Washington Examiner

Back to school: Berkeley's 'diversity vow' a depressing token of woke academia

Imagine applying to a job and, as part of your application, having to write a B.S. college essay about diversity for the HR department. This is not hypothetical. Rather, it is a requirement to take a job at the University of California, Berkeley. Applicants must write a short essay about how much they support the controversial diversity, equity, and inclusion philosophy — actually a personal "vow" of one's enthusiasm for the tenets of critical race theory.
BERKELEY, CA
nypressnews.com

Off-campus UC Berkeley student housing bans white people from common areas

An off-campus housing co-op for University of California, Berkeley students bans white people from entering common spaces to “avoid white violence” — sparking criticism that the policy inflames racial tensions. The five-story, 30-room “Person of Color Theme House” near the school requires students to declare their race...
BERKELEY, CA
berkeleyhighjacket.com

New COVID-19 Policies: Optional masking and at-home testing

As Berkeley High School (BHS) gears up for the 2022-2023 school year, the administration prepares to control the spread of COVID-19, given the high rates of transmission. “What we know from the district, that sets out a COVID safety plan for all of our sites, is that we’re trying our best to go back to pre-pandemic experiences,” said BHS Principal Juan Raygoza.
BERKELEY, CA
LocalNewsMatters.org

A movement rises to change the teaching of reading

When Esti Iturralde’s daughter Winnie was in first grade, the girl struggled with learning to read. Like most parents, Iturralde blamed herself at first. “I thought there was something wrong with my kid. I thought there was something wrong with us,” said the Bay Area mother of two. “I just couldn’t really understand what was going on.”
CALIFORNIA STATE
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Fall sports review

To gear up for the fall season, Berkeley High School (BHS) alumni and former football player, Coach David Perry, has newly joined the BHS coaching staff and has been prepping the football team since June 12. He has held intense strength and speed conditioning four days a week all summer, aligning closely with Perry’s belief that “with no challenge, there’s no change.”
GV Wire

California Is Leaking Vital High-Income Taxpayers

After 170 years of population growth — occasionally explosive growth — California is now experiencing population loss for the first time. As foreign immigration and birth rates declined, they no longer offset net losses in state-to-state migration. Since 2010, 7.5 million people have left California while 5.9 million people have come from other states.
SFGate

Report identifies Bay Area's most segregated neighborhoods

A new report by the Bay Area Equity Atlas says 10 percent of the region's census tracts are segregated "areas of white wealth." The report, posted online July 27, analyzes all of the region's 1,572 U.S. Census tracts by race and income in order to quantify areas of high segregation.
NBC Bay Area

California COVID Updates: New Variants Emerge, Omicron Boosters

Newly updated COVID-19 boosters will be available to teens and adults "in a few short weeks," White House COVID coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha said this week. The new boosters target the omicron subvariants BA.4 and BA.5, as well as the original strain of the virus. BA.5 accounts for nearly 90% of new COVID cases in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
PLANetizen

Analysis of Downtown Recoveries Reveals Post-Pandemic Winners and Losers

A recent analysis by the Institute of Governmental Studies at the University of California, Berkeley compares the recovery of downtowns using new data provided by mobile phones to expand beyond the typical indicators of downtown vitality: office vacancy rates, public transit ridership, and retail spending. The study finds wide variation...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

Bay Area city named ‘happiest’ in America, study says

(KRON) — The happiest city in the United States is in the Bay Area, says one study. However, it may not be the city you think of. (Spoiler, it is not San Francisco or San Jose.) Concord is named the “happiest” city in America, according to a study by HouseFresh. The city was also named […]
CONCORD, CA
247Sports

Gavin Geweniger commits to Stanford

With just two weeks to go until the start of the college football season, Stanford got some positive news on the recruiting front. Gavin Geweniger, the three-star defensive lineman from Scottsdale (Ariz.) Chaparral, announced his commitment to the Cardinal, choosing the Pac-12 North program over the likes of Arizona, Colorado, San Diego State and Washington.
STANFORD, CA
CBS San Francisco

Palo Alto church's safe-parking plan for homeless stirs controversy with neighbors

PALO ALTO -- A battle is brewing over a church in Palo Alto trying to help the poor by allowing homeless people to park their vehicles and sleep in a church parking lot.Is it a case of NIMBY-ism in the wealthy town of Palo Alto, or is the church refusing to compromise with its neighbors?Some neighbors are trying to block First Congregational Church of Palo Alto, located at the corner of Louis Road and Embarcadero Road, from allowing vehicle dwellers to park in their back parking lot overnight."The porta potty is going to be right here, sort of backed up...

