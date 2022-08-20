Read full article on original website
Broken Arrow Police Report Increase In Car Thefts
Broken Arrow Police say they are seeing a rise in stolen vehicles this year, especially stolen trucks. According to police, officers have investigated 174 stolen vehicles since the start of 2022. Police say a good majority of the thefts are preventable if people would lock their car doors and stop...
Sapulpa police trying to identify armed robbery suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Sapulpa police were dispatched for an armed robbery report on August 21 around 6 p.m. They arrived at a Subway on Skelly Drive near South 49th West Avenue. Subway employees told officers that a white man wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans entered the...
TPD arrests flea market robbery suspect
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Officers were called to a disturbance with a weapon at the Admiral Flea Market near Admiral and Mingo on August 21 around 3:15 p.m. Officers say that Jim Remer allegedly stole a compound bow from an ice cream truck in the parking low of the flea market.
Tulsa police investigating grocery store shooting that sent 2 to hospital
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police say that two have been transported to the hospital after a shooting at Supermercados Las Americas near East 31st Street and South Sheridan Road. Officers say that the victim's vehicle was in the parking lot when the male suspects, driving a white SUV,...
Thief crashes stolen truck, tries to get away by calling Uber
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are looking for a truck thief who crashed a stolen truck early Monday morning. Officers who responded near 31st and Memorial, just outside the Tulsa Tech Lemley Memorial Campus, shut down northbound lanes on Memorial for a little more than an hour. They say...
TPD: Armed robbery suspect pulled over in stolen car
TULSA, Okla. — A man wanted in connection with an armed robbery in Catoosa was pulled over in a stolen car in Tulsa on Saturday, Tulsa police said in a press release. Tulsa police said they saw a silver Nissan driving near 31st and Memorial and discovered the car had been reported stolen by Catoosa police during an armed robbery.
16-year-old sent to hospital for multiple gunshot wounds, TPD says
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department were called to East Admiral Court and North Knoxville Avenue concerning a 16-year-old that had been shot. The incident happened around 7 p.m. on August 22. The victim was transported to Saint Francis with multiple gunshots in the lower body. She is...
Hookah lounge manager arrested for operating as a 'bottle club'
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa Police Department assisted Alcohol Beverage Law Enforcement at the Blue Hookah Lounge near 71st and Mingo on August 20 around 2:30 a.m. An undercover ABLE officer observed that the lounge was operating as a "bottle club". The lounge was charging a cover fee, allowing...
14-year-old driver involved in crash that left Osage County sheriff's captain dead
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — William Hargraves, 44, of Burbank was pronounced dead on the scene following a collision on the US-60 and OK-18 intersection. A 14-year-old Kansas girl was driving a 2008 Lexus with a 42-year-old passenger traveling southbound on OK-18 according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Hargraves, driving a...
2 Injured In Tulsa Shooting; Investigation Underway
An investigation is underway after two people were shot near a Tulsa Pharmacy at East 31st and S Sheridan Road, according to Tulsa Police. Lt. Pierce with the TPD said that one of the victims was shot at least 3 times. Police say the two men got out of their car when another vehicle drove by and someone inside opened fire at them. Police are still on the scene and working to get more information.
BAPD investigating armed, barricaded person incident
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Broken Arrow Police Department reported an armed and barricaded person near West Princeton Place and North Aster Avenue at approximately 2 a.m. on August 21. Upon investigation the individual was an adult male, found dead by what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. The...
Sapulpa Police search for armed robbery suspect in west Tulsa
TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — The Sapulpa Police Department (SPD) is searching for an armed robbery suspect in west Tulsa. SPD said around 6 p.m. Sunday, a man entered a Subway near West 51st and I-244 with a gun and demanded money. Police are searching for the man and are...
Tulsa man sentenced to 18 years in prison for attempted robbery that ended in two deaths
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Justin Harjo, 25, of Tulsa was sentenced in federal court of August 22 for participating in an attempted robbery and home invasion that ended in two deaths. “Justin Harjo received an 18-year prison sentence for taking part in a home invasion that resulted in the...
Osage County Sheriff’s Office announce procession of Captain William Hargraves Sunday
OSAGE COUNTY, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office announced a procession of Captain William “Willy” Hargraves that will take place on Sunday. The procession will start at 1:00 p.m. and they will be escorting Hargraves, via law enforcement and firefighter procession, from Tulsa to Ponca City, the sheriff’s office said.
Suspect linked to BA Expressway shooting arrested by TPD
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police officers have arrested and identified Brandon Linsley Jefferson as the suspect from an overnight shooting on the Broken Arrow Expressway. On Sunday, July 31, police say a driver was shot and killed on the scene. The victim was later identified as 17-year-old Terek Chairs.
T-shirt fundraiser announced to help family of Osage deputy who died in crash
PAWHUSKA, Okla. — The Osage County Sheriff’s Office launched a T-shirt fundraiser to help the family of Captain William “Willy” Hargraves. Hargraves died on Friday after he was involved in a traffic accident on U.S. Highway 60 in western Osage County. The cause of the accident remains under investigation.
Caught On Camera: 2 Men Attempt To Steal ATM
TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Police Department is looking for information about two men they say tried to break into or steal an ATM. Police said it happened Wednesday at 3 a.m. near 91st St. and Memorial Drive. Police say the men couldn't get the ATM open and didn't take any cash. They were seen driving a Ford Ranger. If you have any information for investigators, call Crime Stoppers.
Man Accused Of Leading Deputies On Chase While Driving Stolen Motorcycle Arrested
Tulsa County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a man accused of leading officers on a chase while riding a stolen motorcycle. Deputies say they received a call on Monday from the owner of a stolen motorcycle who told police that he had found the bike near East 158th Street North and North Garnett Road. Deputies say the owner confronted the suspect and he fled on the motorcycle.
78-year-old Mayes County man dies after hitting tree with car
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Merle Gray, 78, of Pryor was driving a 2020 Toyota 4Runner on August 22 around 2 p.m. when he drove off the road and struck a tree. Gray was traveling eastbound on East 480 Road according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol. He was pronounced dead at...
Suspect In Fatal Tulsa Shooting Turns Himself In
A woman is dead after a shooting near 51st St and South Peoria, according to Tulsa Police. According to TPD and the Tulsa County Sheriff's Office, Julian Zavaleta is accused of shooting the victim and fleeing the scene. An investigation into the incident is ongoing but police said that the victim pulled into the Autozone parking lot followed by the suspect. When she got out of her car, so did he. Police said the suspect then fired a shot which hit the victim in the abdomen. Investigators said she was rushed to the hospital where she died.
