Read full article on original website
Related
Roughly 700 students evacuated from Santa Fe Elementary in Peoria due to air conditioning failure
PEORIA, Ariz. — Roughly 700 students have been evacuated from Santa Fe Elementary School in Peoria after problems with the HVAC unit caused the school to reach unsafe temperatures. Officials with the Peoria Unified School District announced the evacuation just after 9 a.m. Soon after, buses began to arrive...
AZFamily
Peoria students heading back to school Monday following power outages
A fugitive is in the hospital after being shot by police when he drove into a pizzeria in Mesa to try and escape law enforcement. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at...
Teen girl sent to hospital after Phoenix crash involving school bus
PHOENIX — A teenage girl sustained life-threatening injuries after a Phoenix crash involving a school bus Monday. Officers responded to a crash near 20th Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix. According to officials, the crash involved three vehicles and a school bus. Police said no children were on the bus at the time of the crash.
AZFamily
Fugitive drives into Mesa pizzeria, shot by Mesa police
Six schools in the Peoria Unified School District that were closed Friday due to monsoon destruction will be back open on Monday. Parts of the Valley saw rain on Sunday. Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise. Updated: Aug. 20, 2022 at 11:43 PM MST.
IN THIS ARTICLE
L.A. Weekly
Cynthia Tapper Fatally Struck in Red Light Crash on Cactus Road [Peoria, AZ]
The incident occurred around 9:45 p.m., at the intersection of 79th Avenue and Cactus Road. Per reports, Tapper was driving and ran through a stop light, striking a black SUV that had the right of way. Upon impact, Tapper was ejected from her vehicle onto the road. Paramedics transported her...
AZFamily
Red light runner dies at hospital after causing crash in Peoria, police say
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A woman died at the hospital after police said she ran a red light and slammed into an SUV in Peoria on Saturday night. Investigators said just before 10 p.m., 45-year-old Cynthia Tapper was driving a red SUV and was heading west on Cactus Road when she blew through a red light and crashed into a black SUV that was going north on 79th Avenue. Tapper wasn’t wearing a seatbelt and was thrown from the SUV. She was taken to the hospital, where she later died. The driver and passenger in the black SUV didn’t suffer any major injuries and didn’t go to the hospital. The intersection was closed for nearly four hours.
AZFamily
Mesa burglary call ends in officer-involved shooting
The site features a 10-mile oval track and off-road areas to test vehicle performance. Fire chief: Mass evacuations underway in town of Duncan as Gila River overflows. Evacuations began Monday morning as monsoon rains caused the Gila River to begin spilling into parts of town. Highs near 100 in Phoenix...
3 People Involved In Motor Vehicle Accident In Mesa (Mesa, AZ)
Mesa police state that they responded late Saturday night to a motor vehicle incident near Broadway Road and Dobson Road in Mesa. The reports and witness accounts state that a car went up in flames overnight after it hit a power pole.
AZFamily
Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica
Duncan residents say with more rain in the forecast this week, some are worried. But they say they'll continue to stick together and help their neighbors. Mesa police shoot suspected burglar during standoff. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A man is in the hospital after police said officers shot him...
KTAR.com
3 students, 2 drivers hurt in crash involving East Valley school bus
PHOENIX – Several students were among those injured in a crash involving a school bus in the East Valley on Friday morning, authorities said. The collision between a Chandler Unified School District bus and a passenger van occurred on Higley Road in south Gilbert, the Gilbert Police Department said on social media just after 9 a.m.
AZFamily
Drowning at Tempe Town Lake pushes police to create new water rescue protocol
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Sean Bickings drowned in Tempe Town Lake in May after his friends say he tried to get away from officers. The body camera video from police the morning of May 28 sparked criticism towards the responding officers. The video shows 34-year-old Bickings climbing over a...
AZFamily
Peoria Unified schools reopen following power outage from Thursday’s storms
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The extent of the destruction from Thursday’s storm in Peoria could be seen from a bird’s eye view. Heavy wind and rain knocked down trees and power lines across the city. Danielle Airey with the Peoria Unified School District says six schools closed after the storm knocked out their power, preventing them from using air conditioning. “We had a microburst occur right in the area of Peoria High School and in that surrounding community, we have neighborhood schools and a number that are close by,” she said.
AZFamily
Convicted felon accused of running fake charity golf tournament in Scottsdale
Duncan residents say with more rain in the forecast this week, some are worried. But they say they'll continue to stick together and help their neighbors. Mesa police shoot suspected burglar during standoff. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. A man is in the hospital after police said officers shot him...
AZFamily
Mesa police shoot suspected burglar during standoff
Duncan residents say with more rain in the forecast this week, some are worried. But they say they'll continue to stick together and help their neighbors. Queen Creek fitness instructor drowns while on volunteer trip in Costa Rica. Updated: 3 hours ago. |. It didn’t take long for word to...
AZFamily
Homicide suspect shot by Mesa officer after driving into pizzeria to avoid police
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Mesa police officer shot a wanted homicide suspect from New Mexico who crashed his SUV into a pizzeria on Sunday afternoon, investigators said. According to Richard Encinas with the Mesa Police Department, it all started when at around 1:45 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety asked for Mesa’s help finding 36-year-old Kevin McKinney who was wanted for a homicide in Albuquerque, New Mexico and had a felony warrant out of Colorado. They had information that he may be in the area of Dobson and Baseline roads in a black Jeep Patriot with a light bar on top. Officers in plain clothes found the SUV in a parking lot on the northeast side of the intersection. Another officer then spotted McKinney inside a pizzeria, so they called in Mesa’s SWAT team.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman dead after red light-running crash in Peoria intersection
PEORIA, Ariz. - A two-car crash killed a woman in Peoria on the stormy night of Saturday, Aug. 21. At around 9:45 p.m., Peoria Police officers and Peoria Fire-Medical crews responded to a crash at Cactus Road and 79th Avenue between two SUVs, a black and a red one. Police...
AZFamily
Fallen tree in neighbors backyard leads to criminal trespassing charges in Surprise
Raw Video: Monsoon rain storms cause river to overflow in eastern Arizona town of Duncan. Dozens of residents of a small town in eastern Arizona have evacuated after the Gila River reached a major flood stage early Monday morning, spilling water into parts of town. Graphic Video: Woman hits convenience...
gilbertsunnews.com
Falling enrollment triggers study of 8 CUSD schools
Chandler Unified School District’s intense growth spurt is ending and it faces a future of declining enrollment. The governing board heard what the district is doing to prepare for that future at its Aug. 10 meeting. About an hour was dedicated to a space utilization study, where district officials...
AZFamily
Peoria public charter school teaching "1776 curriculum"
Officers began speaking to witnesses and detained a man involved in the shooting. Storms moved from the south and went up toward the East Valley area, covering some neighborhoods with rain. Queen Creek residents preparing for monsoon storms by filling sandbags. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Resident Jack Hatch was...
motor1.com
Watch Tesla Model X driver pulls gun on skateboarder for no reason
A disturbing incident involving a Tesla Model X owner brandishing a gun at a teenage skateboarder was caught on camera, leading police to seize the offender's handgun and open of an investigation. It happened on August 14 in the car park of a church in Gilbert, Arizona. The video shows...
Comments / 0