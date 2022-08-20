ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Jury Acquits Truck Driver in 2019 Crash That Killed 7 Motorcyclists

A jury on Tuesday found a Massachusetts truck driver not guilty of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a ghastly collision in New Hampshire three years ago. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was acquitted of seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide, and one count of reckless conduct. The 26-year-old began to cry and briefly raised a finger up to the sky as he was read the verdict, which was delivered after less than three hours of deliberation. Prosecutors argued during the two-week trial that Zhukovskyy—who had ingested heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine hours before the head-on crash—had been driving recklessly, swerving back and forth before he slammed into the Jarheads Motorcycle Club’s procession. Zhukovskyy’s team blamed the lead rider, Albert “Woody” Mazza, saying he had been drunk before he slid underneath Zhukovskyy’s truck. Relatives of the bikers left the courthouse frustrated and upset, according to NBC Boston, with one woman heard saying, “I’m so angry,” and another wondering aloud what she would tell her kids.Read it at Associated Press
Motorcyclist said truck plowed through 'like a bowling ball' before killing 7

By KATHY McCORMACK Associated PressCONCORD, N.H. - The last rider in a group of Marine motorcycle club members testified Wednesday that he saw a "ball of flame" and then a truck "plowing through motorcycles like a bowling ball" in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire that killed seven bikers.Michael McEachern testified in the trial of the truck driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. He said he saw the westbound truck, which was pulling a flatbed trailer, hit some of the eastbound riders shortly after the group left a motel to head to an American Legion post for a meeting that June 21.He said...
Massachusetts truck driver whose crash killed 7 motorcyclists appears in New Hampshire trial

The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in 2019 began Tuesday in a New Hampshire Superior Court. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct on July 18, according to NBC Boston. The not-guilty plea came nearly three years after the July 21, 2019, crash in Randolph, New Hampshire.
Connecticut husband sentenced to 65 years for killing his wife in case cracked by her Fitbit

A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 65 years in jail for the murder of his 39-year-old wife after his wild account of the killing was contradicted by her Fitbit device.Richard Dabate, 46, was convicted in May of first-degree murder for shooting and killing his wife, Connie Dabate, in 2015 just two days before the couple was preparing to celebrate Christmas with their two young sons.On Thursday, a judge in the Rockville Superior Court handed down a 65-year prison sentence, a ruling that superseded what the family of the deceased mother of two had requested – 60 years –...
Hiker dies after slipping near waterfall at New Hampshire's Cannon Mountain

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A man died while hiking down Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire, authorities said. First responders found a man dead at the bottom of a waterfall on Saturday after friends of the man said he slipped as they attempted to make their way down from the summit, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement on Facebook.
Alarming video shows an SUV driving through the 2nd floor of a mall

Shoppers at a mall in Massachusetts were shocked when they spotted an elderly woman driving a car along the second floor of the building Thursday. A video from the scene posted by a Twitter user identified as @ghettova shows an SUV slowly reversing in front of several stores. The clip, which was recorded at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts, a city just outside Boston, has been verified by NBC News.
Man killed in Bristol motorcycle crash

Bristol police are investigating a late night crash that’s left a man dead. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers say they were dispatched to the area or Redstone Hill Road on a report of a motorcycle crash.
