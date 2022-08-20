ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

5 dream or disaster scenarios for Florida in 2022

The Florida Gators are in an unsual spot for their program. Their archrival, Georgia, is the defending national champion, meaning the new joke is “2008,” not “1980.”. Florida is unranked in every preseason poll of note, and for the 1st time in 4 decades, the Gators will open the season at home against a top 10 team, hosting defending Pac 12 champion Utah in The Swamp on Sept. 3 (7 p.m., ESPN). What’s more, if the Gators don’t play well against the Utes, there’s a reasonable chance they’ll be a home underdog in Weeks 1 and 2, with college football media darling Kentucky slated to visit Gainesville on Sept. 10. Florida hasn’t been a home underdog in back-to-back weeks in The Swamp in more than 3 decades, per OddsShark, whose records date to 1990.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Billy Napier offers 6 takeaways from recent scrimmage

Billy Napier had a lot to say about the state of his Florida Gators 2 weeks away from opening weekend. Talking to the press after Florida’s second scrimmage, the head coach on Sunday discussed the improvement of the offense and the status of the running backs among several topics addressed on team picture day. Napier reported that the offense played well in the second scrimmage, however the defense needs to improve on its gap integrity and tackling.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Photo Gallery: Scrimmage # 2 for the Florida Gators

The Florida Gators held their second scrimmage of fall camp on Saturday as they continue to prepare for Utah in the season opener. Billy Napier and his staff have just two weeks before they take the field for the first time this season and Saturday’s scrimmage in the Swamp was another step in getting the team ready.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Countdown To Kickoff: Dixie County Bears

CROSS CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - In towns like Bronson, Trenton, and Cross City the Friday night lights mean everything. “I love playing for the small hometown,” said Dixie County senior lineman Javarion Henry. “I like the atmosphere. I like the fans we got, they’re always there to support us.”
CROSS CITY, FL
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Primary Election Day is Tuesday, and we’re covering county judge, county commission, school board, and city races too. We’ll cover Gubernatorial, Senate, and state lawmaker races as well. Lake City firefighters are hosting a topping-off celebration for their new station number two. The event...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Florida deputy resigns after video shows tense traffic stop involving pregnant woman

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida deputy has resigned after a video showed a tense traffic stop involving a pregnant woman. Ebony Washington, who is four months pregnant, told News4Jax she and her three children were on their way home from Gainesville last Friday around midnight when they were pulled over.
Two Ocala residents share thoughts on casinos, gambling

In response to a recent letter from a resident who stated that Ocala/Marion County should have a casino, two more residents wrote in to voice their opinions on the topic. “A previous letter stating that Marion County should have casino-style slot games is absolutely correct. We have off track or intertrack wagering. We have a horse track being wasted. We have poker card games out at the old jai alai, so why not add slots? And let the horses run. Designate a percentage of the take to the sheriff and everybody wins,” says Guy Mongello, Ocala resident.
OCALA, FL
3rd resident of The Villages admits to voting twice in the 2020 election

THE VILLAGES, Fla. – A third resident of The Villages has admitted to voting twice during the 2020 election, court records show. Joan Halstead, 73, entered a pretrial intervention program Wednesday that will allow her to avoid potential prison time if she successfully completes court-ordered requirements such as performing community service and attending a civics class.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Archer man arrested for slamming woman’s head into the ground at Wawa

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Stevenson Obrien Shaw, 56, of Archer, was arrested yesterday after allegedly slamming a woman’s head into the concrete at the Wawa on NW 13th Street. Gainesville Police Department responded to a call at 5:00 p.m. on Sunday, reporting that Shaw had slammed the victim’s head on the concrete in the parking lot of the Wawa at 2305 NW 13th Street. Officers determined that Shaw had driven the victim from Trenton to Gainesville to give plasma. After the victim finished giving plasma, she began looking for Shaw’s car in the parking lot, then walked toward Wawa, where she and Shaw began to argue.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Forest High School JROTC cadets attend Air Force’s Flight Academy

Marion County Public Schools has announced that five local Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) cadets recently completed the United States Air Force’s Flight Academy program. The competitive eight-week program was held this summer, and it included approximately 250 cadets from both the high school and college levels...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Jacksonville man arrested for crashing into FHP vehicle in Bradford County

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida Highway Patrol arrested a hit-and-run suspect after he crashed into a patrol vehicle in Bradford County while fleeing a traffic stop. State Troopers say on Saturday, troopers tried to pull over Corbett Williams, 21, of Jacksonville, in the area of State Road 100 West near the bypass. Williams refused to pull over.
BRADFORD COUNTY, FL

