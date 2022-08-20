Read full article on original website
saturdaydownsouth.com
The SDS Crystal Ball: Predicting every game for Florida football in 2022
Editor’s note: Saturday Down South’s annual Crystal Ball series continues today with Florida. Last week, we predicted every game for every SEC West team. This week, we’ll predict every game for every SEC East team. You could see the end in sight. Dan Mullen signing a contract...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Chris Doering preaches to Florida fans to remain 'realistic' as Billy Napier gets started
Chris Doering has used a similar version of this chorus throughout the offseason, especially when Florida fans got increasingly impatient with Billy Napier’s recruiting. Now the SEC Network analyst has cautioned Gator fans to take a step back from their lofty expectations. Doering was a guest with Alyssa Lang...
saturdaydownsouth.com
5 dream or disaster scenarios for Florida in 2022
The Florida Gators are in an unsual spot for their program. Their archrival, Georgia, is the defending national champion, meaning the new joke is “2008,” not “1980.”. Florida is unranked in every preseason poll of note, and for the 1st time in 4 decades, the Gators will open the season at home against a top 10 team, hosting defending Pac 12 champion Utah in The Swamp on Sept. 3 (7 p.m., ESPN). What’s more, if the Gators don’t play well against the Utes, there’s a reasonable chance they’ll be a home underdog in Weeks 1 and 2, with college football media darling Kentucky slated to visit Gainesville on Sept. 10. Florida hasn’t been a home underdog in back-to-back weeks in The Swamp in more than 3 decades, per OddsShark, whose records date to 1990.
Billy Napier Breaks Down Gators' Backup QB Competition
Who will the Gators turn to at backup quarterback following Jack Miller III's thumb surgery?
saturdaydownsouth.com
Cormani McClain, 5-star 2023 CB, schedules visit to see SEC team's Week 1 game
Cormani McClain, the No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2023, will be in The Swamp for Florida’s season opener. McClain has scheduled a visit to check out the Gators against No. 7 Utah on Sept. 3, On3 recently reported:. McClain is from Lakeland, Florida, so he doesn’t have...
Florida Football: 3 reasons to buy stock in the Gators in 2022
With a new head coach and more talent than people realize, Florida football could surprise people in 2022, and here are three reasons to buy stock in the Gators. The 2022 college football season is fast approaching and one of the most interesting teams to follow is going to be Florida football.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Billy Napier offers 6 takeaways from recent scrimmage
Billy Napier had a lot to say about the state of his Florida Gators 2 weeks away from opening weekend. Talking to the press after Florida’s second scrimmage, the head coach on Sunday discussed the improvement of the offense and the status of the running backs among several topics addressed on team picture day. Napier reported that the offense played well in the second scrimmage, however the defense needs to improve on its gap integrity and tackling.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Florida announces sell out for season opener against No. 7 Utah in The Swamp
The Swamp will be full on opening night. The University of Florida announced that all single-game tickets for their season opener on Sept. 3rd against Utah have been sold out. There are still some tickets available as part of full-season packages. Florida will be a new ball coach on the...
Gator Country
Photo Gallery: Scrimmage # 2 for the Florida Gators
The Florida Gators held their second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday as they continue to prepare for Utah in the season opener. Billy Napier and his staff have just two weeks before they take the field for the first time this season and Saturday’s scrimmage in the Swamp was another step in getting the team ready.
WCJB
Countdown To Kickoff: Dixie County Bears
CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In towns like Bronson, Trenton, and Cross City the Friday night lights mean everything. “I love playing for the small hometown,” said Dixie County senior lineman Javarion Henry. “I like the atmosphere. I like the fans we got, they’re always there to support us.”
WCJB
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Primary Election Day is Tuesday, and we’re covering county judge, county commission, school board, and city races too. We’ll cover Gubernatorial, Senate, and state lawmaker races as well. Lake City firefighters are hosting a topping-off celebration for their new station number two. The event...
Independent Florida Alligator
Breaking down the ballot: Who Gainesville residents will see in primary races
A cattle farmer, an electrical engineer, a nurse and a former Gainesville mayor — just a few of the contenders voters will find on their ballots in the upcoming primary election. Gainesville residents can vote in 14 races in the Tuesday primary, including the mayor of Gainesville, Florida’s 3rd...
WESH
Florida deputy resigns after video shows tense traffic stop involving pregnant woman
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy has resigned after a video showed a tense traffic stop involving a pregnant woman. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, told News4Jax she and her three children were on their way home from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
Florida deputy points gun at pregnant woman who was with 3 children during traffic stop
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A deputy in North Florida is off the job after he pulled a gun on a pregnant woman during a traffic stop. It happened in a rural part of Bradford County, which is north of Gainesville. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. “You...
click orlando
Video shows large gator eating another alligator in Silver Springs
It’s known that alligators might eat other gators, but you might not really comprehend it until you see it. Tammy Shaw saw it happen on Aug. 4 in Silver Springs in Marion County. [TRENDING: Can a Florida wildlife officer pull me over for a traffic violation? | Brightline announces...
ocala-news.com
Two Ocala residents share thoughts on casinos, gambling
In response to a recent letter from a resident who stated that Ocala/Marion County should have a casino, two more residents wrote in to voice their opinions on the topic. “A previous letter stating that Marion County should have casino-style slot games is absolutely correct. We have off track or intertrack wagering. We have a horse track being wasted. We have poker card games out at the old jai alai, so why not add slots? And let the horses run. Designate a percentage of the take to the sheriff and everybody wins,” says Guy Mongello, Ocala resident.
click orlando
3rd resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election
THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A third resident of The Villages has admitted to voting twice during the 2020 election, court records show. Joan Halstead, 73, entered a pretrial intervention program Wednesday that will allow her to avoid potential prison time if she successfully completes court-ordered requirements such as performing community service and attending a civics class.
alachuachronicle.com
Archer man arrested for slamming woman’s head into the ground at Wawa
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stevenson Obrien Shaw, 56, of Archer, was arrested yesterday after allegedly slamming a woman’s head into the concrete at the Wawa on NW 13th Street. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, reporting that Shaw had slammed the victim’s head on the concrete in the parking lot of the Wawa at 2305 NW 13th Street. Officers determined that Shaw had driven the victim from Trenton to Gainesville to give plasma. After the victim finished giving plasma, she began looking for Shaw’s car in the parking lot, then walked toward Wawa, where she and Shaw began to argue.
ocala-news.com
Forest High School JROTC cadets attend Air Force’s Flight Academy
Marion County Public Schools has announced that five local Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) cadets recently completed the United States Air Force’s Flight Academy program. The competitive eight-week program was held this summer, and it included approximately 250 cadets from both the high school and college levels...
WCJB
Jacksonville man arrested for crashing into FHP vehicle in Bradford County
STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol arrested a hit-and-run suspect after he crashed into a patrol vehicle in Bradford County while fleeing a traffic stop. State Troopers say on Saturday, troopers tried to pull over Corbett Williams, 21, of Jacksonville, in the area of State Road 100 West near the bypass. Williams refused to pull over.
