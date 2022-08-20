Police: Winter Garden grandmother may have been fatally struck by truck driven by son

WINTER GARDEN, Fla. — Winter Garden police are investigating a traffic homicide that left a 66-year-old mother and grandmother dead.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Police said Sarah Geltz was run over by a large pickup truck outside an Irish pub in Winter Garden earlier this month.

There are no arrests in the case, but they believe one of her own sons may have run her over.

It happened around 1 a.m. on Aug. 8 in the parking lot of Hagan O’Reilly’s Irish Pub.

Winter Garden police launched a traffic homicide investigation after they found Geltz on the ground. She later died at the hospital.

Investigators are checking for surveillance video and looking for witnesses and other evidence to see if they can prove who was driving.

Police said Mitchell Geltz stayed at the scene and had only one beer at the bar. Police confirmed he is the only suspect, and he’s hired a lawyer and isn’t saying anything else.

Mitchell Geltz was arrested by Winter Garden police for DUI in 2019.

In that case, the arresting officer wrote that Geltz became belligerent and said he knew people and that the officer was “as good as dead.”

©2022 Cox Media Group