parties and other social events. But until recently, the areas Jake Levin could go during those events were limited. This school year though, he won’t have to worry about how he will get inside the Phi Gamma Delta house to play video games with his brothers or if he will have to miss a party at the house in the winter because it’s too cold to host it outside.
Homebuilders to provide Marshall Fire rebuilding advice
The Home Builders Association of Metro Denver’s Marshall Fire Task Force will host 17 free educational sessions for those impacted by the Marshall Fire in Boulder County, Louisville and Superior. The sessions will provide advice on selecting builders and contractors, understanding contracts, legal issues and insurance, and securing financing...
CU Boulder research: Biodiversity building grasslands take more time to restore than previously thought
New University of Colorado Boulder-led research shows that often-overlooked grasslands take centuries to rebuild resilience after disturbances such as fires or urban development. Grasslands make up nearly 40% of land-based ecosystems, provide habitats for a wide diversity of animals and plants and contribute to the livelihood of over 1 billion...
Boulder-bound U.S. 36 closed for several hours after 4-vehicle crash
Officials have reopened westbound U.S. 36 near Broomfield after a 4-vehicle crash Monday morning. Broomfield police tweeted at 8:37 a.m. that traffic was being diverted from Boulder-bound U.S. 36 to the Flatirons exit. Police said there would be “significant delays” in the area, and at one point Broomfield police said...
