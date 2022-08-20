An investigation is underway after two people were shot near a Tulsa Pharmacy at East 31st and S Sheridan Road, according to Tulsa Police. Lt. Pierce with the TPD said that one of the victims was shot at least 3 times. Police say the two men got out of their car when another vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire at them. Police are still on the scene and working to get more information.

10 HOURS AGO