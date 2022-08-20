As the new school year begins for University of Colorado Boulder students, so do the parties and other social events. But until recently, the areas Jake Levin could go during those events were limited. This school year though, he won’t have to worry about how he will get inside the Phi Gamma Delta house to play video games with his brothers or if he will have to miss a party at the house in the winter because it’s too cold to host it outside.

