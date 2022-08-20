Read full article on original website
San Francisco’s Treasure Island beckons foodies, connoisseurs across the bayEd Walsh
Popular San Francisco restaurant awarded Michelin star is closing after 7 yearsJosue Torres
Love Chinese Food? These San Francisco Films Are Mouth-WateringAmancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco shows why it’s so specialClay Kallam
49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut
The San Francisco 49ers have been expected to part ways with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo ever since they traded away multiple first-round picks to select Trey Lance. The Niners’ plan to trade the incredibly handsome passer has taken much longer than expected, with San Francisco expected to eventually release their former signal-caller. What could potentially be […] The post 49ers expect Jimmy Garoppolo to sign with this NFC rival if QB’s cut appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Las Vegas Raiders Trade Quarterback Ahead of 2022 Season
The Las Vegas Raiders made a significant trade a little over two weeks before the 2022 NFL season begins. It was announced on Monday that the Raiders traded quarterback Nick Mullens to the Minnesota Vikings. In exchange for Mullens, the Vikings traded a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The trade is pending Mullens passing a physical.
Rumor: Raiders linked to Ndamukong Suh, but there’s a key holdup
The Las Vegas Raiders are considering a few late-offseason additions in order to buff up the roster ahead of the regular-season-opener. Among the moves the team is mulling is the potential signing of veteran defensive lineman Ndamukong Suh. The free-agent defensive tackle remains unsigned with just a few weeks until the 2022 campaign gets underway, and Tashan Reed of The Athletic reported that there’s mutual interest between Suh and the Raiders.
‘He’ll get what he deserves because man, what a special player’: 49ers GM John Lynch drops big hint on Nick Bosa contract negotiations
After a fantastic bounce-back 2021 season, Nick Bosa is ready to get back into it. The San Francisco 49ers’ superstar pass rusher had a full offseason devoted to improving himself rather than recovering from an injury and is set to have a big season in 2022. Bosa tore his ACL in the second game of […] The post ‘He’ll get what he deserves because man, what a special player’: 49ers GM John Lynch drops big hint on Nick Bosa contract negotiations appeared first on ClutchPoints.
NFC Notes; Jimmy Garoppolo, 49ers, Matthew Stafford, Rams, Seahawks
49ers’ owner Jed York said that they would be “happy” to keep QB Jimmy Garoppolo for the 2022 season given you “can’t have enough good quarterbacks.”. “I’ve said this before, you can’t have enough good quarterbacks and good football players,” York said, via Tim Kawakami of The Athletic. “I’m not going to get into roster discussions and what John and Kyle want to do. But I will support them in sort of anything that they want to make this team as good as it can possibly be. I watched it with Joe (Montana) and Steve (Young) and I realize the salary cap is different today than having no salary cap. But we’ve said it before: We’re happy to keep Jimmy. We’re happy to have him on the roster. And if that’s the case, then that’s the case.”
49ers Rookies Show out in 17-7 Win Against the Vikings
Many of the rookies from the 49ers put on an impressive display in the 17-7 win against the Vikings.
49ers vs Vikings: 3 Takeaways at Halftime
After joint practices for two days earlier this week, the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings are currently playing at U.S. Bank Stadium. Just an hour and a half before game time, the Vikings announced that 27 of their 85 players on the roster would not play. In turn, the...
49ers add former Pro Bowler after Jimmie Ward injury
A hamstring injury has put the availability of San Francisco 49ers veteran safety Jimmie Ward in Week 1 of the 2022 NFL season in jeopardy. In what appears to be a move to ensure they have the depth at the position by the time they take on the Chicago Bears on Sep. 11 on the road, the 49ers are reportedly signing safety Tashaun Gipson, per Adam Schefter of ESPN.
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Starters to get run against Texans in preseason finale
San Francisco 49ers schedule: Preseason Week 3 Date Game Time (ET) TV Info Thursday, Aug. 25 @ Texans 8:15 PM
49ers: Top NFL Draft prospects fans must follow in 2023
While there is much attention set on the start of the 2022 NFL season, the San Francisco 49ers front office sure does also have an eye on the 2023 NFL Draft. As any executive in the NFL would say, there is no offseason when it comes to scouting college football players. The upcoming campaign will […] The post 49ers: Top NFL Draft prospects fans must follow in 2023 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Why the 49ers Should Keep Jordan Mason Instead of Trey Sermon
Through two preseason games, Sermon is averaging just 1.7 yards per carry, while Mason is averaging a whopping 5.8 yards per carry.
49ers injury update: Health trending right direction
While the 49ers wrestle with some injury issues at right tackle, they’re seeing their health trend up at some other positions. Head coach Kyle Shanahan on Sunday in a conference call with media said the team expected to get a slew of their injured players back in action in the final week of the preseason.
Nate Hobbs: Raiders Newcomer Rock Ya-Sin ‘Is Very Underrated’
There is a lot of optimism surrounding the Las Vegas Raiders heading into the 2022 NFL season. Much of this has to do with the additions the team made in receiver Davante Adams and pass rusher Chandler Jones. A very underrated, though extremely important addition, is defensive back Rock Ya-Sin.
Panthers announce Baker Mayfield starting QB
The Carolina Panthers on Monday named Baker Mayfield the team's starting quarterback for the 2022 season. Mayfield was the presumptive starter over incumbent Sam Darnold since the Panthers traded for him in July. The Panthers open their season on Sept. 11 against the Cleveland Browns -- Mayfield's former team. Mayfield...
