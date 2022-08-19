Read full article on original website
thedallasnewera.com
Chattahoochee Tech announce September groundbreaking for Aviation Academy
Chattahoochee Tech announces September groundbreaking for Aviation Academy. Chattahoochee Technical College has announced the date for a groundbreaking event for the college’s Aviation Training Academy to be constructed at Paulding’s airport. The groundbreaking event is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, at 570 Airport Parkway in...
Former Georgia First Lady Sandra Deal dies
Former First Lady of Georgia, Sandra Dunagan Deal, has died. She was 80 years old.
CBS 46
Reactions to Rayshard Brooks announcement made Tuesday afternoon
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - After the special prosecutor who was assigned to investigate the police-related shooting of Rayshard Brooks in 2020 announced that the officers did not act with criminal intent, reaction began to pour in. Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens issued the following statement after the decision was announced:. “My...
A new series tells the true story of the town that was submerged to create Lake Lanier
Kayak race just one of many activities held on Lake Lanier(Photo/Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Lake Lanier is a destination for many who live in Forsyth County seeking fun in the water. But what lies beneath the lake is the subject of legends and lore. That’s why one Georgia man has made it his mission to reveal the true story of the town under the surface.
Georgia's largest school district punishes black students more than others, data show
Georgia's largest school district is once again facing scrutiny over equity in discipline following new data that show black students are much more likely to be punished than any other racial or ethnic group.
capitalbnews.org
What Black Voters Are Saying: Inflation Woes and Midterm Election Hopes
Before, during and after the Nov. 8 midterm election in Georgia, Capital B Atlanta will be speaking with Black voters to hear your thoughts and share your stories. From the campaign trail to local events, “What Black Voters Are Saying” wants to document the issues most important to you. Want to share your story? Hit up politics reporter Chauncey Alcorn at chauncey.alcorn@capitalbnews.org.
Newnan Times-Herald
China Chef buffet reinspected and passes
The China Chef Buffet, located at 67 Bullsboro Drive in Newnan, was reinspected Aug. 19 and passed their inspection with a 79, or a “C.”. On Aug. 9, the restaurant failed their routine inspection with a 59, and was not posted publicly in the establishment. Food service establishments are considered to have failed health inspections if their inspection score is listed as 69 or less.
CBS 46
Fulton County seeks to hire 2,000 poll workers
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - There’s a nationwide push to find more poll workers ahead of the elections. Fulton County is no different. The county hosted a recruitment event this week. Some people showed up seeking to perform a civic duty; others came out for a check. Fulton County resident...
lawfareblog.com
“She’s Sitting There With Rudy Giuliani”: Fulton County Comes to Colorado
Editor’s note: The following is a dispatch from Aug. 16, the latest episode in our series on the Fulton County criminal probe into interference in Georgia’s 2020 presidential elections. You can find more of our coverage here and here. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis might not follow...
CBS 46
Bird flu reportedly kills 700 vultures at Noah’s Ark in Henry County
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - More than 700 wild black vultures were recently found deceased at Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove, according to Sen. Emanuel Jones. The Georgia Department of Agriculture believes that the birds are victims of H5N1 avian influenza. GDA officials have been at the sanctuary throughout the weekend. Georgia Department of Agriculture Policy Director Bo Warren said the agency was working with other state, federal and local agencies to “assess the situation.”
UPS worker shortage causing delays for metro Atlanta families
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Life-saving medications… Most recently, the COVID-19 vaccine and other medicine for humans and pets must be stored, packed and shipped with special care. Metro Atlanta based UPS plays a big role in the logistics of making sure the medicine gets where it needs to go, to standard quality, and on time.
henrycountytimes.com
Boyd sworn in as Chief Judge for City of McDonough
McDonough attorney and City of McDonough Solicitor Pro Tem Andrea Boyd was sworn in July 28 as Chief Judge for the City of McDonough Municipal Court by Mayor Sandra Vincent. This is a historic appointment, as Boyd becomes the first African American and female Chief Judge of the City of McDonough Municipal Court.
thecitymenus.com
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama
Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville, LaGrange, Newnan, Peachtree City, Sharpsburg, Temple, Town at Trilith, Villa Rica, and West Point. * represents article from our media friends. ~represents news tip being worked by The City Menus. +represents direct link to a Facebook page...
fox5atlanta.com
6 students injured in fiery, head-on school bus crash in Douglas County, district says
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A veteran New York firefighter is being credited with helping 18 students get off a school bus after being involved in a fiery head-on crash in Douglas County on Tuesday afternoon. Douglas County Schools police say around 3 p.m. the driver of the gray Ford Windstar...
fox5atlanta.com
Hundreds of vultures die at Noah's Ark Animal Sanctuary
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. - Hundreds of vultures are dead at a Henry County animal sanctuary. Georgia Department of Agriculture officials think the avian flu is to blame. "We can confirm that at least one of the deceased vultures has tested positive for Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza based on preliminary tests. We are confirming state results with federal laboratories. We anticipate results this evening. While Avian Influenza poses a substantial risk to our domestic foul the risk to pets, livestock and humans remains very low."
Newnan Times-Herald
Townhomes coming to Avery Park?
A developer is interested in building 39 townhome-style condominiums in a neighborhood located on The Boulevard and Old Atlanta Highway, not far from North Highway 29’s intersection with Millard Farmer Industrial Boulevard. Freedom Land Holdings LLC of Senoia has requested a rezoning of around 5.82 acres of land at...
WTVM
HUD announces housing vouchers for people with disabilities
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Althea Kimbrough can now tell us all about her bell peppers after qualifying for a government program that helped her keep her home after the pandemic. “I almost ended up homeless,” says Kimbrough. This after being labeled high risk during the pandemic with several health...
fb101.com
Another Broken Egg Cafe® Reopening in Atlanta, Ga.
Another Broken Egg Cafe is reopening its doors on August 22 at a new location in Buckhead, just a short way away from the previous location on Peachtree Road. As the ninth location in the state, the new cafe will be a welcome reopening of a local favorite brunch spot at the corner of Peachtree Rd NE and Peachtree Memorial Drive NW in the lower level of Peachtree Battle Condominiums. In addition to being the only national daytime cafe with a bar producing hand-crafted cocktails, the award-winning cafe is one of the fastest-growing, national breakfast and brunch concepts.
Possible bird flu discovered after 700 vultures found dead at Noah’s Ark Sanctuary
HENRY COUNTY, Ga. — The Georgia Department of Natural Resources says they’re assessing and investigating the deaths of 700 hundred black vultures at the Noah’s Ark Animal Sanctuary in Locust Grove. The state has confirmed that those deaths are related to an avian influenza outbreak, commonly known as bird flu.
fox5atlanta.com
Lucky Hawkins disappearance: Few signs of Georgia father one year later
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Tuesday marks one year since a Georgia father of three vanished without a trace. Lucky Hawkins' family says they last heard from him Aug. 22, 2021, days before he was supposed to check out of a Union City motel. They told FOX 5 Atlanta they think he was abducted.
