Peoria, AZ

AZFamily

Peoria students heading back to school Monday following power outages

A fugitive is in the hospital after being shot by police when he drove into a pizzeria in Mesa to try and escape law enforcement. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at...
AZFamily

Peoria Unified schools reopen following power outage from Thursday’s storms

PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The extent of the destruction from Thursday’s storm in Peoria could be seen from a bird’s eye view. Heavy wind and rain knocked down trees and power lines across the city. Danielle Airey with the Peoria Unified School District says six schools closed after the storm knocked out their power, preventing them from using air conditioning. “We had a microburst occur right in the area of Peoria High School and in that surrounding community, we have neighborhood schools and a number that are close by,” she said.
AZFamily

Fugitive drives into Mesa pizzeria, shot by Mesa police

Six schools in the Peoria Unified School District that were closed Friday due to monsoon destruction will be back open on Monday. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:43 PM MST.
AZFamily

Mesa burglary call ends in officer-involved shooting

The site features a 10-mile oval track and off-road areas to test vehicle performance. Fire chief: Mass evacuations underway in town of Duncan as Gila River overflows. Evacuations began Monday morning as monsoon rains caused the Gila River to begin spilling into parts of town. Highs near 100 in Phoenix...
L.A. Weekly

Cynthia Tapper Fatally Struck in Red Light Crash on Cactus Road [Peoria, AZ]

The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m., at the intersection of 79th Avenue and Cactus Road. Per reports, Tapper was driving and ran through a stop light, striking a black SUV that had the right of way. Upon impact, Tapper was ejected from her vehicle onto the road. Paramedics transported her...
AZFamily

East Valley school unveils new interactive outdoor classroom

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An East Valley elementary school has taken learning beyond the four walls of the classroom. Grayhawk Elementary School unveiled its new outdoor classroom where students can investigate, explore, and experience learning firsthand. The amphitheater-style outdoor classroom can sit an entire grade level, and will be...
AZFamily

School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert

Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
AZFamily

Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
AZFamily

Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags

Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Drivers attempt to cross flooded wash at Scottsdale-Carefree border. Arizona's Family witnessed multiple drivers attempt to cross the deep water on Friday evening. Classes canceled at some schools after power lines knocked...
AZFamily

Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica

Duncan residents say with more rain in the forecast this week, some are worried. But they say they'll continue to stick together and help their neighbors. Mesa police shoot suspected burglar during standoff. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A man is in the hospital after police said officers shot him...
Education
Woman dead after red light-running crash in Peoria intersection

PEORIA, Ariz. - A two-car crash killed a woman in Peoria on the stormy night of Saturday, Aug. 21. At around 9:45 p.m., Peoria Police officers and Peoria Fire-Medical crews responded to a crash at Cactus Road and 79th Avenue between two SUVs, a black and a red one. Police...
AZFamily

Peoria public charter school teaching "1776 curriculum"

Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...

