Read full article on original website
Related
New push to provide access to state-issued ID regardless of immigration status
SAN DIEGO — Lawmakers in Sacramento are pushing to expand eligibility for a state-issued ID card to all Californians regardless of immigration status. AB 1766, also known as "California ID for All," has already passed the state Assembly, and is now heading to to the state Senate floor for a vote in the coming days.
Frustration spurs California parents to run for school boards
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Across California, parents’ pandemic-era frustrations over everything from COVID school closures and safety protocols to the power of teachers’ unions are driving them to run for school boards. Some are motivated by national controversies, such as critical...
California’s fast food bill could link chains to wage theft and other workplace violations
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. California lawmakers this month are considering a fast food bill that would significantly shift the relationship between restaurant workers and the corporate chains whose products they sell. If Assembly Bill 257 passes, California would be the first state to...
CBS 8 one-on-one with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that grant money is coming to California to help prepare the state for natural disasters and man-made threats like terrorism. The focus areas include election security, cyber security, border security, and three others. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the threats...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Water conservation is critical in San Diego County as Colorado River declines
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego County is not currently facing water cuts as the historic drought reaches a new low and the nation's largest reservoir -- Lake Mead -- is at its lowest water level on record, according to the San Diego County Water Authority. “The Water...
San Ysidro businesses impacted by wave of violence in Baja California
SAN DIEGO — The violent attacks in Baja California have left locals from both sides of the border reconsidering travel plans. With fewer people crossing the border, San Ysidro businesses are seeing less revenue, which trickles down to problems with paying rent and supporting their families. The local impact.
4 things to know about Colorado River water in California
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Southern California water districts are grappling with what the fallout could look like if supplies from a critical source — the rapidly drying Colorado River — are cut next year. The US Bureau of Reclamation warned at...
What are the priorities of Hispanic voters?
SAN DIEGO — The countdown to California's general election has started and voters will head to the polls to elect candidates in major races that could shift policies and the direction of the state for years to come. Decisions about skyrocketing inflation, jobs, and availability of affordable housing could...
RELATED PEOPLE
California Flex Alert was issued, urging residents to cut back on power on Wednesday
SAN DIEGO — With above-normal temperatures expected in Southern California and many parts of the state, a statewide Flex Alert was in effect from 4 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, urging residents to voluntarily cut back on power use to avoid strain on California's electrical grid. The Flex Alert was...
Carlsbad fertility doctor charged with murdering his wife in 2019 has medical license pulled
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — The California Medical Board has pulled the medical license of fertility doctor Eric Sills, more than two years after he was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife in 2016. Sills, according to his website, practiced medicine at fertility clinics in San Diego County for...
U.S. Consulate lifts shelter in place order after weekend of chaos in Baja California
TIJUANA, Baja California — The United States Consulate General in Tijuana has lifted a shelter in place order for government employees that went into effect on August 12. The order was put into effect after a wave of chaos across Baja California, at least 19 vehicles were set on fire in Mexicali, Ensenada, Tecate, Rosarito, and Tijuana, according to Mexican government officials.
CBS 8
San Diego, CA
18K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
San Diego local newshttps://www.cbs8.com/
Comments / 0