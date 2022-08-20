Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
mynewsla.com
Half Of 91 Freeway To Shut Down This Weekend For Improvement Project
The eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway in downtown Corona is slated to shut down this weekend for re-surfacing work, and motorists are advised to plan for alternate routes or be prepared for long delays. The full eastbound closure is slated to start at 9 p.m. Friday between Main Street and the...
mynewsla.com
Two-Vehicle Collision Injures Three In Indio
Three people were transported to the hospital Monday following a two-vehicle crash in Indio. Fire crews responded to the intersection of Fred Waring Drive and Burr Street about 7:10 a.m. to extricate at least one person from the collision, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Two people suffered major...
La Quinta cove fire burns three homes
Firefighters were on the scene of an early morning fire in the La Quinta Cove Monday that burned three homes, two of them severely. The scene was on the 53000 block of Eisenhower Drive. The fire was reported at 3:02 a.m. 13 fire engines, two battalion chiefs, and a ladder truck helped at the scene. No injuries were reported. The post La Quinta cove fire burns three homes appeared first on KESQ.
mynewsla.com
Fire in Downtown LA Sends Smoke, Odor Over Large Parts of City
An odor of smoke wafted over large parts of the city Sunday hours after firefighters put out a structure fire in downtown Los Angeles. The fire was reported at 2:57 a.m. at 1228 S. Compton Ave. Heavy damage was confined to a one-story, metal-clad commercial structure and an adjacent six-bay automotive storage or repair facility, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Two adjacent commercial structures were successfully protected.
mynewsla.com
Man, 78, Injured in Woodland Hills House Fire
A 78-year-old man was severely burned in a house fire Monday in Woodland Hills. Los Angeles Fire Department units were called just after 2:25 p.m. to the home at 5144 N. Don Pio Drive, near Topanga Canyon Boulevard, according to department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Firefighters extinguished the flames — on...
onscene.tv
Fiery Crash On I-215 Freeway | San Bernardino
08.21.2022 | 2:16 AM | SAN BERNARDINO – On Sunday, August 21st, 2022, at about 2:16 AM, CHP, San Bernardino County Fire, and AMR responded to a reported traffic collision on the NB 259, just North of 215. CHP arrived at the scene and located a car on fire as a result of a two-car collision. A total of 4 victims were transported to local hospitals. 2 victims had immediate injuries and 2 victims with minor injuries. At least one child was transported. The cause of the crash is under investigation. No other information was provided. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
z1077fm.com
I-10 OFF AND ON-RAMPS TO UNDERGO MAINTENANCE THROUGH 2022
If you’re commuting down the hill or heading out of the high-desert to escape the August heat, we have a notice about work being done on the 10 freeway exits to desert cities. The California Department of Transportation is beginning work on a $2.5 million dollar project to place new pavement markings and striping on off-ramps leading to Desert Hot Springs, Palm Springs, and Cathedral City.
menifee247.com
Water line approval is latest step in overpass planning
This area west of the freeway will become a cul-de-sac over which the Holland Road Overpass will be built. (File photo) The Menifee City Council last week approved the next step in preparations for the Holland Road Overpass. Council members approved the relocation and construction of water pipelines west of...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, One Injured In Two-Vehicle Collision In Palmdale Area
One person was killed and another was injured in a two-vehicle collision in Palmdale Monday. The crash occurred about 1:20 p.m. in the 23000 block of East Avenue O, near Sierra Highway, according to the California Highway Patrol. One person was trapped inside their vehicle following the collision but was...
Chemical spill in Jurupa Valley leaves one injured
A chemical spill in Jurupa Valley left one person injured Friday morning. According to Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, they were made aware of a chemical spill at around 9:55 a.m. in the 10500 block of Bellegrave Avenue near Jurupa Valley High School.It was still unclear what spilled, causing the hazardous materials investigation. One person was taken to a nearby hospital with what firefighters called moderate injuries as a result of the spill.
Speeding driver crashes into tree in Yorba Linda, dies: OCSD
A woman died when her vehicle slammed into a tree in front of a church in Yorba Linda early Sunday morning, authorities said. The crash was reported around 12:40 a.m. in the 18800 block of Yorba Linda Boulevard near Summit Drive. According to the Orange County Sheriff’s Department, the driver was speeding when her vehicle […]
mynewsla.com
Excessive Heat Watch Issued for Lancaster and Palmdale
An excessive heat watch has been issued by the National Weather Service for parts of Los Angeles County starting Tuesday morning. Lancaster and Palmdale are expected to see temperatures up to 109 degrees on Tuesday. The heat watch is in place until Tuesday evening. Dangerously hot conditions along with very...
mynewsla.com
Two Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in South LA Area ID’d
The man and woman who were killed in South Los Angeles when a motorist allegedly avoiding an attempted police traffic stop sped into an intersection and slammed into their vehicle were publicly identified Monday. Jamarae Keyes, 38, died from blunt force traumatic injuries, the coroner’s office said. His city of...
mynewsla.com
LAFD Knocks Down Fire Inside Florence Apartment Building
Firefighters made quick work Sunday of a fire inside a vacant apartment building in the Florence area of Los Angeles. The blaze inside the building at 7411 S. Stanford Ave. was reported at 7:25 p.m., according to Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. The department dispatched 40 firefighters and...
mynewsla.com
Man Riding Bike in Pomona Struck by Pickup and Killed
A 50-year-old man riding a bike was killed when he was struck by a pickup in Pomona, authorities said Monday. The crash was around 5 p.m. Sunday at the intersection of Val Vista Street and Paige Drive, just north of the Pomona (10) Freeway, according to Pomona police. The bicyclist...
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Fatally Struck By Car In Huntington Beach
A man was hit by a car and killed in Huntington Beach, and an investigation was underway, police said Monday. The 42-year-old pedestrian was injured about 10:30 p.m. Sunday on Beach Boulevard, south of Ellis Avenue, and he died at a hospital, the Huntington Beach Police Department reported. His name was withheld, pending notification of his relatives.
mynewsla.com
Pedestrian Hit by Vehicle and Killed in Long Beach
A woman was fatally struck by a vehicle Monday in Long Beach. The woman was struck about 1:40 a.m. at East Seventh Street and Campus Drive, and she died at the scene, according to the Long Beach Police Department. Her name was withheld, pending notification of her relatives. The motorist...
Canyon News
Calls To Suspend Outdoor Watering To Fix Waterline Pipe In September
WEST HOLLYWOOD/BEVERLY HILLS—The city is spreading the word that the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California (MWD) is calling on more than 4 million people in the region to suspend outdoor watering for 15 days from Tuesday, September 6 through Tuesday, September 20 as a critical imported water pipeline is shut down for emergency repairs, which will impact Beverly Hills Water customers.
mynewsla.com
Man Riding Electric Bike Killed By Vehicle
A man riding an electric mountain bike was fatally struck by a vehicle in Pomona Sunday. The crash took place at the intersection of Val Vista Street and Paige Drive, just north of the Pomona (10) Freeway, around 5 p.m., the San Gabriel Valley Tribune reported. The crash remains under...
Fontana Herald News
Woman dies after her car is struck in Fontana by vehicle which was fleeing hit-and-run incident
A woman died after her car was struck in Fontana by a vehicle which had been fleeing from a hit-and-run incident in Rialto on Aug. 21, according to the Fontana Police Department. The collision in eastern Fontana occurred at the intersection of Maple Avenue and Foothill Boulevard at about 2:47...
