alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage schools superintendent forecasts rough days ahead, promises improvements to student busing
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su area elementary school reopens after closing for staff illnesses
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - After canceling classes on Friday due to staff shortage and call-outs, Iditarod Elementary School will be back open Monday. The school’s closure was initially announced around 10 p.m. Thursday night, after numerous leadership, support, and instructional staff had to call out due to illness. According...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alert level raised following Semisopochnoi explosion
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Volcano Observatory reported that a short-lived explosion of the Semisophochnoi Volcano occurred Sunday afternoon at 1:47 p.m. Webcam images near the volcano show the plume of ash ejecting high into the sky, although satellite imagery showed no visible ash plume. As a result, the ash stayed below 20,000 feet above sea level.
alaskasnewssource.com
Wasilla elementary school canceled Friday due to staffing shortages
Alaska National Guard look into helping ASD with bus driver shortage. The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. Updated: 7 hours ago. Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District spokesperson Jillian Morrissey told Alaska’s News Source...
alaskapublic.org
Former Alaska state Rep. Westlake died after son ‘pummeled’ him, according to manslaughter charges
Former state Rep. Dean Westlake’s son is charged with beating Westlake to death Saturday morning in Anchorage. Tallon Westlake, 36, faces charges of manslaughter and evidence tampering in the death of his 62-year-old father, Dean, who was from Kiana and served in the Alaska House of Representatives from January to December 2017.
alaskalandmine.com
Anchorage should be designed around people, not just cars
Recently, a visiting presenter to Anchorage gave a talk that resonated with the Anchorage business community and many local leaders. Hosted by the AEDC, Roger Brooks, author and ‘placemaking expert’, spoke about how Anchorage could be a more attractive place for tourists. Brooks stressed the importance of navigable streets and wayfinding. He emphasized that cities should be designed around people, not only cars. He poked fun at our confusing and busy one way streets. Here’s the thing: although a polished presenter and entertaining educator, Mr. Brooks wasn’t saying anything new. Local advocates and community members have been shouting these truths for years.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaskan college senior returns from Minnesota expedition to test water quality
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - On June 28, 2022, two Alaskan siblings embarked on an expedition to test water quality in Minnesota’s Superior National Forest. The two siblings have now returned from their 30-day journey and Chloe Steiner, the expedition lead, is using her data to help the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency as well as the Forest Service to add to their management practices on user impacts to help water quality.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Greek Festival wraps up after a rainy weekend
Black Caucus threatens APD with legal action for not buying body cams. The Alaska Black Caucus and other civil rights groups are threatening legal action against the Anchorage Police Department for not buying body cameras, even though residents voted to pay for them more than a year ago. Voters wanted police to begin wearing these cameras to protect both them and the officers, but that’s not happening. At this point, wary residents wonder when, or if, these cameras will even show up.
Opinion: Alaska's Snow Crabs Have Mysteriously Disappeared—This Is Probably Yet Another Side Effect of Climate Change!
“I work in the Pribilof Islands for an Aleut community of 450 people, which is heavily invested in the crab quota...On the island of St. Paul, Trident Seafoods has one of the largest crab processing plants in the world, employing as many as 400 workers during peak snow crab season in February. This February, it was quiet." —Heather McCarty.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage experiences wettest August in 25 years
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - August has been a never-ending deluge of rain, with 85% of the month seeing precipitation. With well over 5 inches of rain falling since the start of the month, this August has already sealed itself inside the top five wettest. With the area having already officially...
alaskasnewssource.com
Manhunt Continues in Montgomery County
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska National Guard prohibited by statute to assist with ASD bus driver shortage
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska National Guard received a request from the State of Alaska to assist the Anchorage School District in their need for bus drivers. A National Guard spokesperson said they have been in contact with the Alaska Emergency Operations Center, adding that this partnership is still in the works and they do not have a concrete answer yet if the partnership will be possible.
alaskasnewssource.com
Live weather at the Alaska State Fair
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A ridge of high pressure is shielding the Panhandle from wet weather. However, it is nothing but wet weather in Southcentral Alaska on Friday and more expected Saturday. If you are considering the weather and attending the Alaska State Fair in Palmer over the weekend, the drier day is expected to be Sunday.
alaskasnewssource.com
Police say July kidnapping allegations unfounded
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A reported Spenard neighborhood kidnapping that Anchorage police had been investigating has turned out be unfounded, according to the Anchorage Police Department. The department put out an update Monday on the alleged kidnapping of a juvenile on July 21, which was originally reported that a white...
kinyradio.com
Alaska Marine Highway Operations Board to hold virtual meetings every other Friday
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Marine Highway Operations will have a virtual meeting this upcoming Friday. The upcoming meeting will take place Friday, Aug. 26th at 1:30 pm. AMHOB will hold virtual meetings every other week on Fridays from 1:30-3:30 pm Alaska time in the near future. Topics vary...
kinyradio.com
Son of ex-Alaska lawmaker faces charges in father's death
In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, state Rep. Dean Westlake, D-Kotzebue, talks with another legislator during a break in the opening session of the Alaska Legislature in Juneau, Alaska. (AP Photo) Anchorage, Alaska (AP) - The son of a former Alaska lawmaker faces charges of manslaughter and evidence tampering...
‘Hang in there,’ says superintendent, as four more bus drivers coming to work next week for Anchorage schools
A long line of parents in cars snaked down Rabbit Creek Road, as families tried to get their children to Goldenview Middle School on Friday. On Facebook, drone footage showed long lines of cars idling and inching along Lake Otis Road and Abbott Loop, waiting for their turn to drop schoolchildren off near the front door of elementary schools in the area. Parents reported waiting in line for 45 minutes, unable to report to work because they were stuck in school traffic. It’s a breakdown in the social infrastructure of Anchorage — people not able to get to work and children not able to get to school.
alaskasnewssource.com
Despite persistent rain, morale is high as vendors finalize booths ahead of opening day of the Alaska State Fair
Alaska State Troopers: Amber Alert saves girl abducted by sex offender thought to be armed and dangerous. Alaska’s rarely used Amber Alert system paid off in a big way last night. 51-year old Steven Narron from Fairbanks has a lengthy criminal history and officials say the events leading up to his capture in Soldotna early Thursday morning were due, in part, to help from the public. Officials were surprised by how quickly the Amber Alert system helped locate Narron after he allegedly abducted a teenage girl.
alaskasnewssource.com
Embattled former Alaska legislator’s son charged in killing of father, court documents show
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man killed Saturday morning at a Taku neighborhood residence has been confirmed to be Dean Westlake, a former state legislator from Kiana who resigned from office in 2017 over allegations of sexual harassment involving a minor. According to court documents filed by the Department of...
alaskareporter.com
If a lake drains in northern Alaska . . .
“Lakes seem, on the scale of years or of human life spans, permanent features of landscapes, but they are geologically transitory, usually born of catastrophes, to mature and die quietly.” — George Evelyn Hutchinson, “A Treatise on Limnology,” 1957. Harry Potter Lake did not die quietly....
