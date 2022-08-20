Read full article on original website
kymkemp.com
Missing Shasta County Man’s Car Found off Hwy 36 in Mad River on Sunday Afternoon
Yesterday, a vehicle belonging to a Shasta County man, Keith Stotts, who has been missing since Wednesday, August 17, was located Sunday afternoon off Hwy 36 in the Mad River area. And, in a worrying twist, his shoes and shirt were located near the vehicle. Stotts, who owns Stotts &...
krcrtv.com
Local group plans to renovate fountain memorializing Redding teens who died 53 years ago
REDDING, Calif. — I want to take you back to September 1968, when a head-on crash killed five Enterprise High School cheerleaders and the driver. A news story from KCRA still survives, chronicling the crash that killed the five seniors on their way to a football game in Susanville and the services that packed Manatowa Gym on the Enterprise campus.
krcrtv.com
Valley Smoke : Latest Forecast and Tips
REDDING, Calif. — Smoky skies returned to Shasta County on Monday, bringing diminished air quality for many. The smoke is originating from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, which has burned 27,019 acres and is 80% contained, according to CAL FIRE. Due to a combination of terrain and prevailing wind patterns, much of this smoke has been contained to Trinity County since the fire started, but valley locations have seen several waves of smoke in the past two weeks.
krcrtv.com
Northstate communities continue to cut back water usage
SHASTA CO, Calif. — — It’s no secret that California is in a drought, and state and local leaders are asking the public to conserve. Many local communities in the Northstate have done a good job at cutting back on water usage during the summer. Across the...
Food For Thought& A News Cafe
Job-Hopping Lawman in Dog-Mauling Lawsuit Hired by Shasta College; Has K-9 Named ‘Bolt’
(Editor’s note: Some photographs in this story may be disturbing to some readers.) Sobering new details continue to surface about Nathan Mendes of Bella Vista. One of the most stunning pieces of Mendes news is that Shasta College recently hired him, despite a host of obvious red flags. Mendes...
krcrtv.com
Chico businesses struggle to hire staff as state touts record low unemployment
CHICO, Calif. — Record low unemployment and easing pandemic restrictions could paint a picture that California is back economically. But for some local Chico businesses, folks are still struggling just to get by. Once noted as one of the best restaurants in Chico, The Foodie Cafe, was closed Sunday...
krcrtv.com
Harrismas 2022: the epic water balloon battle rages on
City of Shasta Lake, CA — Most people celebrate a birthday by going out to dinner, or maybe heading out on a fun trip. For a father and daughter in the city of Shasta Lake, their birthday tradition... is a water balloon fight. And over the years, it has ballooned into a town spectacle (pun intended).
actionnewsnow.com
Forward progress of Kennedy Fire on Highway 299 stopped
WHISKEYTOWN, Calif. - Forward progress of the 35-acre Kennedy Fire, which was sparked by a head-on crash on Highway 299 on Thursday, has been stopped Friday afternoon, according to Whiskeytown National Recreation Area officials. On Friday there were at least two dozen engines, three bulldozers, helicopters and other aircraft working...
actionnewsnow.com
Fire destroys multiple homes in Red Bluff
RED BLUFF, Calif. - On Sunday, there were two separate fire incidents within the City of Red Bluff, one of which destroying multiple homes. The first fire was dispatched at 4:55 p.m. as residential structure fire on the 500 block of Johnson Street. There was a “pretty significant plume,” according...
Next Avenue
Reclaiming Paradise: A Retirement Town Confronts the Climate Crisis
The American West is well into another white-knuckle fire season. Already this year we've seen record-setting fires in New Mexico and what has become almost routine death and destruction in California. We've seen wildfires claim homes in London. Yes, that London. By early August, more than 40,000 wildfires had broken out across the U.S.
krcrtv.com
3 homes destroyed and 3 damaged by fire in Red Bluff Sunday
RED BLUFF, Calif. — Three homes were destroyed and three others were damaged by a fire in Red Bluff Sunday night. According to the Red Bluff Fire Department, crews were called to the 500 block of Johnson Street around 4:45 p.m. First crews on the scene reported extreme fire conditions and three homes already involved.
krcrtv.com
Loved ones desperately search for missing Anderson business owner
ANDERSON, Calif. — Family members in Shasta County are on a desperate search to track down their loved one who went missing mid-week. Keith Stotts, owner of Stotts & Sons Inc. House Moving, has not been seen since Wednesday, according to family members. They shared multiple photos and a...
krcrtv.com
Butte County mulls using bought property near Paradise for wildfire management
PARADISE, Calif. — On March 22, 2022, the Butte County Board of Supervisors discussed the potential use of recently acquired properties adjacent to the Neal Road Recycling and Waste Facility near Paradise for projects that can support wildfire resiliency and fuels management. SWCA Environmental Consultants of Half Moon Bay...
actionnewsnow.com
Too hot to cook: Food trucks in Northern California struggle to stay open during triple digits
CHICO, Calif. - Food trucks in Northern California have to bare the elements during triple digits, but for one truck it's severely hurting their bottom line. Delicious meals are being cooked inside the "Indulgence Pizza." The food is searing hot and so are the temperatures. "And at the end of...
crimevoice.com
Butte County Man Accused of Impersonating an Officer
“On 8/13/2022 a Chico Police Officer was on patrol in the area of the 2000 Block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Parkway. when the officer observed a Ford Crown Victoria with California Exempt license plates that did not match the vehicle. The officer conducted a traffic enforcement stop and contacted and detained the solo occupant of the vehicle, Lonnie Henderson (3/23/1960). During the stop, it was determined that the license plate had been stolen from a Sutter County Government vehicle.
krcrtv.com
Man arrested for DUI after rollover crash in Redding
REDDING, Calif. — A man was arrested Sunday night after a single-vehicle rollover crash near Lakewood Drive. According to the Redding Police Department, Roderick Grossen, 35, of Redding was driving the vehicle and suffered a broken leg when he crashed. Officers determined Grossen was driving under the influence when...
krcrtv.com
CHP on Thursday's fatal highway accidents, "There's not a lot of room for error on 299"
REDDING, Calif. — Thursday was a busy day for CHP's Northern Division, as the agency handled three separate fatality incidents. Two of the collisions that occurred on Highway 299 were nearly identical: a semi vs. vehicle crash that killed the driver of the vehicle. The third was reported as an early-morning pedestrian vs. vehicle collision off of Highway 273.
krcrtv.com
First-ever Blues concert fundraiser for Chico's Torres Shelter
Chico, Calif.--- — True North Housing Alliance hosted its first-ever “Blues and Brews” benefits concert. The Alliance, which runs the Torres Shelter in Chico, ran a live blues and rock concert with multiple bands performing from 1 PM until 7 PM Sunday at the Chico Women’s Club.
krcrtv.com
Turtle Bay hosts 3rd annual "Walk for Wildlife" fundraiser
REDDING, Ca. — On Saturday morning at Turtle Bay Exploration Park, it was the 3rd annual “Walk for Wildlife” fundraising event. After finishing their cruise around the Sundial Bridge, participants got to meet the park’s “animal ambassadors,” which included turtles, a snake, owl, fox, and porcupine.
krcrtv.com
Redding and City of Shasta Lake to receive disaster relief aid
SHASTA COUNTY, Calif. — California Congressman Doug LaMalfa (R) announced two essential disaster recovery programs for the City of Shasta Lake and Redding today, under the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The funding comes from Carr Fire recovery efforts, with Redding being awarded $22,563,043.51 and the City of...
