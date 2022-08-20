Texas is sending migrants to New York and Washington, DC, by bus. Many are glad to go

Read full article on original website
Washington DC Mayor Bowser's second request for National Guard help with migrant 'crisis' denied by Pentagon
For the second time, the Pentagon denied a request on Monday by Washington DC Mayor Muriel Bowser to activate the National Guard to assist with thousands of migrants who have been arriving in the nation's capital in recent months. Bowser first asked for National Guard help last month, but it...
Body found sitting in chair at California home had been there for years while son collected money
A decomposing corpse found sitting in a chair at a California home had been there for three years, according to officials.Police say that a man who died last month in Jackson, California, is suspected of leaving his father’s body at their home in order to keep accessing his money.Randall Freer, 63, died as he left a business in the foothills of the Sierra Nevadas, according to Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office Lt Greg Stark.A sheriff’s deputy then went to notify the man’s family at a home in Wallace, California, where he heard a fan running and saw a dead person...
Fort Hood army vet gets 18 months in prison for stealing $2.1M in military gear from embattled Texas base
A U.S. army veteran who pleaded guilty to stealing $2.1 million worth of military gear from the embattled Texas base Fort Hood was sentenced last week to just a year and a half behind bars. Jessica Elaintrell Smith, 30, had already pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to defraud...
Wing and a prayer! Man narrowly misses being killed by falling passenger plane's 7lb steel wing bolt that crashed to earth right next to him outside Maine Capitol building
A man has revealed how he narrowly missed being killed by a 7lb steel bolt from a passenger airplane that fell from the sky and crashed a few feet in front of him on the street. Maine Capitol Police Screener Craig Donohue was only a few feet from disaster when...
Expert casts doubt on story of North Carolina pilot 'jumping' out of plane: 'accident or nefarious?'
A pilot and lawyer is casting doubt on a recent report that a North Carolina pilot jumped out of his damaged plane, leaving his co-pilot to conduct an emergency landing. Charles Hew Crooks, 23, was flying a damaged aircraft with only his co-pilot onboard when he plummeted out of the plane to his death on July 29. His co-pilot told air traffic controllers that Crooks had "jumped" out of the plane, but pilot and lawyer Fred Tecce tells Fox News Digital that would be highly unlikely.
A Delta Air Lines flight had to make a U-turn over the Atlantic and return to New York because of a fuel problem
One passenger said in a YouTube video the captain walked down the aisle to look out the window at the wings before saying the plane would turn around.
Two US Army soldiers killed and three injured on Georgia mountain
Two US Army soldiers were confirmed dead and three others were injured following an exercise on Georgia’s Yonah mountain, authorities said. The deaths took place on Tuesday on northern Georgia’s Yonah mountain, a peak located about 75 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta, Georgia.Yonah mountain is some 170 miles northeast of Fort Benning, where the soldiers were based. Authorities reportedly said the soldiers were part the US Army’s Maneuver Center of Excellence at Fort Benning. As ABC News reported, the two soldiers died in what authorities called a weather related event. No further details about their deaths were released on...
U.S. disapproves of Dennis Rodman's planned rescue mission for Griner
WASHINGTON, Aug 22 (Reuters) - The White House has a dim view of former American pro basketball player Dennis Rodman's reported plan to travel to Russia and gain the release of American basketball star Brittney Griner, a source familiar with the matter said on Monday.
Only one plane was allowed to take off after all others grounded on 9/11
After two planes flew into New York's World Trade Centre on 9/11, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) grounded all flights except one, which managed to save a man's life. The first plane struck the skyscraper shortly before 9am on 11 September 2001, followed by the second little more than 15...
Future American Airlines plane can fly from LA to Hawaii in 3 hours
Today was a good day for the cash-rich yet time-poor, with aviation startup Boom announcing the sale of 20 of its supersonic Boom Overture passenger jets to American Airlines. The Boom Overture is expected to have a top speed of Mach 1.7 — or just over 1,100mph. In practice,...
Mullin, Shannon vie for GOP Senate nod in Oklahoma runoff
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Two loyalists of former President Donald Trump who both have embraced his false claim that he won the 2020 election face off Tuesday in a contest that likely will decide who will be Oklahoma’s next U.S. senator. U.S. Rep. Markwayne Mullin, a plumbing company...
Killed in Operation Tidal Wave, Army Air Forces Sgt. Phillips accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced today U.S. Army Air Forces Sgt. Elvin L. Phillips, 23, of Salt Lake City, Utah, killed during World War II in Operation Tidal Wave was accounted for.
