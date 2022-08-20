REDDING, Calif. — Smoky skies returned to Shasta County on Monday, bringing diminished air quality for many. The smoke is originating from the Six Rivers Lightning Complex, which has burned 27,019 acres and is 80% contained, according to CAL FIRE. Due to a combination of terrain and prevailing wind patterns, much of this smoke has been contained to Trinity County since the fire started, but valley locations have seen several waves of smoke in the past two weeks.

SHASTA COUNTY, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO