A Lawrence man convicted of beating a woman received a prison sentence Friday in Douglas County District Court that was suspended to probation. The man, Brandsyn Tsonetokoy Givens, 21, was convicted of felony aggravated battery after entering a no-contest plea on July 7. The charge relates to an incident on Dec. 7, 2021, when Givens was accused of causing great bodily harm to a woman. He was arrested around 3:40 a.m. that day and was released a few days later on a $40,000 own-recognizance bond.

LAWRENCE, KS ・ 8 HOURS AGO