A 71-year-old man suspected of dealing illegal drugs out of his Wildomar home, where a vehicle chop shop was also in operation, was out of custody Monday on a $25,000 bond. Steven Peter Fritz was arrested Friday and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of maintaining a place for distribution of controlled substances, possession of narcotics for sale and being armed while engaged in illicit drug activity.

3 HOURS AGO