mynewsla.com
Five Arrested For Allegedly Targeting People With `Splatter’ Pistols
Felony and misdemeanor charges may be filed Tuesday against an 18-year-old man suspected of joining four others in a series of drive-by assaults throughout Banning and Beaumont using a pistol firing “splatter balls.”. Joseph Marc Anthony Gastelum of Banning was arrested and booked into the Smith Correctional Facility Thursday...
mynewsla.com
Arraignment Delayed for Suspect in Daytime Robbery at Beverly Grove Home
Arraignment was delayed Monday for a man accused of breaking into a Beverly Grove home, pistol-whipping a 71-year-old woman inside and making off with a cache of high-end jewelry. Dillon Klincke, 31, was charged Friday with felony counts of residential robbery and residential burglary with a person present. The charges...
mynewsla.com
Charges Likely Against Man Suspected Of Trying To Burn MoVal Store Clerk
Felony charges are expected to be filed Tuesday against a transient suspected of trying to set a Moreno Valley store clerk on fire. Raul Genaro Bautista, 31, was arrested Thursday on suspicion of attempted murder, arson, possession of an arson device and robbery. Bautista is being held on $1 million bail at the Robert Presley Jail in Riverside.
mynewsla.com
Mistrial Declared in Case of LB Man Accused of Fatal Spa Bombing
With jurors unable to reach a verdict, a federal judge in downtown Los Angeles declared a mistrial Monday in the case against a Long Beach man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and injuring two other people by bombing an Aliso Viejo day spa in 2018. Federal prosecutors said they plan...
mynewsla.com
Suspected Drug House, Chop Shop Targeted in Sheriff’s Operation
A 71-year-old man suspected of dealing illegal drugs out of his Wildomar home, where a vehicle chop shop was also in operation, was out of custody Monday on a $25,000 bond. Steven Peter Fritz was arrested Friday and booked into the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of maintaining a place for distribution of controlled substances, possession of narcotics for sale and being armed while engaged in illicit drug activity.
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Shot in Long Beach; Investigation Underway
Authorities Monday identified a man who was shot to death in Long Beach, and detectives sought the public’s help to solve the crime. Officers were sent the 6700 block of Harbor Avenue about 11:45 p.m. Sunday, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Kacy Lloyd, 48, of Los Angeles, died...
mynewsla.com
Man Arrested in String of Thefts at Cabazon Business
A man arrested in a string of thefts at a Cabazon business remained jailed Sunday in lieu of $60,000 bail. Demon Dennis, 49, of Hemet was arrested Friday and booked into the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility on suspicion of two counts of grand theft and an outstanding felony robbery warrant.
mynewsla.com
Two Taken Into Custody in Bellflower Following Pursuit
Two robbery suspects were taken into custody in Bellflower after leading authorities on a pursuit Monday. The suspects allegedly robbed a sunglasses store in Lakewood, and authorities began pursing the two in a gray sedan about 4:50 p.m. on the northbound Long Beach (710) Freeway in Long Beach. The sedan...
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Police: Armed Woman Tries To Snatch Baby in Stroller
Two people are in custody Sunday for allegedly attempting to snatch a baby at gunpoint from two women in Long Beach, authorities said. The women were walking the baby in a stroller in the area of Pine Avenue and 10th Street around noon Saturday when they were approached by an unknown, armed female suspect, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
Hemet Man Arrested for Stealing $10K Worth of Sunglasses
A Hemet man was arrested on suspicion of stealing merchandise from a Cabazon store, authorities said Saturday. Demon Dennis, 49, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. Friday at Beaumont Avenue and First Street in Beaumont, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He was being held on $60,000 bail at the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.
mynewsla.com
Teen Fatally Struck by Two Vehicles Near Large South LA Party ID’d
The coroner’s office Monday confirmed the identity of a 17-year-old boy struck and killed by two vehicles during a gang-related assault in South Los Angeles on the outskirts of a party that included at least 150 people. Matthew Lobos was a Los Angeles resident. The death occurred shortly before...
mynewsla.com
Man Killed on Hemet Street, Police Search for Suspects
An investigation was underway Monday into the street slaying of a Hemet man. The victim, whose name was being withheld by detectives, was located about 7:30 p.m. Friday in the 200 block of North San Jacinto Street, near Latham Avenue, according to Lt. Michael Mouat of the Hemet Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Long Beach Detectives Investigate Man’s Shooting Death
A man was shot to death in north Long Beach, authorities said Monday. Officers arrived at about 11:45 p.m. Sunday to the 200 block of West 67th Way, according to Long Beach police Lt. Jeremy Boshnack. “Upon arrival they discovered a male adult victim who sustained multiple gunshots wounds to...
mynewsla.com
One Year Ago Today (August 20, 2021)…Man Sentenced to 90 Years to Life for Assaulting Five Girls in Garden Grove
One Year Ago Today (August 20, 2021)…A 48-year-old man was sentenced to 90 years to life in prison for sexually assaulting and exposing himself to five girls in the courtyard of the Garden Grove apartment building where he and the victims lived. Salvador Dirceo Agaton was convicted June 22.
mynewsla.com
LASD Searching For Missing Carson Man, 82
Sheriff’s detectives asked for the public’s help to find an 82-year-old man who suffers from dementia and is medication dependent. Jose Auis Fernandez was last seen Sunday around 6:30 a.m. in the 20000 block of Jamison Avenue in Carson, Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Veronica Rodriguez said.
mynewsla.com
Woman Shot Dead in Downtown LA, Suspect Flees on Bicycle
A woman in downtown Los Angeles was shot dead Sunday morning by a man who fled the scene on a bicycle, authorities said. The shooting occurred shortly before 6 a.m. in the area of Seventh Street and Central Avenue, where the victim and suspect were arguing, the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division reported.
mynewsla.com
Traffic Stop Ends in Gunfire with Officer Wounding Suspect in San Pedro
An investigative stop of a car carrying four people ultimately led to a shooting by an officer that left one man with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound in San Pedro, authorities said Saturday. The stop took place around midnight at the intersection of Pacific Avenue and 18th Street, according to Los...
mynewsla.com
Police: Homeowner Kills Knife-Wielding Suspect in Lincoln Heights
A homeowner shot and killed a man who lunged at him with a knife while he was in the front yard of his Lincoln Heights home, police said Saturday. The suspect, a man approximately 30 years old, was pronounced dead at the scene, said Officer Norma Eisenman of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Section.
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Man Killed in Pacoima Shooting, Shooter Still At Large
Authorities continued their search Saturday for the person who fatally shot a 19-uear-old man and critically wounded a woman in a Pacoima-area shooting. The attack took place about 6:40 p.m. Tuesday as the pair were riding in a northbound Honda Civic in the 10800 block of Sutter Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.
mynewsla.com
Woman, 67, Reported Missing in Compton
Authorities Monday sought the public’s help to find a 67-year-old woman with schizophrenia, diabetes and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease who was last seen in Compton. Arcelia Looney was last seen about 5 p.m. Tuesday in the 12000 block of Wilmington Avenue, near Martin Luther King Jr. Community Hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
