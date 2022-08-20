Imagine applying to a job and, as part of your application, having to write a B.S. college essay about diversity for the HR department. This is not hypothetical. Rather, it is a requirement to take a job at the University of California, Berkeley. Applicants must write a short essay about how much they support the controversial diversity, equity, and inclusion philosophy — actually a personal "vow" of one's enthusiasm for the tenets of critical race theory.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO