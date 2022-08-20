Texas is sending migrants to New York and Washington, DC, by bus. Many are glad to go

Read full article on original website
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
John Oliver Embarrasses Rudy Giuliani Over Mar-a-Lago Raid
On Sunday, John Oliver kicked off a new episode of his acclaimed HBO series Last Week Tonight by wading into the waters of Mar-a-Lago, Trump’s country club in Palm Beach, Florida, that was recently raided by the FBI after the ex-president allegedly took classified documents there from the White House despite his lawyer stating otherwise.“The fallout from the FBI search at Mar-a-Lago continued, with Trump associates spinning increasingly outlandish rationalizations for why it was OK for him to keep sensitive documents there, including this one,” offered Oliver.The late-night host then cut to an interview with Trump mouthpiece Rudy Giuliani on...
U.S. disapproves of Dennis Rodman's planned rescue mission for Griner
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The White House has a dim view of former American pro basketball player Dennis Rodman's reported plan to travel to Russia and gain the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Smugglers used checked luggage to move almost $13 million in drugs, authorities say
Florida authorities said Friday that a two-year investigation netted 85 arrests along with pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine, cannabis, MDMA, fentanyl and other narcotics, along with firearms, nonactive grenades, a stolen motorcycle, ballistic vests and cash.
