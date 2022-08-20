PITTSBURGH (AP) — Jake Odorizzi struck out seven and Michael Harris II hit a two-run homer, helping the Atlanta Braves gain in the NL East with a 2-1 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night. Odorizzi (5-5) allowed one run on four hits in six innings, retiring 14 of the final 15 batters he faced. The right-hander had not made it past the fifth inning in his previous three outings, allowing five runs on eight hits to the New York Mets in a loss his last time out on Aug. 17. “It’s good to see the results after what I thought I found the last start,” Odorizzi said. “Change up the mechanics, change up the windup, the set position again, just like I did the other day. Same results. Just felt way more in control, way more balanced and effective in the zone, really.” Harris hit the 13th homer of his rookie season into the leftfield bleachers off a curveball from Roansy Contreras (3-4).

