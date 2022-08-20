ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

CBS 8

Frustration spurs California parents to run for school boards

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Across California, parents' pandemic-era frustrations over everything from COVID school closures and safety protocols to the power of teachers' unions are driving them to run for school boards. Some are motivated by national controversies, such as critical...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

CBS 8 one-on-one with DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Department of Homeland Security announced Wednesday that grant money is coming to California to help prepare the state for natural disasters and man-made threats like terrorism. The focus areas include election security, cyber security, border security, and three others. Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said the threats...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

4 things to know about Colorado River water in California

CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Southern California water districts are grappling with what the fallout could look like if supplies from a critical source — the rapidly drying Colorado River — are cut next year. The US Bureau of Reclamation warned at...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

What are the priorities of Hispanic voters?

SAN DIEGO — The countdown to California's general election has started and voters will head to the polls to elect candidates in major races that could shift policies and the direction of the state for years to come. Decisions about skyrocketing inflation, jobs, and availability of affordable housing could...
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

U.S. Consulate lifts shelter in place order after weekend of chaos in Baja California

TIJUANA, Baja California — The United States Consulate General in Tijuana has lifted a shelter in place order for government employees that went into effect on August 12. The order was put into effect after a wave of chaos across Baja California, at least 19 vehicles were set on fire in Mexicali, Ensenada, Tecate, Rosarito, and Tijuana, according to Mexican government officials.
CALIFORNIA STATE
CBS 8

CBS 8

San Diego, CA
