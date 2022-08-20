Read full article on original website
Jury Acquits Truck Driver in 2019 Crash That Killed 7 Motorcyclists
A jury on Tuesday found a Massachusetts truck driver not guilty of causing the deaths of seven motorcyclists in a ghastly collision in New Hampshire three years ago. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy was acquitted of seven counts of manslaughter, seven counts of negligent homicide, and one count of reckless conduct. The 26-year-old began to cry and briefly raised a finger up to the sky as he was read the verdict, which was delivered after less than three hours of deliberation. Prosecutors argued during the two-week trial that Zhukovskyy—who had ingested heroin, fentanyl, and cocaine hours before the head-on crash—had been driving recklessly, swerving back and forth before he slammed into the Jarheads Motorcycle Club’s procession. Zhukovskyy’s team blamed the lead rider, Albert “Woody” Mazza, saying he had been drunk before he slid underneath Zhukovskyy’s truck. Relatives of the bikers left the courthouse frustrated and upset, according to NBC Boston, with one woman heard saying, “I’m so angry,” and another wondering aloud what she would tell her kids.Read it at Associated Press
A Connecticut couple found a bear eating in their kitchen. It came back the next day.
A couple caught a hungry black bear helping itself to a meal inside their Connecticut home, CBS New York reports. Bill Priest, of West Hartford, walked into his kitchen Sunday and found the intruder. He said he grabbed a chair to put between him and the animal. He eventually got...
Boston Man Who Kidnapped Woman and Raped Her for Three Days Will Spend Decades Behind Bars
A Massachusetts man convicted of kidnapping and raping a woman repeatedly while keeping her inside his home for days will spend up to nearly 40 years behind bars. Victor Pena, 42, was convicted on July 26 on 10 aggravated rape charges and one kidnapping charge stemming from a 2019 incident in which he held Olivia Ambrose, 23, for three days inside his home in Boston.
Motorcyclist said truck plowed through 'like a bowling ball' before killing 7
By KATHY McCORMACK Associated PressCONCORD, N.H. - The last rider in a group of Marine motorcycle club members testified Wednesday that he saw a "ball of flame" and then a truck "plowing through motorcycles like a bowling ball" in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire that killed seven bikers.Michael McEachern testified in the trial of the truck driver, Volodymyr Zhukovskyy. He said he saw the westbound truck, which was pulling a flatbed trailer, hit some of the eastbound riders shortly after the group left a motel to head to an American Legion post for a meeting that June 21.He said...
People
Police Unable to Locate Mother and Her 3 Kids Who Were Staying with Ezra Miller in Vermont: Report
UPDATE: On August 16, 2022, Ezra Miller apologized for their "past behavior" and said they would be seeking treatment for "complex mental health issues." A complete timeline of Miller's controversies can be found here. The whereabouts of the 25-year-old mother and her three kids who were all staying at Ezra...
Massachusetts truck driver whose crash killed 7 motorcyclists appears in New Hampshire trial
The trial for a commercial truck driver charged with the deaths of seven motorcyclists in 2019 began Tuesday in a New Hampshire Superior Court. Volodymyr Zhukovskyy, 26, pleaded not guilty to negligent homicide, manslaughter, driving under the influence and reckless conduct on July 18, according to NBC Boston. The not-guilty plea came nearly three years after the July 21, 2019, crash in Randolph, New Hampshire.
A chunk of metal fell from the sky over Maine and almost hit a police officer, officials say. They think it was from a passing plane.
Maine's public safety department said the metal likely came from a plane flying an international route, and that the FAA is investigating.
"One-in-2 million" bright blue lobster captured by father and son in Maine
Luke Rand, 36, has been fishing since he was 16, and his father Mark has been fishing for more than 40 years. But they've never caught anything comparable to what they did last week off the coast of Maine. In Casco Bay on August 11, the pair caught a rare,...
Second brother's body found after jump to death from ‘Jaws Bridge’
Days after police recovered the body of 26-year-old Tavaris Bulgin, officials announced that they found the body of his missing brother. Tavaughn Bulgin, 21, was reported missing on Monday. He and his brother had been part of a group of four people who jumped off Big Bridge, featured in the 1975 film “Jaws.”
Late night fatal shooting in Hartford
Police in Hartford are investigating a late Saturday night homicide. Officers say just before midnight, they responded to the area of 768 Maple Steet after receiving a notification of shots fired.
Suspect named in Manchester mall shooting
Police in Manchester have named a suspect in connection with the shooting Friday in the Macy’s at the Shoppes at Buckland Hills. A store security officer was shot
4 arrested after being rescued from fiery, rollover crash on LI
Four people were arrested on weapons and other charges after they were rescued from a fiery, rollover crash on Long Island early Thursday, police said.
Arrests in Bristol street takeover
Two months after a street takeover in which an intersection was closed in Bristol while wheelies and other stunts were performed, two arrests have been made
Connecticut husband sentenced to 65 years for killing his wife in case cracked by her Fitbit
A Connecticut man has been sentenced to 65 years in jail for the murder of his 39-year-old wife after his wild account of the killing was contradicted by her Fitbit device.Richard Dabate, 46, was convicted in May of first-degree murder for shooting and killing his wife, Connie Dabate, in 2015 just two days before the couple was preparing to celebrate Christmas with their two young sons.On Thursday, a judge in the Rockville Superior Court handed down a 65-year prison sentence, a ruling that superseded what the family of the deceased mother of two had requested – 60 years –...
International Business Times
Rhode Island Ferry Brawl Leaves Multiple Injured, Police Jump In To Break Fight
A fight that broke out Monday night on a boat servicing in Rhode Island left several people injured, the authorities said. The brawl started as the boat was making its way back from Block Island to the Port Judith ferry terminal in Narragansett, the New York Post reported. The ferry...
Hiker dies after slipping near waterfall at New Hampshire's Cannon Mountain
Aug. 21 (UPI) -- A man died while hiking down Cannon Mountain in New Hampshire, authorities said. First responders found a man dead at the bottom of a waterfall on Saturday after friends of the man said he slipped as they attempted to make their way down from the summit, the New Hampshire Department of Fish and Wildlife said in a statement on Facebook.
TODAY.com
Alarming video shows an SUV driving through the 2nd floor of a mall
Shoppers at a mall in Massachusetts were shocked when they spotted an elderly woman driving a car along the second floor of the building Thursday. A video from the scene posted by a Twitter user identified as @ghettova shows an SUV slowly reversing in front of several stores. The clip, which was recorded at the South Shore Plaza in Braintree, Massachusetts, a city just outside Boston, has been verified by NBC News.
Judge Delays ‘Complex’ Case of Vermont Man Accused of Murdering Mother on Fishing Trip and Killing Grandfather to Inherit Fortune
A federal judge in Vermont has agreed to push back a trial date for a man accused of murdering his mother “on the high seas” and shooting his grandfather to death as part of a financially motivated series of frauds that spanned the New England states. Nathan Carman...
Man killed in Bristol motorcycle crash
Bristol police are investigating a late night crash that’s left a man dead. Around 11:45 p.m. Saturday, officers say they were dispatched to the area or Redstone Hill Road on a report of a motorcycle crash.
Connecticut drug overdose numbers worsen
Connecticut overdose death numbers rise, with Black and Hispanic users experiencing an especially sharp increase in the numbers and rates of overdose deaths
