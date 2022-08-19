Man, I love moose. I mean, how could an outdoors lover not? They are massive, growing antlers that can be 40-pounds sitting on their head with up to a 6-foot spread between the furthest points. All while being able to somehow travel through the woods with these massive pieces of bone attached to their heads. On top of this, they are huge, weighing north of 1,500-pounds in some cases while sporting some of the tastiest meat that roams our lands […] The post Massive Bull Moose Sheds His Antler Right In Front Of Group Of Spectators In Wyoming first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

WYOMING STATE ・ 11 MINUTES AGO