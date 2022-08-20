ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside County Sees Slight Increase in COVID Hospitalizations

The number of people hospitalized with a coronavirus infection in Riverside County has increased by 13 people to 181, according to the latest state figures. Of those patients hospitalized as of Saturday, 21 were being treated in intensive care, down from 27 the previous day. One month ago, 133 people...
Mosquitoes In La Quinta Test Positive For West Nile Virus

Aedes aegypti mosquito biting a human hand. The pest spreads West Nile Virus. Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. 55 mosquitoes have tested positive for West Nile Virus in the Coachella Valley in 2022. The most recent is in La Quinta at Avenue 62 and Monroe Street. There are...
COVID Hospitalizations Drop Again in LA County

The number of COVID-positive patients in Los Angeles County hospitals continues to fall, dropping by another 10 people to 930, according to the latest state figures released Saturday. Of those patients, 94 were being treated in intensive care, up from 91 the previous day. County officials have said that roughly...
LA County will experience triple the number of hot days by 2053, study says

Los Angeles County will experience triple the number of hot days per year by 2053, according to a new study. The county, where a typical hot day is just under 94 degrees, gets about seven days that exceed that per year, according to the report released this week by the First Street Foundation, a nonprofit, climate-focused research organization based in New York. By 2053, that number will jump to 21, the study found.
One Year Ago Today (August 21, 2021)…Riverside County Reports 22 New Covid-Related Hospitalizations, 4 More Deaths

One Year Ago Today (August 21, 2021)…COVID-related hospitalizations have ticked up again in Riverside County to 557 with the addition of 22 new patients. Four additional coronavirus patients were placed in intensive care, increasing the number from 102 on Thursday to 106 on Friday, according to the Riverside University Health System.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
As Covid-19 Pandemic Winds Down, Mistakes, Exaggerations, and Outright Lies by Los Angeles County Public Health Exposed Like Shells at a Beach

August 19, 2022 - In her most recent media briefing yesterday, Barbara Ferrer, PhD, MPH, MEd, Director of Public Health, had increasing trouble maintaining the notion that she either understood the nature of the SARS-CoV-2 virus and the result of the "safety precautions" her office ordered to control it or wished the public to understand.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Roger Weaver to Retire, Capping a 55-Year Fleet Career

Roger Weaver, CAFM, CPFP, CPM, assistant fleet manager for Riverside County, Calif., announced that he will retire from the fleet industry on Sept. 7, 2022. During his career, Weaver has worked in the fleet industry for 55 years, 21 in county fleet management and 34 at private fleets. “It is...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Long Beach Mayor Tests Positive for COVID-19

Long Beach Mayor and congressional candidate Robert Garcia tested positive Monday for COVID-19. Garcia, who lost his mother and stepfather to COVID, said he tested positive Monday morning “for the first time since the pandemic started.”. “I have light symptoms and otherwise feel fine,” the 44-year-old Garcia wrote on...
LONG BEACH, CA
New Med Spa in Murrieta: Executive Medical Opens Second Clinic

MURRIETA – Executive Medical is excited to announce the opening of our newest medical spa in Murrieta, California! Our state-of-the-art facility offers a variety of treatments and services to help you look and feel your best. Experience a beauty cosmetic treatment tailored to your skin and achieve natural results!
MURRIETA, CA
Calls To Suspend Outdoor Watering To Fix Waterline Pipe In September

WEST HOLLYWOOD/BEVERLY HILLS—The city is spreading the word that the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) is calling on more than 4 million people in the region to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days from Tuesday, September 6 through Tuesday, September 20 as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs, which will impact Beverly Hills Water customers.
Gov. Newsom Vetoes Bill Allowing Safe Injection Sites In Los Angeles

Gov. Gavin Newsom Monday vetoed a bill that would have allowed Los Angeles to become one of three cities in California to provide supervised injection sites. Newsom said in 2018 he was “very, very open” to the idea of a pilot program to allow legal drug injection sites. But in a statement Monday, Newsom said he was concerned over the “unintended consequences” of the bill, authored by Sen. Scott Wiener, D-San Francisco, because it would allow an unlimited number of safe injection sites.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Big Bear Lake Still Well Below Capacity After Rare Summer Storms

Rare summer rainstorms offered some relief this month from the dry spell that has gripped Southern California and the mountain community of Big Bear Lake. But that rain, courtesy of monsoonal storms, only served to keep the lake level steady. Big Bear Lake remains 16.5 feet below capacity — a dramatic example of the effects of California’s most recent drought.
BIG BEAR LAKE, CA
UCR to help “stop-outs” finish their degrees

UC Riverside and UC Davis have started a program designed to help adults obtain their college degrees. The UC Degree Completion Program will help UC students who left the system between 2008-2020 without finishing their degrees – called “stop-outs” – and any California resident with some college experience but no degree, according to statement on the UC Riverside website.
RIVERSIDE, CA
For some Beaumont property owners, Champagne wishes became nightmares

Brian Butterfield has a gorgeous 35 x 15 square-foot pool that graces the backyard of his Stadler Street home in Beaumont. He contracted the former Calimesa-based Champagne Pools to build it. More than $70,000 later — twice what it was contracted to have cost — it was finally finished, but...
Food waste recycling program begins in Fontana

Burrtec Waste Industries is urging its Fontana customers to participate in the new Food Waste Recycling Program, which involves using the existing green waste barrel to collect bagged food waste. The program is being implemented because California adopted Senate Bill 1383, which requires communities to reduce organic waste disposal, such...
FONTANA, CA

