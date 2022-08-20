Read full article on original website
Peoria students heading back to school Monday following power outages
A fugitive is in the hospital after being shot by police when he drove into a pizzeria in Mesa to try and escape law enforcement. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise.
AZFamily
Peoria Unified schools reopen following power outage from Thursday’s storms
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The extent of the destruction from Thursday’s storm in Peoria could be seen from a bird’s eye view. Heavy wind and rain knocked down trees and power lines across the city. Danielle Airey with the Peoria Unified School District says six schools closed after the storm knocked out their power, preventing them from using air conditioning. “We had a microburst occur right in the area of Peoria High School and in that surrounding community, we have neighborhood schools and a number that are close by,” she said.
Roughly 700 students evacuated from Santa Fe Elementary in Peoria due to air conditioning failure
PEORIA, Ariz. — Roughly 700 students have been evacuated from Santa Fe Elementary School in Peoria after problems with the HVAC unit caused the school to reach unsafe temperatures. Officials with the Peoria Unified School District announced the evacuation just after 9 a.m.
AZFamily
Thousands still without power, schools closed following powerful storms in West Valley
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — Another round of storms that made their way into the Phoenix metro area Thursday left behind damage including fallen trees and downed power lines. Friday morning, thousands are still without power in the West Valley, which has led to some school closures.
Arizona Schools Closed, Thousands Without Power After Powerful Storms
Fugitive drives into Mesa pizzeria, shot by Mesa police
Six schools in the Peoria Unified School District that were closed Friday due to monsoon destruction will be back open on Monday. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise.
Mesa burglary call ends in officer-involved shooting
The site features a 10-mile oval track and off-road areas to test vehicle performance. Fire chief: Mass evacuations underway in town of Duncan as Gila River overflows. Evacuations began Monday morning as monsoon rains caused the Gila River to begin spilling into parts of town.
Cynthia Tapper Fatally Struck in Red Light Crash on Cactus Road [Peoria, AZ]
The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m., at the intersection of 79th Avenue and Cactus Road. Per reports, Tapper was driving and ran through a stop light, striking a black SUV that had the right of way. Upon impact, Tapper was ejected from her vehicle onto the road.
East Valley school unveils new interactive outdoor classroom
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- An East Valley elementary school has taken learning beyond the four walls of the classroom. Grayhawk Elementary School unveiled its new outdoor classroom where students can investigate, explore, and experience learning firsthand. The amphitheater-style outdoor classroom can sit an entire grade level, and will be...
School bus with 58 students onboard crashes into van in Gilbert
Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags.
West Valley storm damage clean up continues following powerful monsoon
Peoria was one of the areas hit hardest by Aug. 18's storm. Some of those residents didn't have power for days. FOX 10's Marissa Sarbak has the latest.
Monsoon storms move through the Phoenix area; flights headed to Sky Harbor diverted
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Monsoon storms made their way through the Phoenix area, causing some flights heading to Sky Harbor to have to land elsewhere and so we declared a First Alert Weather Day on Sunday. The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for most of the Valley, including Phoenix, Chandler and Queen Creek. A dust advisory was issued for parts of the West Valley, including Buckeye, Goodyear and Tonopah. Both have since expired. Officials at Sky Habor said six flights bound for Phoenix were diverted to other airports, with five going to Tucson and one going to Las Vegas.
Drowning at Tempe Town Lake pushes police to create new water rescue protocol
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sean Bickings drowned in Tempe Town Lake in May after his friends say he tried to get away from officers. The body camera video from police the morning of May 28 sparked criticism towards the responding officers. The video shows 34-year-old Bickings climbing over a...
Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags
Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Drivers attempt to cross flooded wash at Scottsdale-Carefree border. Arizona's Family witnessed multiple drivers attempt to cross the deep water on Friday evening.
Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica
Duncan residents say with more rain in the forecast this week, some are worried. But they say they'll continue to stick together and help their neighbors. Mesa police shoot suspected burglar during standoff.
3 People Involved In Motor Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
Mesa police state that they responded late Saturday night to a motor vehicle incident near Broadway Road and Dobson Road in Mesa. The reports and witness accounts state that a car went up in flames overnight after it hit a power pole.
Woman dead after red light-running crash in Peoria intersection
PEORIA, Ariz. - A two-car crash killed a woman in Peoria on the stormy night of Saturday, Aug. 21. At around 9:45 p.m., Peoria Police officers and Peoria Fire-Medical crews responded to a crash at Cactus Road and 79th Avenue between two SUVs, a black and a red one.
Peoria public charter school teaching "1776 curriculum"
Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags.
RAW VIDEO: Fire breaks out at large Scottsdale home being used as short-term rental
Early Monday afternoon, Fire Chief Hayden Boyd said around 25-30 homes have been impacted and that up to 60 people have been evacuated. Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan.
