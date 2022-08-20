Read full article on original website
Related
WAFF
Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville
25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman. 25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman. Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Updated: 5 hours ago. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square.
WAAY-TV
Police: 3 suspects injured in attempted robbery, shooting at Huntsville apartment
UPDATE: The Huntsville Police Department said investigators believe the shooting stemmed from an attempted robbery in which the victim knew the offenders. Two suspects who were transported to the hospital in serious condition are expected to survive, and a third suspect is still in critical condition as of early Monday afternoon, police said.
WAFF
One dead, one injured in Sunday shooting, suspect in custody
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department says that one man is in custody after killing one person and shooting another in Madison around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) units responded to a reported shooting on Angela Dr. in Madison.
Four wounded in early morning Huntsville shooting
Huntsville police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning where four people were wounded. Officers responded to a shooting in progress call in the 4500 block of Judith Lane shortly after 3 a.m., Sgt. Rosalind White said. According to police, three people suffered serious injuries. One person was reported with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WAFF
Shooting investgiation underway in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On the evening of August 19, Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to the area of Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive SW. Officers were dispatched in reference to several subjects fighting and multiple gunshots. Once officers got to the scene they found numerous shell casings...
Cullman woman killed in three-vehicle wreck
The wreck occurred on AL-69 near mile marker 251, roughly five miles east of Cullman, just after 10:45 p.m. Saturday.
1 person stabbed early Saturday on Hobbs Island Road
One person was injured after an incident on Hobbs Island Road early Saturday morning.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police identify hiker killed Friday on Monte Sano trail
Huntsville Police say 22-year-old Robert Nickolas Farley, of New Hope, was killed when a tree limb fell and hit him on the head while he was hiking with a friend. The incident happened on Land Trust of North Alabama's Monte Sano Nature Preserve.
WAFF
Portion of McClung Ave. closing temporarily
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that a portion of McClung Avenue will be closed temporarily starting Wednesday, August 24. The closure is scheduled through Friday and it will be from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily. The project is to make sanitary sewer improvements.
WAFF
Two people shot in Madison Sunday afternoon
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department says that two people were shot in Madison around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) units responded to a reported shooting on Angela Dr. in Madison. The Madison Police Department says that two people...
2 injured after ‘neighbor dispute’ turned violent in Madison
Madison Police Department responded to a shooting off Gillespie Road on Sunday afternoon.
WAAY-TV
'Very stressful, very traumatic event': Wife of Decatur police officer who was attacked while off-duty speaks out
The wife of a Decatur police officer who was attacked outside of his home last week is speaking out to WAAY 31. The officer, who was off-duty at the time, is doing well. His wife Sabrina Brown, who works for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office, says neither of them had ever seen or interacted with the suspect Gregory Hill before.
WAAY-TV
Family of inmate attacked at Limestone Correctional: Officials ignored us until WAAY 31 got involved
The family of an inmate who was attacked Aug. 7 inside Limestone Correctional Facility was forced to get creative to learn about his condition after they said Alabama Department of Corrections refused to tell them any information about the severity of injuries. The inmate, whose name we are not using...
WAFF
22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Monte Sano Nature Preserve along Bankhead Parkway. At 6:23 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Bluff Line Trail of Monte Sano Nature Preserve. The family of the 22-year-old hiker confirmed, Robert Nickolas Farley...
Cullman woman killed in 3-vehicle crash
UPDATED 8-22-22 SIMCOE, Ala. – A Cullman woman was killed in a late Saturday evening crash, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick. Kilpatrick identified the victim as 25-year-old Savannah Hamilton. According to Alabama State Troopers, the crash occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20. Troopers said Hamilton was fatally injured when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by James R. Rosenogle, 51, of Cullman. After the initial collision, the Hyundai collided head on with a 2020 Ford Edge driven by Kenneth M. Kreps Jr., 50, also of Cullman. Hamilton was pronounced deceased at the scene. Kreps and a passenger in the Ford, Robin M. Kreps, 50, also of Cullman, were transported to Cullman Regional for treatment. Rosenogle was not injured. The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 69 near the 251 mile marker, approximately 5 miles east of Cullman, in Cullman County. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate. Copyright 2022 Humble Roots LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Drunk driver crashes into Huntsville home, police say
A drunk driver crashed into a Huntsville home on Friday night, according to the Huntsville Police Department.
WAFF
Man arrested for 2020 Arab murder sentenced to life
ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Michael Lee Hammock pleaded guilty to the murder of Heather Golden. In January of 2020, Hammock shot and killed Golden before setting her home on fire. When Hammock was arrested in 2020, he was charged with first-degree murder and arson and two counts of...
radio7media.com
Suspect Arrested in Giles County after Kidnapping Attempt
ON SUNDAY EVENING IN GILES COUNTY AN UNKNOWN MALE ASSAILANT ATTEMPTED TO KIDNAP A WOMAN AT GUNPOINT AT WALGREENS IN THE CITY OF PULASKI. THE ATTEMPTED-KIDNAPPER WAS UNSUCCESSFUL AND THE VICTIM WAS UNHARMED, THE SUSPECT FLED THE AREA AND APPREHENDED MONDAY MORNING. THE INVESTGATION IS ONGOING.
Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Lawrence County
Lawrence County Sheriff's Office is responding to a pedestrian hit by a vehicle on Highway 157 on Friday evening.
Man arrested after thought to have been hit by a car in Lawrence County
An odd turn of events in Lawrence County ended with one man behind bars, local authorities tell News 19.
Comments / 0