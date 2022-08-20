Read full article on original website
Related
Washington Examiner
Back to school: Berkeley's 'diversity vow' a depressing token of woke academia
Imagine applying to a job and, as part of your application, having to write a B.S. college essay about diversity for the HR department. This is not hypothetical. Rather, it is a requirement to take a job at the University of California, Berkeley. Applicants must write a short essay about how much they support the controversial diversity, equity, and inclusion philosophy — actually a personal "vow" of one's enthusiasm for the tenets of critical race theory.
SF teacher shortage leaves educators, students in lurch
Students across the Bay Area returned to classrooms this week, but a shortage of teachers in the San Francisco Unified School District left some educators with less than 24 hours to prepare a classroom curriculum, according to a press release from United Educators of San Francisco (UESF).
nypressnews.com
Off-campus UC Berkeley student housing bans white people from common areas
An off-campus housing co-op for University of California, Berkeley students bans white people from entering common spaces to “avoid white violence” — sparking criticism that the policy inflames racial tensions. The five-story, 30-room “Person of Color Theme House” near the school requires students to declare their race...
$3.5M in Scholarships Later, 18-Year-Old Entrepreneur Will Study Mechanical Engineering At Berkeley
Jaden Hunter, an 18-year-old entrepreneur from South Los Angeles, is walking in his purpose while empowering the youth to stay out of the streets. With excellence, Hunter blazed through high school, earning a 4.7-grade point average, and was crowned with the co-valedictorian title at Crenshaw Arts Tech Charter High. The...
IN THIS ARTICLE
berkeleyhighjacket.com
New COVID-19 Policies: Optional masking and at-home testing
As Berkeley High School (BHS) gears up for the 2022-2023 school year, the administration prepares to control the spread of COVID-19, given the high rates of transmission. “What we know from the district, that sets out a COVID safety plan for all of our sites, is that we’re trying our best to go back to pre-pandemic experiences,” said BHS Principal Juan Raygoza.
The Jewish Press
San Francisco U ‘Finally’ Complies with Antisemitism Lawsuit Agreement
San Francisco State University (SFSU) has taken a ‘vital step’ in complying with a 2019 settlement agreement, The Lawfare Project (TLP) announced this weekend. The Lawfare Project’s attorneys pursue legal action to defend the civil rights of Jewish communities around the world. “After many delays, SFSU has...
A movement rises to change the teaching of reading
When Esti Iturralde’s daughter Winnie was in first grade, the girl struggled with learning to read. Like most parents, Iturralde blamed herself at first. “I thought there was something wrong with my kid. I thought there was something wrong with us,” said the Bay Area mother of two. “I just couldn’t really understand what was going on.”
'She's not safe': SJ parent scared to send child to school after brutal campus fight, graphic video
Just days after the return to campus at Bernal Intermediate School, a graphic video from Tuesday captured the moment a female student punched another girl repeatedly in the head.
Bay Area school district rescinds mask mandate after sending 4-year-old home for not having mask on
This move comes after a four-year-old boy without a mask on was told he couldn't stay at school.
berkeleyhighjacket.com
Fall sports review
To gear up for the fall season, Berkeley High School (BHS) alumni and former football player, Coach David Perry, has newly joined the BHS coaching staff and has been prepping the football team since June 12. He has held intense strength and speed conditioning four days a week all summer, aligning closely with Perry’s belief that “with no challenge, there’s no change.”
GV Wire
California Is Leaking Vital High-Income Taxpayers
After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
berkeleyside.org
Shop Talk: Where to go to ‘dress like your parents’; Berkeley YWCA’s new leader is gone already
Find out which stores have opened, closed or moved and what’s new in Berkeley’s small-business communities. If you have Berkeley business updates to share, send an email to editors@berkeleyside.org. Shop Talk. Open Downtown Berkeley. Dressing like it’s 1999 is now cool, say owners of new vintage shop.
SFGate
Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods
A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
NBC Bay Area
California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters
Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Opinion: Where Are California’s Wealthy Residents Fleeing? Low-Tax Resort Areas
After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
PLANetizen
Analysis of Downtown Recoveries Reveals Post-Pandemic Winners and Losers
A recent analysis by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley compares the recovery of downtowns using new data provided by mobile phones to expand beyond the typical indicators of downtown vitality: office vacancy rates, public transit ridership, and retail spending. The study finds wide variation...
nfcw.com
Clipper pilots contactless transit pass that provides unlimited free public transport across the San Francisco Bay Area
The Metropolitan Transportation Commission (MTC), Bay Area Rapid Transit (BART) and more than 20 other transit agencies that support the Clipper fare payment system in the San Francisco Bay Area of the USA are trialling a contactless transit pass that will allow passengers to take unlimited free journeys on bus, rail and ferry services in the region.
Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says
(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
Gavin Geweniger commits to Stanford
With just two weeks to go until the start of the college football season, Stanford got some positive news on the recruiting front. Gavin Geweniger, the three-star defensive lineman from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral, announced his commitment to the Cardinal, choosing the Pac-12 North program over the likes of Arizona, Colorado, San Diego State and Washington.
Palo Alto church's safe-parking plan for homeless stirs controversy with neighbors
PALO ALTO -- A battle is brewing over a church in Palo Alto trying to help the poor by allowing homeless people to park their vehicles and sleep in a church parking lot.Is it a case of NIMBY-ism in the wealthy town of Palo Alto, or is the church refusing to compromise with its neighbors?Some neighbors are trying to block First Congregational Church of Palo Alto, located at the corner of Louis Road and Embarcadero Road, from allowing vehicle dwellers to park in their back parking lot overnight."The porta potty is going to be right here, sort of backed up...
Comments / 0