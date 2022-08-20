ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Florida officials seize $12.8 million worth of drugs, arrest 85 in a two-year undercover investigation

By Chuck Johnston, CNN
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
 3 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

2 Arkansas deputies suspended and 1 officer on administrative leave after video posted of violent encounter with man outside store

Three Arkansas law enforcement officers have been removed from duty and are facing state and federal investigations, officials confirmed Monday, after bystander video captured at least two of them punching and kneeing a suspect during an arrest. At one point in the 34-second video recorded Sunday, one of the officers...
ARKANSAS STATE
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Democratic legislators say LGBTQ rights under threat in Georgia

ATLANTA – Democratic legislators said that LGBTQ rights in Georgia could be under threat if Republican Gov. Brian Kemp is re-elected again in November. Rep. Sam Park, D-Lawrenceville, said that Kemp and Georgia Republicans present a “clear and present danger” to LGBTQ Georgians.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

Flash flooding at a national park in New Mexico forced the evacuation of about 160 people

About 160 people had to shelter in place for hours at Carlsbad Caverns National Park in New Mexico due to flash flooding before they were evacuated Saturday, authorities said. Eddy County, where much of the park is located, was under a flash flood warning Saturday afternoon, and the park received 0.6 inches of rain that day, according to the National Weather Service. The heavy downpours sent flood waters rushing through the park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Drug Trafficking#Luggage#Methamphetamine#Undercover#Law Enforcement

Comments / 0

Community Policy