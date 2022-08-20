Read full article on original website
Riverside County Implements Monkey Pox Dashboard as Local Cases Increase
Following its declaration of a public health emergency, the Riverside County Public Health Department has published a Monkeypox Data Dashboard which gives the community live updates on monkeypox cases in the region. The dashboard was developed to keep residents informed about the current monkeypox spread and where it is spreading...
Riverside County Sees Slight Increase in COVID Hospitalizations
The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has increased by 13 people to 181, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 21 were being treated in intensive care, down from 27 the previous day. One month ago, 133 people...
Mosquitoes In La Quinta Test Positive For West Nile Virus
Aedes aegypti mosquito biting a human hand. The pest spreads West Nile Virus. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. 55 mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in the Coachella Valley in 2022. The most recent is in La Quinta at Avenue 62 and Monroe Street. There are...
COVID Hospitalizations Drop Again in LA County
The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continues to fall, dropping by another 10 people to 930, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 94 were being treated in intensive care, up from 91 the previous day. County officials have said that roughly...
LA County will experience triple the number of hot days by 2053, study says
Los Angeles County will experience triple the number of hot days per year by 2053, according to a new study. The county, where a typical hot day is just under 94 degrees, gets about seven days that exceed that per year, according to the report released this week by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit, climate-focused research organization based in New York. By 2053, that number will jump to 21, the study found.
One Year Ago Today (August 21, 2021)…Riverside County Reports 22 New Covid-Related Hospitalizations, 4 More Deaths
One Year Ago Today (August 21, 2021)…COVID-related hospitalizations have ticked up again in Riverside County to 557 with the addition of 22 new patients. Four additional coronavirus patients were placed in intensive care, increasing the number from 102 on Thursday to 106 on Friday, according to the Riverside University Health System.
LA And OC Will Feel Significant Temperature Increases From Climate Change
California is one of four states expected to see the largest increase in hot days. The other three are Texas, Arizona and Florida.
As Covid-19 Pandemic Winds Down, Mistakes, Exaggerations, and Outright Lies by Los Angeles County Public Health Exposed Like Shells at a Beach
August 19, 2022 - In her most recent media briefing yesterday, Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health, had increasing trouble maintaining the notion that she either understood the nature of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the result of the "safety precautions" her office ordered to control it or wished the public to understand.
Roger Weaver to Retire, Capping a 55-Year Fleet Career
Roger Weaver, CAFM, CPFP, CPM, assistant fleet manager for Riverside County, Calif., announced that he will retire from the fleet industry on Sept. 7, 2022. During his career, Weaver has worked in the fleet industry for 55 years, 21 in county fleet management and 34 at private fleets. “It is...
Long Beach Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19
Long Beach Mayor and congressional candidate Robert Garcia tested positive Monday for COVID-19. Garcia, who lost his mother and stepfather to COVID, said he tested positive Monday morning “for the first time since the pandemic started.”. “I have light symptoms and otherwise feel fine,” the 44-year-old Garcia wrote on...
New Med Spa in Murrieta: Executive Medical Opens Second Clinic
MURRIETA – Executive Medical is excited to announce the opening of our newest medical spa in Murrieta, California! Our state-of-the-art facility offers a variety of treatments and services to help you look and feel your best. Experience a beauty cosmetic treatment tailored to your skin and achieve natural results!
Authorities express concern as tiny insect that destroys citrus leaves is detected in Fontana
A tiny insect no bigger than a grain of rice may go unnoticed on citrus trees, but it could have devastating consequences for California citrus if not stopped, and now it has been detected in new areas of Fontana. The Asian citrus psyllid feeds on citrus leaves and stems, and...
Mosquito prevention: how to avoid getting bit by a mosquito
Los Angeles is one of the country's highest ranked cities with the most mosquitos. CBSLA Anchors Rachel Kim and Nichelle Medina talked to mosquito expert Ben Hottel.
What's in Your Drinking Water? If You Live in One of These States, It Might Soon Be Recycled Sewage
The idea of drinking water that was recently sewage swirling down your toilet bowl, shower drain, or kitchen sink may sound pretty icky. But experts say it's actually nothing to be squeamish about — and it might be coming to your state and city soon. It's a water recycling...
Calls To Suspend Outdoor Watering To Fix Waterline Pipe In September
WEST HOLLYWOOD/BEVERLY HILLS—The city is spreading the word that the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) is calling on more than 4 million people in the region to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days from Tuesday, September 6 through Tuesday, September 20 as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs, which will impact Beverly Hills Water customers.
Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill Allowing Safe Injection Sites In Los Angeles
Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday vetoed a bill that would have allowed Los Angeles to become one of three cities in California to provide supervised injection sites. Newsom said in 2018 he was “very, very open” to the idea of a pilot program to allow legal drug injection sites. But in a statement Monday, Newsom said he was concerned over the “unintended consequences” of the bill, authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, because it would allow an unlimited number of safe injection sites.
Big Bear Lake Still Well Below Capacity After Rare Summer Storms
Rare summer rainstorms offered some relief this month from the dry spell that has gripped Southern California and the mountain community of Big Bear Lake. But that rain, courtesy of monsoonal storms, only served to keep the lake level steady. Big Bear Lake remains 16.5 feet below capacity — a dramatic example of the effects of California’s most recent drought.
UCR to help “stop-outs” finish their degrees
UC Riverside and UC Davis have started a program designed to help adults obtain their college degrees. The UC Degree Completion Program will help UC students who left the system between 2008-2020 without finishing their degrees – called “stop-outs” – and any California resident with some college experience but no degree, according to statement on the UC Riverside website.
For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares
Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
Food waste recycling program begins in Fontana
Burrtec Waste Industries is urging its Fontana customers to participate in the new Food Waste Recycling Program, which involves using the existing green waste barrel to collect bagged food waste. The program is being implemented because California adopted Senate Bill 1383, which requires communities to reduce organic waste disposal, such...
