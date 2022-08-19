Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Saying "I Do?" This Hotel Gave Away Wedding Packages to 10 CouplesMeg James | Founder of Go and Do Good®Boise, ID
Three Great Burger Places in IdahoAlina AndrasIdaho State
Cities Where Rich Out-of-Towners Have Driven Up Home PricesDaniella CressmanAustin, TX
Idaho mother sentenced to 18 years for murder of her infantLavinia ThompsonAda County, ID
Related
A $6.75 million Montana ranch that's neighbors with Kelly Clarkson just hit the market — check it out
In order to decide where to build the log home, Liz and Richard Willett camped in various locations across the property to track down the best views.
Grand Canyon Wildfire Leads to Break in Case of Man Missing Since 2014
David Alford's backpack was found by fire crews who were controlling a wildfire in a remote area near the canyon's North Rim.
Swingers Trailer Park Opens In Louisiana: “Bring Your House, Share Your Spouse”
I feel like if you live anywhere besides the South, you always hear horror stories about the whole region. And if you are one of those people, some of the claims are very valid. I mean you’re always reading some crazy stuff about a “Florida man” in the news, and...
Utah farmer Dylan Rounds now missing for two months as 20th birthday approaches
Dylan Rounds, the 19-year-old farmer who left his Idaho home to work a plot of land in Utah has now been missing for two months. "I’m hanging in best I can, but the not knowing is pure torture," his mother, Candice Cooley, told Fox News Digital. James Adrian Brenner,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Yellowstone’s Taylor Sheridan On Why ‘1883’ Was Only 1 Season: “On To The Next Peek Through The Window”
One and done… well, sorta. The Yellowstone prequel series 1883, our first chronological look at the Dutton family and how they made their way from Texas, to settle in the great state of Montana, was a visual masterpiece, with a phenomenal cast… and of course, a wonderful supplement for Yellowstone fans.
Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK, IDAHO – The ranger warned us before we attempted to enter the “zone of death.” Millions of people visit Yellowstone National Park each year, but one of the least visited parts of the park, the so-called zone of death, lies in Idaho. It’s rugged and remote, with no roads, a place where […] The post Into the zone of death: Four days spent deep in the Yellowstone National Park backcountry appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
5 of the World’s Deadliest Insects Are in Idaho Right Now
When you hear the words “most deadly insect in the world” what image pops into your head?. Murder Hornets? Sure, their name is scary but they actually got that name for wiping out other species of bees, not necessarily humans. Maybe one of the scary scorpions you’d find down in Texas or the disgustingly large funnel-web spiders you’d see in Australia?
Boom That Shook Utah and Idaho Was Likely a Meteor
A mysterious boom that could be heard across northern Utah and southern Idaho on Saturday was likely a meteor, the National Weather Service said. There was no seismic activity recorded at the time of the sound, but a Utah woman captured on video a bluish streak of light across the sky, and a satellite lightning detector also picked up on the activity. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox said he heard the boom while out running and checked to ensure it was not military activity. He agreed it was probably a high-altitude meteor hitting earth’s atmosphere.Boom video. My money is on high altitude meteor that blew up when it hit the atmosphere. pic.twitter.com/2LmOGkpMXf— Matt Blank (@msbutah) August 13, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
RELATED PEOPLE
deseret.com
Here are the largest fires burning in Utah and the West right now
Wildfires burned over 2 million acres throughout the U.S. in June, the most ever during that month, according to the National Weather Service. Most of the fire activity is confined to the West, where seven fires are burning more than 1,000 acres and are less than 80% contained. In total, there are currently 18 uncontained large fires in the country, according to the National Interagency Coordination Center.
Idaho Workers Forced to Live in Tents As Housing Crisis Continues
Last year, we brought you the heartbreaking story that some Idaho cities were considering allowing workers to live in tents due to the lack of affordable housing. Some Idaho towns are suffering from a worker shortage due to service workers, seasonal workers, teachers, and other regular folks being unable to afford shelter.
Good news for injured Utah little leaguer after setback
After a brief scare, the Utah little leaguer who remains hospitalized after suffering a severe head injury received some good news.
Massive Bull Moose Sheds His Antler Right In Front Of Group Of Spectators In Wyoming
Man, I love moose. I mean, how could an outdoors lover not? They are massive, growing antlers that can be 40-pounds sitting on their head with up to a 6-foot spread between the furthest points. All while being able to somehow travel through the woods with these massive pieces of bone attached to their heads. On top of this, they are huge, weighing north of 1,500-pounds in some cases while sporting some of the tastiest meat that roams our lands […] The post Massive Bull Moose Sheds His Antler Right In Front Of Group Of Spectators In Wyoming first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘Yellowstone’ Star Kevin Costner Endorses Liz Cheney’s Re-Election Campaign
Yellowstone star Kevin Costner has weighed in on the upcoming mid-terms, endorsing Rep. Liz Cheney (R - Wyo.) in her re-election campaign. The Republican congresswoman currently serves as Wyoming's sole representative in the United States House of Representatives. She's currently running for re-election in a very difficult political environment, and she turned to Twitter on Monday (Aug. 1) to post a photo of Costner that makes it clear where he stands on her campaign.
LOOK: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Breaks in New Season 5 Saddle in Perfect Montana Mountain Snap
Yellowstone‘s own Rip Wheeler, Cole Hauser, is back in business filming Season 5, and he’s… The post LOOK: ‘Yellowstone’ Star Cole Hauser Breaks in New Season 5 Saddle in Perfect Montana Mountain Snap appeared first on Outsider.
FOXBusiness
Cooling housing market: Idaho, Colorado, Utah sellers drop prices in July
RDFN REDFIN CORP. 9.45 -0.60 -6.02%. Boise had the highest shared of price drops in 97 markets analyzed by Redfin in July. However, it was far from the only market that saw numerous homeowners slash their asking price. Overall, more than 15% of home sellers in every major U.S. metro...
MIX 106
Boise, ID
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Mix 106 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Boise, Idaho. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0