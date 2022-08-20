ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Caveman
2d ago

wow, probation for murder, probation aggravated assault, probation for for child endangerment, when does it stop?? If you are not going to hand out real sentences for drugs and drug related crimes then stop wasting my money and just don't take them to court or charge them in the first place!

Rachel Schaefer
2d ago

I think he was given probation for all his pending drug charges that are felonies. They have him in custody. Probably deferred it to Jackson County for the real time in Fed custody.

LJWORLD

Lawrence man convicted of beating woman receives probation after sentence suspended

A Lawrence man convicted of beating a woman received a prison sentence Friday in Douglas County District Court that was suspended to probation. The man, Brandsyn Tsonetokoy Givens, 21, was convicted of felony aggravated battery after entering a no-contest plea on July 7. The charge relates to an incident on Dec. 7, 2021, when Givens was accused of causing great bodily harm to a woman. He was arrested around 3:40 a.m. that day and was released a few days later on a $40,000 own-recognizance bond.
LAWRENCE, KS
LJWORLD

Former KU pharmacy student charged with rape enters a plea to a lesser charge days before his trial

A former University of Kansas pharmacy student avoided a trial on rape charges by entering a no-contest plea to lesser charges on Friday. Andrew Elliot Ferguson, 24, of Lawrence, was originally charged with one count of rape in December of 2019. On Friday, he entered a no-contest plea to two felony counts of aggravated battery. The charge is a low level-felony with a presumptive probation sentence for someone without a significant criminal history, according to sentencing guidelines.
LAWRENCE, KS
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph man charged after fleeing, hitting deputy with pickup

A 37-year-old St. Joseph man faces criminal charges after delivering a glancing blow to a Buchanan County sheriff’s deputy while fleeing officers. The St. Joseph Police Department reports it received a complaint about a prowler around 10:30 Sunday night. When officers responded to East Ayrlawn, they discovered the suspect had retreated to Lake Contrary School on Alabama, just outside the city limits.
KCTV 5

Two dead, 3 in custody following shooting in Independence

The district built Maplewood and Davidson elementary schools for a more modern and updated learning environment. High temperatures will reach the middle-to-upper 80s on Monday for most of the Kansas City metro. Thousands gather as India Fest returns to Overland Park. Updated: 13 hours ago. India Fest is back here...
INDEPENDENCE, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of August 19, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports an Overland Park, Kansas resident was arrested late Saturday afternoon in Harrison County. 55-year-old Angela Demots was accused of traveling 104 miles an hour in a 70 zone and cutting in on an overtaken vehicle. Demots was taken to the Harrison County Law Enforcement Center.
St. Joseph Post

Court rejects appeal of Kansas woman convicted in beheading

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Supreme Court on Friday upheld the conviction and sentence of a Wichita woman accused of beheading her ex-boyfriend’s mother. Rachael Hilyard, 40, was convicted in 2020 of first-degree murder in the killing 63-year-old Micki Davis three years earlier. She was sentenced to life in prison with no chance of parole for 50 years.
KCTV 5

Police: Man shot to death at scene of child abduction identified

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department stated a 38-year-old man was killed Sunday afternoon after he was shot at the scene of a child abduction. KCPD said Marvin Williams was found suffering from apparent gunshot wounds at a location in the 1300 block of East 89th Street just before 4 p.m. on Sunday. EMS attempted life-saving measures, but Williams died at the scene.
933kwto.com

Eden Village Files Lawsuit Against Attorney General, State of Missouri

After a recently passed bill was signed by Governor Mike Parson, a local business that combats homelessness is attempting to fight it. House Bill 1606 was signed on July 29th of this year. According to The Gathering Tree, which provides shelter to the homeless, the bill will negatively affect the organization.
MISSOURI STATE

