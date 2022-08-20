ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WAFF

Shooting investigation underway on Judith Lane in Huntsville

25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman. 25-year-old dead in three-vehicle crash in Cullman. Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Attempted escapes and contraband at Morgan Co. Jail. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square. Updated: 5 hours ago. Groundbreaking ceremony held for Vista at Councill Square.
WAFF

One dead, one injured in Sunday shooting, suspect in custody

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department says that one man is in custody after killing one person and shooting another in Madison around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) units responded to a reported shooting on Angela Dr. in Madison.
AL.com

Four wounded in early morning Huntsville shooting

Huntsville police are investigating a shooting early Monday morning where four people were wounded. Officers responded to a shooting in progress call in the 4500 block of Judith Lane shortly after 3 a.m., Sgt. Rosalind White said. According to police, three people suffered serious injuries. One person was reported with...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Shooting investgiation underway in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On the evening of August 19, Decatur Police Department Patrol Division officers responded to the area of Auburn Drive and Resnick Drive SW. Officers were dispatched in reference to several subjects fighting and multiple gunshots. Once officers got to the scene they found numerous shell casings...
WAFF

Portion of McClung Ave. closing temporarily

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville announced that a portion of McClung Avenue will be closed temporarily starting Wednesday, August 24. The closure is scheduled through Friday and it will be from 7 a.m. - 6 p.m. daily. The project is to make sanitary sewer improvements.
WAFF

Two people shot in Madison Sunday afternoon

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Madison Police Department says that two people were shot in Madison around 3 p.m. Sunday. According to Don Webster with Huntsville Emergency Medical Services Inc. (HEMSI) units responded to a reported shooting on Angela Dr. in Madison. The Madison Police Department says that two people...
MADISON, AL
WAFF

22-year-old Hiker killed on Monte Sano Trail

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway at Monte Sano Nature Preserve along Bankhead Parkway. At 6:23 p.m., emergency crews responded to a call of an injured hiker on the Bluff Line Trail of Monte Sano Nature Preserve. The family of the 22-year-old hiker confirmed, Robert Nickolas Farley...
The Cullman Tribune

Cullman woman killed in 3-vehicle crash

UPDATED 8-22-22  SIMCOE, Ala. –  A Cullman woman was killed in a late Saturday evening crash, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.  Kilpatrick identified the victim as 25-year-old Savannah Hamilton.   According to Alabama State Troopers, the crash occurred at approximately 10:47 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 20.   Troopers said Hamilton was fatally injured when the 2015 Hyundai Sonata she was driving struck a 2014 Nissan Sentra driven by James R. Rosenogle, 51, of Cullman. After the initial collision, the Hyundai collided head on with a 2020 Ford Edge driven by Kenneth M. Kreps Jr., 50, also of Cullman.   Hamilton was  pronounced deceased at the scene.  Kreps and a passenger in the Ford, Robin M. Kreps, 50, also of Cullman, were transported to Cullman Regional for treatment. Rosenogle was not injured.   The crash occurred on Alabama Highway 69 near the 251 mile marker, approximately 5 miles east of Cullman, in Cullman County.   Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.  Copyright 2022 Humble Roots LLC. All Rights Reserved. 
WAFF

Man arrested for 2020 Arab murder sentenced to life

ARAB, Ala. (WAFF) - On Monday Michael Lee Hammock pleaded guilty to the murder of Heather Golden. In January of 2020, Hammock shot and killed Golden before setting her home on fire. When Hammock was arrested in 2020, he was charged with first-degree murder and arson and two counts of...
ARAB, AL
radio7media.com

Suspect Arrested in Giles County after Kidnapping Attempt

ON SUNDAY EVENING IN GILES COUNTY AN UNKNOWN MALE ASSAILANT ATTEMPTED TO KIDNAP A WOMAN AT GUNPOINT AT WALGREENS IN THE CITY OF PULASKI. THE ATTEMPTED-KIDNAPPER WAS UNSUCCESSFUL AND THE VICTIM WAS UNHARMED, THE SUSPECT FLED THE AREA AND APPREHENDED MONDAY MORNING. THE INVESTGATION IS ONGOING.
GILES COUNTY, TN

