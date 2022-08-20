Read full article on original website
Related
Alex Jones issues ‘emergency message’ begging Trump to watch his show after publicly backing DeSantis
Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones created a minor media storm this week when he announced that he would no longer “pigheadedly” support Donald Trump.Instead, he announced on his Infowars show that he would now be supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying he was “someone who is better than Trump”.Previously Mr Jones had disagreed with the Trump administration over its Covid-19 vaccination plans but had disregarded that opposition to avoid the “nightmare scenario” of Joe Biden being elected president.“That said, I am supporting DeSantis. DeSantis has just gone from being awesome to being unbelievably good,” said Mr Jones said on Thursday.“I...
Democrat Mandela Barnes Defeats Ron Johnson in Wisconsin: Fox News Poll
Wisconsin's lieutenant governor currently appears favored by voters over the incumbent Republican senator.
U.S. disapproves of Dennis Rodman's planned rescue mission for Griner
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The White House has a dim view of former American pro basketball player Dennis Rodman's reported plan to travel to Russia and gain the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
NBA・
Pearland shut out against Hawaii in tough 2nd Little League matchup
The kiddos from Pearland aren't out, but they must win to stay alive in Williamsport.
Comments / 0