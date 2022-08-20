ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brazil's Lula Supports Free Elections in Venezuela

BRASILIA (Reuters) - Brazil's Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva would like to see free elections in Venezuela and a democratic alternation of power like his country enjoys, the former President and current leftist presidential candidate said on Monday. However, Lula added he did not agree with Western countries recognizing former...
Lula: No Need to Fell a Single Tree to Boost Brazil Farm Output

SAO PAULO (Reuters) - Brazil's presidential frontrunner Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva said on Monday his country did not need to cut a single tree to plant more soybeans, sugarcane or raise cattle as he vowed to restore law enforcement in the Amazon rainforest to curb deforestation. His remarks came...
Mother Jones

“There Wouldn’t Be a Bolsonaro in Brazil if There Hadn’t Been a Trump in the United States”

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. On August 11, thousands of Brazilians gathered inside and outside of the University of São Paulo’s law school to follow along with the reading of two letters in defense of democracy. The documents, which had been signed by former presidents, artists, scholars, and businesspeople, were in response to President Jair Bolsonaro’s repeated attacks on the Supreme Court and the electoral system ahead of the October presidential elections. One of the letters took as its inspiration a 1977 “Letter to Brazilians” that denounced the military dictatorship that ruled the country at the time.
Jair Bolsonaro
Chinese leader Xi Jinping 'called Biden to plead for him to stop Pelosi from visiting Taiwan' - but president replied that he was powerless to prevent trip

Chinese leader Xi Jinping pleaded with President Joe Biden to prevent Speaker Nancy Pelosi from making her controversial visit to Taiwan, according to a new report. Xi made the request when the two leaders spoke on a July 28 phone call, but Biden responded by informing him that Congress is a separate branch of government and not under his control, a senior White House official told the Washington Post.
Ukrainian spies snuck into Russia ahead of the invasion and found a lot of drunk Russian troops had traded supplies for alcohol: report

Ukrainian spies slipped into Russia ahead of the invasion and saw drunk Russian troops, the Washington Post reported. The troops reportedly traded fuel and other supplies for alcohol, leaving vehicles stranded. The Post's report details how intelligence failures saw Russia's war plans in Ukraine to fall flat. In the days...
Mexico Tried to Arrest a Cartel YouTuber and All Hell Broke Loose

The Mexican city of Guadalajara was under siege for at least 10 hours Tuesday night as a shootout between alleged members of the ruthless Jalisco New Generation Cartel and official forces took over the streets. The gunfights started Tuesday night simultaneously in several parts of the city, including the posh...
Nicaragua's presidential couple in insatiable bid for power, experts say

First they jailed their opponents, now they've set their sights on the Catholic Church: Nicaragua's first couple -- President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo -- are in a bid for absolute control over the lives of citizens, experts say. And now, the Catholic Church has become the last bastion of resistance and rebellion against the government, riling the presidential couple.
Hezbollah Warns Israel Against Targeting Palestinian Militants in Lebanon

(Reuters) - The head of Lebanon's powerful armed movement Hezbollah, Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, warned on Tuesday against any Israeli attempts to expand their targeting of Palestinian militants to Lebanon. "Any attack on any human being will not go unpunished or unanswered," Nasrallah said in a televised address marking Ashura, a...
Pedro I: Emperor's embalmed heart arrives in Brazil

The embalmed heart of Brazil's first emperor, Dom Pedro I, has arrived in the capital Brasilia to mark 200 years of independence from Portugal. The heart, which lies preserved in a flask filled with formaldehyde, was flown on board a military plane from Portugal. It will be received with military...
